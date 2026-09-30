EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Infrastructure Project Manager from Peru

Civil engineer and infrastructure project manager
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an infrastructure project manager from Peru who specializes in project controls, cost management, and the delivery of large capital projects. USCIS approved the petition after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Public infrastructure in the United States needs ongoing modernization and renewal. Highways, bridges, transit, water systems, and airports all depend on careful planning to be delivered on time and on budget. Strong project controls, and the digital tools that support them, are central to getting that work done.
Our client brings more than two decades of experience managing infrastructure and capital projects across the United States and Peru. His proposed endeavor focuses on improving how public infrastructure projects are planned, tracked, and delivered through technology that helps teams identify and manage changes in real time.
Client Profile
Two Decades Guiding Complex Infrastructure Projects
Our client is a civil engineer with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and an MBA from a leading U.S. business school. For fifteen years, he worked with major global mining companies, building deep expertise in project management for both new builds and upgrades to existing sites.
His technical strengths include cost control, forecasting, estimating, scheduling, and managing project changes. He has overseen these areas across a wide range of infrastructure projects, including buildings, industrial plants, marine works, airports, dams, and energy projects. Having worked within engineering and construction firms and owner teams alike, the client understands major capital projects from every side. Colleagues have credited his quantitative analysis with cutting reporting time sharply and keeping projects on schedule while reducing projected costs.
In the United States, his proposed work centers on improving how public infrastructure projects are planned, tracked, and delivered. He plans to offer consulting paired with a digital change management system that lets teams track, analyze, and manage project changes in real time. By identifying the cost and schedule effects of changes earlier, project teams can make better decisions and address risks before they become larger problems.
The Challenge
Connecting a Strong Career to a Specific U.S. Endeavor
Based on the evidence included in the initial filing, USCIS recognized the client’s qualifications, accepting that he met the EB-2 category as an advanced degree professional and that his project carries substantial merit. The RFE focused on how his experience would translate into a clearly defined U.S. endeavor with impact beyond individual projects.
The response need to show how the client’s proven track record connected to his concrete plan for improving how infrastructure projects across the United States manage costs, schedules, and change.
Strategic Response
How the Response Showed National Importance
The response gave USCIS a more detailed picture of how the client’s proposed business would work. The client aimed to establish a consulting and technology business focused on project cost and schedule impact estimation, with a digital change management system at its core that lets teams track and evaluate project changes in real time. Rather than relying on consulting alone, his model would combine hands-on advisory work with a software tool, and it tackles change management, one of the hardest parts of keeping a project on budget and on time.
That work carries clear national importance. Public infrastructure delivery depends heavily on cost and schedule control, and the client’s methods address that problem across highways, transit, water systems, and other public projects. The petition demonstrated how his plan aligns with federal priorities in infrastructure modernization and digital construction delivery, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Stronger project controls lower costs, protect timelines, and support jobs, gains that reach past any single project. The petition also drew on Bureau of Labor Statistics projections showing continued demand for civil engineers as investment in roads, bridges, water systems, and other infrastructure continues.
The client has managed major capital projects from every side, working within the firms that design and build them and the owner teams that commission them, and his record shows concrete, tangible results. He has delivered major projects on time and under budget, used quantitative analysis to cut projected costs while protecting schedules, and shortened reporting cycles from several days to about a day and a half. Independent letters from professors of construction management and economics affirmed the value of his work and his ability to deliver it, and letters of interest from industry professionals showed real demand for the service.
The Result
EB-2 NIW Approval Following the RFE Response
USCIS approved the client’s EB-2 NIW petition on September 17, 2026. This approval is a meaningful milestone, allowing the client to move toward advancing his work in U.S. public infrastructure once permanent residency is obtained.