EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Digital Banking Specialist from Chile

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a digital banking specialist from Chile whose work focuses on strengthening digital banking and payment systems for regional and mid-sized banks. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Regional and mid-sized banks are where millions of Americans and small businesses do their everyday banking. Many still run on core systems built for a slower era, which makes it harder to offer instant payments, quick digital sign-up, and strong fraud protection. When these banks fall behind, customers feel it, and some move to larger institutions and fintech apps that move faster. Better banking technology helps these institutions compete and keeps affordable financial services within reach for the communities they serve.

Our client is a FinTech specialist with experience leading product development, payment platforms, and digital transformation at major financial institutions. Her goal in the United States is to modernize the digital banking and payment systems that regional and mid-sized banks rely on. She aims to close the technology gaps that hold these institutions back and widen access to secure financial services. Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Anabel García led the initial filing, and Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the RFE response.