EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Cybersecurity Consultant from Honduras

Cybersecurity Professional
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an IT and cybersecurity professional from Honduras. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the petition after a successful response to a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Unlike large corporations, many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.S. lack dedicated security teams and substantial financial reserves, leaving them vulnerable to phishing, ransomware, data theft, and prolonged business disruptions. The common but risky belief that they are too small to be targeted makes the problem worse, as attackers often view SMBs as easy entry points. When a breach or major disruption occurs, recovery costs, downtime, and lost customer trust can be severe enough to force a business to close. Our client’s proposed work aims to help these small businesses protect their data and update the way they use technology.
Colombo & Hurd Senior Immigration Attorney Vivian Daher led the initial filing, and Senior Immigration Attorney Jason Qiu directed the RFE response.
Bringing Big-Company Protection to Small Businesses
Our client has more than 15 years of experience in Information Technology (IT), program management, and cybersecurity. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer networking and two graduate degrees: a master’s in computer information systems and an M.B.A.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he developed a secure, cloud-based virtual lab that allowed classes to continue while students and instructors were off campus. He later managed technology changes across a global team, replacing inconsistent practices with clear, repeatable processes that made daily operations more reliable.
Through this work, he saw that effective technology depends on more than expensive tools. It also requires systems that people can understand, maintain, and follow. Large organizations often have the staff and resources to build those systems, while small businesses may struggle to adopt the same protections.
Our client identified an opportunity to adapt the cybersecurity and technology practices used by larger organizations into practical steps that small businesses could implement without dedicated IT departments. His proposed consulting work focuses on helping these companies protect their data, modernize their systems, and create clearer processes for managing technology.
Showing the Broader Importance of Small-Business Cybersecurity
USCIS agreed that our client had an advanced degree and that his proposed work had substantial merit, meaning it addressed an important problem and offered meaningful potential benefits. However, the agency issued a Request for Evidence (RFE)addressing other prongs of the framework. USCIS questioned whether the endeavor had national importance, whether our client was well positioned to advance it, and whether, on balance, waiving the job-offer and labor-certification requirements would benefit the United States.
Linking His Work to National Goals
The RFE response documented that federal agencies already treat small-business cybersecurity as a national concern: the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) instructs small businesses to use basic protections and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) gives small businesses similar advice on guarding customer data. On top of this, the Small Business Administration (SBA) treats small businesses as a national priority and notes that they create about two of every three new jobs. His work supports all these goals at once.
To support that he is well-positioned, a cybersecurity expert at Harvard University Information Technology reviewed his plan and confirmed it gives small businesses strong, big-company-level protection they can use. A department director described the secure systems he developed, while a former colleague documented his ability to replace inconsistent technology practices with clear, repeatable processes.
EB-2 NIW Approved
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition. For our client, the approval moves him closer to permanent residence. It also clears the way for him to build his practice and give small businesses a simple path to safer, more modern technology.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (Form I-140)
|Country of Origin
|Honduras
|Professional Field
|IT Modernization and Cybersecurity Consulting
|Education
|M.B.A. and M.S. in Computer Information Systems
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Lead Attorney
|Vivian Daher
|RFE Response Attorney
|Jason Qiu
|Outcome
|I-140 Petition Approved
|Approval Date
|June 22, 2026
“He brought an exceptional combination of technical expertise, leadership experience, and a well-defined vision for helping U.S. small businesses strengthen their technology infrastructure. Throughout the process, he was highly engaged, responsive, and committed to presenting a comprehensive case. His willingness to provide detailed information and collaborate closely made it possible to build a strong petition that accurately reflected both his accomplishments and the national importance of his proposed endeavor.”