EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Data Scientist from India

Data Scientist
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a data scientist from India who builds enterprise-scale artificial intelligence (AI) systems for the U.S. retail and distribution sector. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the petition under Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Retailers and distributors depend on accurate forecasts to decide what products to stock, where to send them, and how much inventory to keep on hand. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can improve those decisions, but businesses still need specialists who can turn complex models into systems that work reliably across large operations. The client’s work focuses on that challenge, building AI tools that help companies forecast demand, manage inventory, and adopt advanced technology at scale.
Colombo & Hurd Senior Immigration Attorney Paul Messina led the initial petition, and Senior Attorney Jason Qiu led the RFE response to approval, showing how the client’s technical contributions and planned work connect to broader U.S. priorities in AI and economic competitiveness.
Client Profile
A Career Building Enterprise AI Systems for Retail and Distribution
Our client holds a master’s degree in information systems management and a bachelor of engineering in electronics and communication. With more than five years of professional experience in AI, machine learning (ML), and data science, she has advanced to a senior managing data scientist role at a major technology company. In that position, she leads teams that design and deploy enterprise-grade AI systems for the retail and distribution sector.
The client builds the large-scale AI platforms that retailers use to forecast demand and manage inventory. Her projects include predictive forecasting engines and retrieval systems that pull accurate answers from large bodies of company information. On one project for a large U.S. retailer, she built a local demand forecasting system that improved accuracy by 15% and reduced inventory imbalances. Her proposed endeavor is to develop reusable AI tools and standardized methods that make advanced systems faster and less costly to adopt, so smaller businesses can use the same technology as large enterprises.
The Challenge
Demonstrating That Retail AI Work Carries National Importance
The initial filing presented the client’s background, her technical contributions, and a detailed plan for the work she proposed to continue in the United States. After the initial filing, USCIS accepted that the client met the EB-2 NIW advanced degree requirement, that her proposed endeavor had substantial merit, and that she was well-positioned to carry it out. The central question raised in the RFE was whether her endeavor was of national importance, meaning whether its impact would reach beyond the individual businesses she would serve to benefit the broader field and economy. USCIS also requested additional evidence explaining why it would benefit the United States to waive the standard job offer and labor certification requirements.
The response needed to show how deploying enterprise-scale AI across the retail and distribution sector could carry implications well beyond any single company. That meant connecting her day-to-day work to larger national concerns and the country’s competitiveness in artificial intelligence.
Strategic Response
Documenting the Endeavor’s National Reach and Its Alignment with Federal Priorities
To address USCIS’s question on the national importance of the proposed endeavor, the response showed how the client’s endeavor connects to federal priorities in AI and economic competitiveness. The White House America’s AI Action Plan identifies accelerating AI innovation and maintaining U.S. leadership in the field as national priorities. The response explained how the client’s work developing reusable AI tools and standardized methods could help more U.S. businesses adopt advanced AI systems, including smaller companies that may not have the same technical resources as large enterprises.
The response also referenced the Department of Homeland Security Supply Chain Resilience Center, which was created to strengthen the supply chains Americans rely on for everyday goods. The forecasting and inventory systems the client builds improve how retailers predict demand and manage stock across hundreds of territories. Because these systems help retailers keep goods moving during shortages and disruptions, the response referenced the Center to show how the client’s existing work connected to a second federal priority.
A third federal priority connected directly to the client’s work preparing the U.S. workforce. The National Science Foundation’s Roadmap for Workforce Development aims to build the skilled technical workforce that emerging industries need. Through mentoring and hands-on workshops in machine learning and AI systems, the client helps prepare U.S. professionals for specialized technical roles and expand the domestic talent pool in these fields.
To reinforce the national importance of the endeavor with independent support, the response drew on letters of recommendation from senior leaders in AI and data science which helped establish that she had already produced measurable results in the same fields she proposed to pursue in the United States. An independent economist’s evaluation explained how those gains ripple across transportation, warehousing, and logistics, and a letter of interest from a U.S. company provided additional evidence that her expertise could be applied in the U.S. market.
The RFE response also addressed the second question: whether, on balance, it would benefit the United States to waive the standard job offer and labor certification requirements. The petition explained that the country has an urgent interest in accelerating responsible AI adoption across the retail and distribution sector, and that delaying this work would hold back the very progress the federal priorities above are meant to advance. It also noted that the client’s combination of technical and strategic expertise is not easily captured in the standard labor certification process.
The Result
EB-2 NIW Approval Following the RFE Response
USCIS approved the client’s EB-2 NIW petition under Premium Processing, with approval following the RFE response. The approval confirms that her proposed endeavor meets the National Interest Waiver standards, including the element of national importance that the RFE had initially challenged.
The client can move toward advancing her work in enterprise AI for the U.S. retail and distribution sector. Once permanent residency is obtained, she will be able to continue building the systems and tools that make advanced technology more reliable and more widely available across the industry.