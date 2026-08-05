EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Cybersecurity Consultant from Honduras

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an IT and cybersecurity professional from Honduras. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the petition after a successful response to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Unlike large corporations, many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.S. lack dedicated security teams and substantial financial reserves, leaving them vulnerable to phishing, ransomware, data theft, and prolonged business disruptions. The common but risky belief that they are too small to be targeted makes the problem worse, as attackers often view SMBs as easy entry points. When a breach or major disruption occurs, recovery costs, downtime, and lost customer trust can be severe enough to force a business to close. Our client’s proposed work aims to help these small businesses protect their data and update the way they use technology.

Colombo & Hurd Senior Immigration Attorney Vivian Daher led the initial filing, and Senior Immigration Attorney Jason Qiu directed the RFE response.

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