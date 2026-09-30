EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Infrastructure Project Manager from Peru

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an infrastructure project manager from Peru who specializes in project controls, cost management, and the delivery of large capital projects. USCIS approved the petition after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Public infrastructure in the United States needs ongoing modernization and renewal. Highways, bridges, transit, water systems, and airports all depend on careful planning to be delivered on time and on budget. Strong project controls, and the digital tools that support them, are central to getting that work done.

Our client brings more than two decades of experience managing infrastructure and capital projects across the United States and Peru. His proposed endeavor focuses on improving how public infrastructure projects are planned, tracked, and delivered through technology that helps teams identify and manage changes in real time.

Client Profile