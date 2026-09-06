EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Microbiologist from Nepal

Microbiologist
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a microbiologist from Nepal. Her work helps drug and vaccine makers catch contamination faster, using molecular testing in place of the slower lab cultures still common today. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Safe medicine depends on catching contamination early, but the tests most manufacturing labs rely on work by growing microbes in a culture, and that can take up to two weeks to return an answer. That delay is the problem at the center of our client’s work. By developing and validating faster molecular testing methods, she is working to help pharmaceutical manufacturers identify contamination sooner and make quality-control decisions more quickly.
Senior Attorney Allison McVey led the petition, which showed how that work could extend beyond the client’s current laboratory and contribute to broader improvements in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It pointed to her daily work confirming that testing methods are sound in a U.S. biopharmaceutical lab, her record of making contamination testing more reliable, and a plan to bring faster molecular methods to labs across the country.
From Clinical Labs in Nepal to U.S. Drug Manufacturing
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and a master’s degree in cell and molecular biology, with a focus on biotechnology. Over the past eight years, she has worked in both clinical and manufacturing labs, from testing patient samples early on to safeguarding drug production today.
At a U.S. biopharmaceutical company, she specializes in molecular testing methods that flag contamination far faster than a culture can. Her work has improved the sensitivity and reliability of these methods, including their ability to detect low levels of contamination while meeting regulatory requirements for pharmaceutical testing. On one project, her changes cut the share of tests that failed and had to be repeated from about 80% to under 30%. Independent scientists in the field also evaluated her work and provided evidence supporting its technical value and significance.
In the United States, she will keep working on biologics and vaccines, where reliable contamination testing is particularly important because of the complexity of their manufacturing processes and their direct impact on patient safety. Beyond running tests, she builds and proves the methods themselves, then shares what she learns at industry conferences so others in the field can use the same techniques.
Showing National Importance Beyond a Single Lab
The petition needed to show that work done inside one company’s lab matters to the whole country, not only to a single employer. Faster molecular testing can look like a local fix that helps one lab speed up its own routine, rather than work with broader implications for U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Another challenge was to show that her goal reached beyond her current role. It had to be clear she devised a real plan to turn her methods into a standard the wider industry could use, not just a process that would stay inside her own lab.
Connecting Everyday Lab Work to a National Priority
The legal team’s petition demonstrated how faster and more reliable molecular testing can help pharmaceutical manufacturers identify contamination sooner, strengthen quality control, reduce production disruptions, and support a more dependable supply of biologics and vaccines. That broader impact also aligned with federal priorities around pharmaceutical manufacturing. In 2025, the White House issued an executive order to promote domestic production of critical medicines, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) supports efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing, product quality, and the use of advanced manufacturing technologies.
To build this connection, the legal team placed the contamination problem in a broader industry context. FDA data show that contamination accounted for roughly one-third of recalled drug products in fiscal year 2024, with microbial contamination among the causes identified within that category. This helped show why improving contamination detection has significance beyond one company’s laboratory.
Working closely with the client, the legal team built a record that captured both what she had achieved and how she would carry it forward, laying out her eight years in microbiology, her results improving contamination testing, and her published research. Letters of recommendation reinforced her standing, including an independent review from a scientist with no ties to her work. A detailed plan for her work in the United States then showed how she would turn her methods into a standard other labs could adopt, reaching past her current role.
EB-2 NIW Approval With Premium Processing, Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition with Premium Processing and without an RFE. With this approval, the client can move toward advancing her work in contamination testing for U.S. drug and vaccine manufacturing.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Nepal
|Professional Field
|Microbiology and molecular biotechnology
|Education
|Master’s in Cell and Molecular Biology; Bachelor of Science in Microbiology
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorney
|Senior Attorney Allison McVey
|Outcome
|I-140 petition approved
|Date of Approval
|August 27, 2026
This case stayed with me because it was easy to recognize the human impact of our client’s work. By helping make contamination testing faster and more reliable in drug manufacturing, she is contributing to something much larger than the work of any one lab: trust in the safety of the medications U.S. families rely on every day.