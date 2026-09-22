EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Liquefied Natural Gas and Power Generation Engineer from Chile

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power generation engineer from Chile who specializes in the safe, efficient operation of LNG facilities. USCIS approved the petition after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Liquefied natural gas plays a growing role in U.S. energy security, supplying natural gas to domestic markets and supporting exports abroad. LNG facilities depend on complex systems that must operate safely and reliably, making experienced engineers critical to maintaining plant performance, protecting workers, and reducing operational disruptions.

Our client has designed, commissioned, operated, and maintained LNG and power generation plants. His plan is to bring that experience to the U.S. through an independent consulting practice focused on improving the efficiency, safety, and environmental performance of LNG facilities.

Senior immigration attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the RFE response.

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