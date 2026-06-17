EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Industrial Designer from Colombia

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an industrial designer from Colombia who specializes in orthopedic and physical rehabilitation product design. The petition was approved after the team responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE) from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Millions of Americans with musculoskeletal conditions, mobility limitations, or permanent disabilities depend on orthopedic and rehabilitation devices every day. Meeting that need requires design that starts with the user, and the United States has a growing demand for professionals who can do both.

This client brings a user-centered approach to orthopedic and rehabilitation product design that connects clinical standards to real patient outcomes. Attorney Verónica Virgen filed the initial EB-2 NIW petition, and Attorney Jason Qiu led the successful RFE response.

Client Profile