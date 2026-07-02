EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Ecuadorian Attorney Advancing Workplace Harassment Prevention

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a labor attorney from Ecuador who focuses on preventing workplace harassment and building healthier organizations. USCIS approved the petition in three months and sixteen days, without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Workplace harassment and poor mental health can harm employees, weaken workplace culture, and create serious costs for employers. The World Health Organization estimates that, globally, 12 billion working days are lost each year to depression and anxiety, at a cost of about $1 trillion in lost productivity. Federal agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), have prioritized harassment prevention and employee well-being. Many organizations need practical strategies to build safer, more respectful workplaces.

Our client’s work focuses on helping organizations prevent harassment, protect employee well-being, and create more respectful professional environments. Attorney Hugo Rojas of Colombo & Hurd successfully led the EB-2 NIW petition.

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