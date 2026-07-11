EB-2 NIW Case Study—Approval for a Nurse Advancing Mental Health Care

Nurse
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a nurse from the Philippines whose work focuses on expanding access to integrated mental health care for underserved communities. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
The United States continues to face serious gaps in mental health care access, especially in rural, tribal, low-income, and underserved communities. Many patients first seek care through primary care providers, but fragmented systems can delay screening and treatment.
Our client’s work focuses on integrating behavioral health services into primary care settings so patients can receive earlier, more coordinated, and more accessible mental health support. Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Vivian Daher led the EB-2 NIW petition.
A Nursing and Public Health Background Applied to Mental Health Access
Our client has more than 13 years of experience in nursing and government health administration. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in public health. Throughout her career, she has served in multiple roles within the Philippine Department of Health.
That background was central to her EB-2 NIW petition. Our client’s case involved a broader public health vision: helping primary care teams identify mental health needs earlier, coordinate care more effectively, and reach communities where behavioral health services are often difficult to access. Her proposed endeavor focuses on underserved and low-income communities, including rural and tribal areas, where access to mental health services remains limited.
Connecting Foreign Experience and a U.S. Healthcare Endeavor
The key challenge was explaining how the client’s nursing and public health experience in a foreign country supported a credible plan for future work in the United States. The petition needed to make that connection clear. Her background was not limited to bedside care or one healthcare system. She had experience working within public health programs, coordinating services, and supporting initiatives designed to improve access for underserved populations.
That distinction mattered. Her proposed endeavor focused on developing and implementing integrated behavioral health models that could help primary care settings offer earlier screening, better referrals, and more coordinated support for patients with mental health needs.
Building a Plan for Enhanced Mental Healthcare
The petition explained how our client could support primary care teams, train healthcare providers, improve care coordination, and help underserved communities access mental health services earlier.
Independent professionals and colleagues submitted support letters documenting concrete outcomes from her work, including improved access to mental health services. These letters helped show that her experience was not theoretical. She had already contributed to programs and systems designed to reach vulnerable populations.
To show why the work mattered beyond one clinic or employer, the petition connected the proposed endeavor to federal priorities, including the White House’s national mental health strategy, Health and Human Services (HHS) investments in behavioral health workforce development, and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) initiatives focused on underserved and rural communities. The petition also highlighted data showing the scale of the mental health crisis in the United States.
Senior Attorney Daher explained the strategy: “The strongest part of this case was the connection between her public health experience and the communities she wanted to serve. We wanted USCIS to see that she was not simply seeking a nursing role. She had a plan to help close access gaps in mental health care.”
EB-2 NIW Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the client’s EB-2 NIW petition without issuing an RFE, meaning USCIS approved it on the first submission without asking for additional documentation. This approval positions the client to advance her plan to develop integrated behavioral health models that expand access to mental health care in underserved U.S. communities.
Demonstrating the Value of Public Health Experience
The petition succeeded because it connected the client’s nursing, public and mental health experience to a pressing U.S. need for better behavioral health access.
The petition presented USCIS with evidence that she had already improved care coordination and helped expand access to mental health services for underserved populations.
As Senior Attorney Daher noted, “The key was showing that her experience was not limited to one healthcare system.”
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Country of Origin
|Philippines
|Professional Field
|Nursing, public health, and mental health care
|Education
|Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Public Health
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Outcome
|Approved
|Lead Attorney
|Senior Attorney Vivian Daher
|Date of Approval
|May 29, 2026