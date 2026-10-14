EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Economist from Colombia

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an economist from Colombia who specializes in financial management and regulatory compliance for small and medium-sized businesses. USCIS approved the petition following the firm’s response to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

In sectors like construction and manufacturing, personal protective equipment is what keeps a worker from suffering a serious injury. Many small and medium-sized businesses operating in these industries lack the capital to buy the right equipment at a workable cost and struggle to keep up with federal workplace safety requirements.

The client’s work addresses these two issues. He develops financial and compliance strategies designed to help smaller businesses manage protective equipment costs while meeting applicable safety requirements. Senior Attorney Jason Qiu led the petition.

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