EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Industrial Designer from Colombia
Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Industrial Designer

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an industrial designer from Colombia who specializes in orthopedic and physical rehabilitation product design. The petition was approved after the team responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE) from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Millions of Americans with musculoskeletal conditions, mobility limitations, or permanent disabilities depend on orthopedic and rehabilitation devices every day. Meeting that need requires design that starts with the user, and the United States has a growing demand for professionals who can do both.

This client brings a user-centered approach to orthopedic and rehabilitation product design that connects clinical standards to real patient outcomes. Attorney Verónica Virgen filed the initial EB-2 NIW petition, and  Attorney Jason Qiu led the successful RFE response.

Client Profile

A Career Built on Inclusive Design and Rehabilitation Innovation

Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial design and has more than 15 years of experience in product design, development, and rehabilitation innovation. His work has focused on orthopedic and rehabilitation devices, with an emphasis on creating solutions for users with diverse physical needs.

His work covers product design, ergonomic research, and manufacturing improvement, with a focus on building devices that work for the person using them. He has applied established medical criteria to orthopedic and rehabilitation device design, working alongside healthcare and engineering professionals to develop products that balance clinical functionality, comfort, and accessibility. Notable projects include an outdoor gym for individuals with reduced mobility, built around ergonomic research and inclusive design principles, and a line of footwear with interchangeable components designed for adaptability and user comfort.

In the U.S., he proposes to design orthopedic and rehabilitation products that meet established medical criteria and improve functionality, comfort, and autonomy for individuals with disabilities. His plans include collaborating with healthcare and engineering professionals and promoting locally manufactured solutions.

The Challenge

Responding to an RFE Questioning National Importance and the Client’s Positioning

After reviewing the initial petition, USCIS accepted that the client qualifies as an advanced degree professional and that his proposed endeavor has substantial merit. The RFE asked for additional documentation on two remaining questions: whether the client’s proposed endeavor in the U.S. has national importance and whether the client was positioned to advance the endeavor.

For the legal team, the RFE was an opportunity to build on an already strong foundation. Attorney Jason Qiu and the legal team responded directly to each point raised, providing targeted evidence that addressed exactly what USCIS needed to fully evaluate the petition.

Strategic Response

Grounding the Endeavor in Federal Priorities and Documented National Need

Most orthopedic products are designed to meet clinical standards. His approach goes further: creating devices that work for the person wearing them, not just on paper. 

The legal team focused on describing in clear terms the downstream economic effects of his work, as more accessible orthopedic products reduce healthcare costs for individuals and families, support domestic manufacturing, and contribute to a growing U.S. orthopedic devices market. The response showed how these outcomes align directly with federal priorities and programs, including the FDA Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Devices Committee, the Orthopaedic Research Program, and the Make America Healthy Again Commission.

Moreover, the legal team helped the client to develop updated letters of recommendation, a detailed plan for his proposed work in the United States, and evidence of financial support demonstrating he was well positioned to move the endeavor forward.  

The Result

EB-2 NIW Approval After Comprehensive RFE Response

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition following the RFE response. Our client can now move forward toward permanent residency and continue his work designing orthopedic and rehabilitation products for people with disabilities in the United States.

Why This Case Succeeded

Precision Over Volume in the RFE Response

The client’s education, his work in orthopedic and rehabilitation product design, and his U.S. plans all pointed to the same conclusion: his work addresses a national need and he has the background to deliver on it.

In responding to the RFE, the legal team’s approach emphasized evidentiary precision and quality over volume. As Attorney Qiu noted: “There was ample evidence supporting both the national importance of the client’s proposed work and the client’s record of success. However, rather than overwhelming the officer by submitting hundreds of pages, we focused on very discrete, specific, and targeted pieces of evidence that most persuasively responded to the officer’s concerns. Everything provided was intentional and went to strengthening a particular part of the response.”

© Copyright 2026 Colombo & Hurd

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Colombo & Hurd

EB-2 NIW Case Study: Exceptional Ability Approval for Software Developer from Peru
by: Jason Qiu , Colombo & Hurd
How to Apply for an EB-2 NIW Green Card: A Step-by-Step Guide
by: Colombo & Hurd
EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Prevention-Focused Dentist from Colombia
by: Colombo & Hurd
EB-2 NIW Case Study: Lawyer from Nepal Approved to Bolster U.S.-Middle East Diplomacy
by: Colombo & Hurd
O-1 Visa Extensions: Everything You Need to Know
by: Mandy Nease
EB-1 Categories—EB-1A, EB-1B, and EB-1C Explained
by: Colombo & Hurd
EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Finance Professional from Argentina
by: Colombo & Hurd
EB-2 NIW Case Study: Sports Development Professional from Argentina Approved Without RFE
by: Colombo & Hurd
EB-2 NIW Approval for Electronics Engineer from Ecuador
by: Jason Qiu
EB-2 NIW Case Study: Colombian Lawyer Approved to Advance Women’s Rights
by: Jason Qiu
EB-1 vs. EB-2: Which Green Card Category Fits Your Profile?
by: Wil Safrit
EB-1A Citations Explained: What They Are and When They Matter
by: Wil Safrit
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approval for an Egyptian Real Estate Professional
by: Colombo & Hurd

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 