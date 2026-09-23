EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Dentist from Argentina

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a dentist from Argentina. Her work focuses on identifying dental and bite problems, especially in children and in communities with little access to care, so small issues do not grow into painful and costly ones. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Many dental problems are easy to fix when they are found early. A child’s bite that is slightly off can often be corrected with simple care at low cost, but, if left alone, it can mean far more involved and expensive treatment later. The problem is that many families never get that early look because routine dental visits are out of reach for them. That gap is the problem at the center of our client’s work.

Her plan is to take that focus on early intervention beyond individual dental appointments by bringing preventive dental programs, screenings, and oral health education into community clinics and schools. Attorney Alexis Sein led the petition.

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