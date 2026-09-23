EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Mechanical Engineer from Colombia to Advance Off-The-Road Tire Safety

Mechanical Engineer
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a mechanical engineer from Colombia who specializes in the safe use and repair of Off-The-Road (OTR) tires in heavy machinery. USCIS approved the petition after the legal team responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Industries like mining, construction, and logistics depend on heavy machinery that runs on OTR tires. These tires are large, heavy, and operate under high pressure, so careful inspection, maintenance, and handling directly affect worker safety and productivity. Skilled training in these practices helps prevent accidents and keeps equipment running longer, which matters across sectors that power the U.S. economy.
The client’s proposed endeavor addresses that need through the provision of specialized training for maintenance staff and equipment operators. His work focuses on in-service tire inspection, safe mounting and dismounting, and other safety practices designed to improve how OTR tires are handled and maintained on U.S. worksites.
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of his EB-2 NIW petition. Immigration Attorney Aaron Labreque led the initial petition, and Senior Attorney Jason Qiu led the RFE response.
A Career Built on Off-The-Road Tire Safety and Reliability
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and has worked in the OTR tire field for nearly two decades. He began his career in technical service engineering, where he inspected large mining tires to find the causes of failure and improve product quality. Over time, he moved into senior supervisory roles focused on tire performance, maintenance, and safety.
Across these roles, he has built deep, specialized expertise in his area. He has inspected OTR tires in service on heavy mining and hauling equipment, analyzed operating and haul-road conditions that affect tire performance, and conducted heat studies to understand tire damage under demanding loads. His work also included coordinating preventive and corrective repairs to extend tire life, identifying failure causes, and helping ensure compliance with occupational health and safety standards.
In the United States, he plans to translate that technical experience into specialized training for the people responsible for operating, inspecting, and maintaining heavy equipment. His goal is to help workers apply safer OTR tire practices before failures or accidents occur.
Showing the National Importance of a Training-Focused Endeavor
USCIS recognized that he qualified for the EB-2 classification. The RFE focused on the national interest waiver standard, seeking more detail on the substantial merit and national importance of the proposed endeavor, and on whether the client was well positioned to advance it.
The challenge was showing the broader reach of a highly specialized, training-focused endeavor. OTR tire safety can appear specific to individual worksites or employers, but the same risks and maintenance practices affect industries across the United States that rely on heavy machinery. The legal team needed to connect the client’s proposed training work to those wider safety and operational needs and show why its impact could extend at a national level, beyond a single company or location.
Connecting OTR Tire Safety Training to Federal Priorities
The RFE response opened with a more detailed and specific description of the proposed endeavor, clarifying that his training work is the endeavor itself, and that his employment as a mechanical engineer is the vehicle for carrying it out. This distinction helped clarify how his proposed activities would reach workers responsible for operating, inspecting, and maintaining heavy equipment.
To show national importance, the legal team connected the endeavor to recognized federal priorities. The record showed how the work supports the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which funds construction, transportation, and energy projects that rely on heavy machinery and safe worksites. The response also showed how his endeavor aligned with safety priorities recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), including its Tire and Rim Safety Awareness Program, which educates workers about the risks associated with large tire and rim assemblies.
The response also documented the economic value of his work. A letter from a U.S. economist addressed the growth of the construction tire market and the positive economic effects of safer, more efficient tire practices. The team supplemented that analysis with labor-market data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing strong demand for mechanical engineers added further support. Alongside this documentation, the response included updated letters of recommendation, including an independent assessment of our client’s contributions, to show his record of success and his ability to advance the endeavor in the United States.
EB-2 NIW Approval Following the RFE Response
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition after reviewing the RFE response. With this approval, he can move toward advancing his training and safety work once permanent residency is obtained. This approval clears the path for the next stage of his immigration process.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Colombia
|Professional Field
|Mechanical Engineering (Off-The-Road tire safety)
|Education
|Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Attorneys
|Aaron Labreque and Jason Qiu
|Outcome
|I-140 petition approved
|Date of Approval
|September 5th, 2026
“This case shows how highly specialized expertise can have broad national importance when its impact is clearly articulated. Our team translated nearly two decades of experience in OTR tire safety into a strong national-interest case tied to worker safety, infrastructure, and industries that are critical to the U.S. economy. That ability to identify the broader significance of a client’s expertise and present it through a compelling NIW strategy is a major part of the work we do here at Colombo & Hurd.”