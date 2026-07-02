EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Ecuadorian Attorney Advancing Workplace Harassment Prevention

Attorney
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a labor attorney from Ecuador who focuses on preventing workplace harassment and building healthier organizations. USCIS approved the petition in three months and sixteen days, without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Workplace harassment and poor mental health can harm employees, weaken workplace culture, and create serious costs for employers. The World Health Organization estimates that, globally, 12 billion working days are lost each year to depression and anxiety, at a cost of about $1 trillion in lost productivity. Federal agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), have prioritized harassment prevention and employee well-being. Many organizations need practical strategies to build safer, more respectful workplaces.
Our client’s work focuses on helping organizations prevent harassment, protect employee well-being, and create more respectful professional environments. Attorney Hugo Rojas of Colombo & Hurd successfully led the EB-2 NIW petition.
Client Profile
A Legal and Human Rights Background Applied to Workplace Culture
Our client has more than five years of experience in labor law, human rights, and organizational consulting. He holds a law degree and master’s degrees in human rights and procedural law.
Throughout his career, he has guided organizations to reduce legal risk and build safer professional environments. He advises employers on labor and compliance matters, prepares internal manuals and contracts, designs workplace policies, and supports conflict prevention.
He has also contributed to legal education as a university professor in Ecuador, covering legal and criminalistics subjects. His academic work address labor law, governance, and fundamental rights.
Colleagues and employers who submitted letters of recommendation described his work on harassment prevention, disciplinary procedures, confidential reporting channels, and administrative improvements. Those letters documented concrete solutions he built to manage workplace conflict, improve compliance, and strengthen internal systems.
In 2022, a medium-sized logistics company facing high turnover, workplace complaints, management conflict, and legal risk brought in our client to overhaul its internal policies and disciplinary procedures. The intervention reduced turnover by 30% within six months, helped avoid two potential wrongful termination lawsuits, and established lasting protocols for workplace compliance and conflict prevention.
In the United States, he plans to launch a consulting practice that helps employers prevent harassment, improve workplace culture, and support employee well-being.
The Challenge
Connecting Legal Experience to Workplace Consulting
The main challenge was clearly explaining how the client’s legal, human rights, and consulting experience supported his U.S. plan. Because workplace laws vary across jurisdictions, the petition needed to move beyond legal credentials and focus on the broader value he could bring to employers.
The case also explained how his background fits the workplace-culture space. His role was not based on therapy or clinical mental health services. It was focused on prevention, internal policies, reporting systems, and practical guidance for employers.
As Attorney Rojas explained, “The key was showing that his value was not just knowing the law, but offering practical insight, clear assessments, and guidance employers could use.”
The Strategic Approach
Building a Plan for Safer Workplaces
The legal team showed how the client’s experience addressed clear workplace needs in the United States. The petition explained how he could help employers assess risks, guide managers, improve policies, support fair procedures, and prevent conflict.
To show why the work mattered beyond one employer, Attorney Rojas linked the endeavor to federal priorities, including EEOC protections against workplace harassment and discrimination and OSHA guidance on workplace stress and mental health.
Workplace culture also connects directly to business outcomes. Stronger internal systems improve communication, reduce turnover costs, and help build more respectful workplaces.
As Attorney Rojas noted, “He did not need to invent something new. He already had a professional path. The key was showing how that work could bring value in the United States.”
The Result
EB-2 NIW Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the client’s EB-2 NIW petition in three months and sixteen days, without issuing a Request for Evidence, meaning USCIS approved it on the first submission without asking for additional documentation. This approval positions the client to advance his plan to launch a U.S. consulting practice focused on safer workplaces, stronger internal systems, and employee well-being.
Why This Case Succeeded
Demonstrating Real Value Beyond Credentials
The petition succeeded because it looked beyond the client’s legal credentials and showed how his experience meets real workplace needs in the United States. Rather than relying solely on his degrees, it showed how his documented results aligned with federal priorities and concrete employer outcomes like retention and risk reduction. The petition drew on measurable harassment-prevention results, support letters, and a detailed consulting plan.
As Attorney Rojas noted, “Sometimes the strongest case begins with showing the real value of what you already do.”