EB-2 NIW Case Study—Approval for a Nurse Advancing Mental Health Care

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a nurse from the Philippines whose work focuses on expanding access to integrated mental health care for underserved communities. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

The United States continues to face serious gaps in mental health care access, especially in rural, tribal, low-income, and underserved communities. Many patients first seek care through primary care providers, but fragmented systems can delay screening and treatment.

Our client’s work focuses on integrating behavioral health services into primary care settings so patients can receive earlier, more coordinated, and more accessible mental health support. Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Vivian Daher led the EB-2 NIW petition.