EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Microbiologist from Nepal

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a microbiologist from Nepal. Her work helps drug and vaccine makers catch contamination faster, using molecular testing in place of the slower lab cultures still common today. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Safe medicine depends on catching contamination early, but the tests most manufacturing labs rely on work by growing microbes in a culture, and that can take up to two weeks to return an answer. That delay is the problem at the center of our client’s work. By developing and validating faster molecular testing methods, she is working to help pharmaceutical manufacturers identify contamination sooner and make quality-control decisions more quickly.

Senior Attorney Allison McVey led the petition, which showed how that work could extend beyond the client’s current laboratory and contribute to broader improvements in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It pointed to her daily work confirming that testing methods are sound in a U.S. biopharmaceutical lab, her record of making contamination testing more reliable, and a plan to bring faster molecular methods to labs across the country.

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