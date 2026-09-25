EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Data Scientist from India

Documenting the Endeavor’s National Reach and Its Alignment with Federal Priorities

To address USCIS’s question on the national importance of the proposed endeavor, the response showed how the client’s endeavor connects to federal priorities in AI and economic competitiveness. The White House America’s AI Action Plan identifies accelerating AI innovation and maintaining U.S. leadership in the field as national priorities. The response explained how the client’s work developing reusable AI tools and standardized methods could help more U.S. businesses adopt advanced AI systems, including smaller companies that may not have the same technical resources as large enterprises.

The response also referenced the Department of Homeland Security Supply Chain Resilience Center, which was created to strengthen the supply chains Americans rely on for everyday goods. The forecasting and inventory systems the client builds improve how retailers predict demand and manage stock across hundreds of territories. Because these systems help retailers keep goods moving during shortages and disruptions, the response referenced the Center to show how the client’s existing work connected to a second federal priority.

A third federal priority connected directly to the client’s work preparing the U.S. workforce. The National Science Foundation’s Roadmap for Workforce Development aims to build the skilled technical workforce that emerging industries need. Through mentoring and hands-on workshops in machine learning and AI systems, the client helps prepare U.S. professionals for specialized technical roles and expand the domestic talent pool in these fields.

To reinforce the national importance of the endeavor with independent support, the response drew on letters of recommendation from senior leaders in AI and data science which helped establish that she had already produced measurable results in the same fields she proposed to pursue in the United States. An independent economist’s evaluation explained how those gains ripple across transportation, warehousing, and logistics, and a letter of interest from a U.S. company provided additional evidence that her expertise could be applied in the U.S. market.

The RFE response also addressed the second question: whether, on balance, it would benefit the United States to waive the standard job offer and labor certification requirements. The petition explained that the country has an urgent interest in accelerating responsible AI adoption across the retail and distribution sector, and that delaying this work would hold back the very progress the federal priorities above are meant to advance. It also noted that the client’s combination of technical and strategic expertise is not easily captured in the standard labor certification process.