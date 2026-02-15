EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Chilean Environmental Chemist Improving U.S. Water Safety

Our client is a Chilean environmental chemist with a bachelor’s degree and over five years of progressive professional experience in water quality management and contamination prevention. She has applied her expertise in chemistry and business administration to residential, industrial, and environmental settings.

In addition to water diagnostics, her work has included developing purification protocols, applying microbiological contamination controls, and conducting chemical analysis of soil and wastewater contaminants. She is also skilled in calibrating analytical instruments and supporting compliance with environmental monitoring and hazardous substance safety requirements.

By combining applied chemical science with real-world implementation, our client has produced measurable results that support cleaner and safer water systems.