EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Mechanical Engineer from Colombia to Advance Off-The-Road Tire Safety

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a mechanical engineer from Colombia who specializes in the safe use and repair of Off-The-Road (OTR) tires in heavy machinery. USCIS approved the petition after the legal team responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Industries like mining, construction, and logistics depend on heavy machinery that runs on OTR tires. These tires are large, heavy, and operate under high pressure, so careful inspection, maintenance, and handling directly affect worker safety and productivity. Skilled training in these practices helps prevent accidents and keeps equipment running longer, which matters across sectors that power the U.S. economy.

The client’s proposed endeavor addresses that need through the provision of specialized training for maintenance staff and equipment operators. His work focuses on in-service tire inspection, safe mounting and dismounting, and other safety practices designed to improve how OTR tires are handled and maintained on U.S. worksites.

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of his EB-2 NIW petition. Immigration Attorney Aaron Labreque led the initial petition, and Senior Attorney Jason Qiu led the RFE response.

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