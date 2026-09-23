EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Dentist from Argentina

Dentist
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a dentist from Argentina. Her work focuses on identifying dental and bite problems, especially in children and in communities with little access to care, so small issues do not grow into painful and costly ones. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Many dental problems are easy to fix when they are found early. A child’s bite that is slightly off can often be corrected with simple care at low cost, but, if left alone, it can mean far more involved and expensive treatment later. The problem is that many families never get that early look because routine dental visits are out of reach for them. That gap is the problem at the center of our client’s work.
Her plan is to take that focus on early intervention beyond individual dental appointments by bringing preventive dental programs, screenings, and oral health education into community clinics and schools. Attorney Alexis Sein led the petition.
A Dentist Focused on Catching Problems Early
Our client holds a degree in dental medicine and a specialist degree in orthodontics. Over more than 15 years in practice, she has treated patients of all ages, planned complex treatments, and worked alongside other dental specialists to care for the whole patient.
Her professional experience includes the development and implementation of comprehensive dental and orthodontic care strategies, which are key to preventative treatment plans. For example, in the earlier part of her career, she caught a bite problem in a young child and corrected it with simple treatment, sparing the family a bigger and more costly procedure later on. This is important because, as the American Association of Orthodontists notes, bite problems left uncorrected while a child is still growing can later require far more expensive and complex treatment, including surgery.
During her experience in a dental clinic, she set up a follow-up system that kept patients coming back for check-ups after the initial treatment, which meant fewer complications and problems found sooner. She also led a clinic’s move to a new patient-records system, trained the clinic’s newer dentists on how to use it, and helped reduce errors in patient files.
In the United States, she is pursuing advanced clinical training in dentistry at a community clinic while completing the remaining requirements for full dental licensure. She has successfully passed the national dental board examination, advanced to the program’s second year, and been invited to serve as a volunteer faculty member. Ultimately, her goal is to bring early dental and bite checks, prevention, and oral health education into community clinics and schools, with a focus on children and families who often go without care.
Showing National Reach for Work Done One Patient at a Time
The petition at hand needed to demonstrate that a dentist’s work, though delivered one patient at a time in a clinical setting, carries significance beyond the individuals she directly treats and advances broader national interests. Because dental care is inherently hands-on and patient-specific, its impact can easily appear local in scope, limited to those who come through the clinic’s doors.
Another challenge was demonstrating that her proposed work extended beyond the clinic where she currently practices. Her plan included expanding preventive screenings, education, and early intervention programs into community clinics and schools, thereby reaching patients who might otherwise lack access to routine dental care.
Connecting Prevention in One Clinic to a National Health Goal
The petition showed how earlier dental care and prevention align with national goals to improve oral health and widen access to routine dental care, including the Healthy People 2030, the federal government’s ten-year health plan. According to the CDC, tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases in the country, and about 34 million school hours are lost every year to emergency dental visits. Her plan addressed that problem at the point where prevention can make the biggest difference: reaching children and families before untreated dental problems become more serious.
The evidence also showed how she was well positioned to carry out the endeavor and proposed work. Her clinical case work, her research on treatment planning, and more than 15 years in dentistry and orthodontics showed the depth of her skills. Letters of recommendation from dental professionals who have seen her work described how her focus on prevention and follow-up improved care in their clinics. A detailed plan laid out how she would bring early checks, prevention programs, and oral health education to community clinics and schools.
EB-2 NIW Approval With Premium Processing, Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition with Premium Processing and without an RFE. With this approval, the client can move toward advancing her work in preventive dental care for children and families across the United States.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Argentina
|Professional Field
|Dentistry and orthodontics
|Education
|Doctor of Dental Medicine; Specialist Degree in Orthodontics
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorney
|Attorney Alexis Sein
|Outcome
|I-140 petition approved
|Date of Approval
|August 26, 2026
The best measure of this client’s work is the treatment her patients never needed. She spent her career catching problems while they are still small and simple to fix, and her plan takes that same approach into schools and community clinics where families rarely get that opportunity.