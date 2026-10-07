EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Finance and Accounting Professional from Nepal

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a finance and accounting professional from Nepal whose work strengthens the financial health of small and medium-sized businesses. Our client qualified for the EB-2 category based on his exceptional ability in finance and accounting. USCIS approved the petition under Premium Processing following the firm’s response to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Small and medium-sized enterprises make up the vast majority of American businesses and employ nearly half of the country’s workforce. Yet many smaller companies struggle with the financial side of running a business, from cash-flow planning to tax compliance to adopting the digital tools larger companies already use. Our client’s work addresses these challenges by helping small and medium-sized manufacturers improve how they manage their finances and use digital tools to support long-term stability and growth

Our client’s proposed endeavor is to develop and deliver data-driven financial management, tax planning, and digital transformation services for small and medium-sized manufacturers, helping these businesses strengthen their financial operations and compete more effectively.

The initial petition was led by Senior Attorney Paul Messina, and the response to the Request for Evidence was led by Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni.

Client Profile Over a Decade of Financial Leadership Across Complex Operations Our client holds degrees in finance, taxation, and commerce, giving him a strong academic foundation in financial management. With several years of experience in the field, he has worked as a controller, internal auditor, and senior finance manager, developing broad experience in financial reporting, tax compliance, auditing, and business finance. His career reflects a pattern of solving complex, high-stakes problems. He has led Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)-compliant financial reporting and audits, resolved multi-year tax and compliance backlogs, and secured large-scale financing for the organizations he served. He has also implemented enterprise-wide financial systems and successfully challenged tax assessments through appeals and negotiations with tax authorities. To practice at this level in the United States, he earned Certified Public Accountant licensure and became a member of professional accounting associations, adding U.S. professional credentials to his international finance experience. That combination of financial management, tax, compliance, and systems experience now shapes his proposed endeavor in the United States. He plans develop and deliver integrated financial management, tax planning, and digital transformation services for small and medium-sized manufacturers. The goal is to give these businesses access to stronger financial analytics, more efficient tax compliance processes, and modern accounting systems that can improve financial stability and day-to-day operations over time.

The Challenge Showing the National Importance and Reach of a Consulting Endeavor Petitions built around an independent consulting practice have to do more than show strong individual credentials. They need to demonstrate that the proposed work reaches beyond the client’s own future customers and speaks to a matter of national importance. That meant the case needed to connect the client’s financial management, tax planning, and digital transformation services to broader challenges affecting U.S. small businesses and the manufacturing sector. When USCIS issued a Request for Evidence, it recognized our client’s exceptional ability in finance and accounting. The RFE asked for additional objective evidence on two points in particular: how the endeavor benefits the country on a national scale, and how our client is positioned to carry his plan forward.

Strategic Response Reinforcing National Importance With Independent, Objective Evidence The response built on the evidence already in the record while adding new documentation focused on the two issues USCIS had questioned. To address national importance, the response drew on further independent research and federal sources that showed why this work matters to the country. These included government data on the role small businesses play in the economy, federal initiatives supporting American manufacturing, and executive actions promoting the adoption of digital financial technology. The legal team also submitted a detailed statement clarifying the scope of the endeavor and explaining how the client’s work connected to these broader priorities. To show our client was positioned to carry the plan forward, the response added a detailed professional plan, evidence that the client had the financial resources to support it, and letters of interest from U.S. business owners ready to use his services. It also included assessments from three independent professionals in economics, finance, and accounting who had no prior working relationship with the client and who, after reviewing his background and proposed work, addressed his ability to carry out the endeavor and its potential impact. Finally, a letter from a regional chamber of commerce spoke to the value his services would bring to local businesses.