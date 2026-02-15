EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Chilean Environmental Chemist Improving U.S. Water Safety
Sunday, February 15, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Environmental chemist

Water systems across the United States face serious challenges from aging infrastructure, industrial discharge, and emerging contaminants. Chemical and biological pollutants in groundwater, wastewater, and public water supplies remain a growing public health concern. Access to clean drinking water is essential to public health and community safety. 

In this EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) case, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the I-140 petition of a Chilean environmental chemist whose proposed endeavor focuses on improving how harmful pollutants are detected, controlled, and reduced in U.S. water systems. 

Environmental Chemist Advancing Water Safety

EB-2 NIW

Our client is a Chilean environmental chemist with a bachelor’s degree and over five years of progressive professional experience in water quality management and contamination prevention. She has applied her expertise in chemistry and business administration to residential, industrial, and environmental settings.

In addition to water diagnostics, her work has included developing purification protocols, applying microbiological contamination controls, and conducting chemical analysis of soil and wastewater contaminants. She is also skilled in calibrating analytical instruments and supporting compliance with environmental monitoring and hazardous substance safety requirements.

By combining applied chemical science with real-world implementation, our client has produced measurable results that support cleaner and safer water systems.

The Challenge

Demonstrating the work extended beyond routine water testing surveys

USCIS recognized that the petitioner’s work had substantial scientific merit. The RFE focused instead on whether the proposed endeavor went beyond routine technical services to meet the national importance requirement.

The central challenge was showing that the petitioner’s role was not limited to conducting water assessments at individual sites, despite the USCIS’ challenges in the RFE. The USCIS needed to understand that her work contributed to advancing scientific methodologies that can improve contamination detection, treatment, and prevention across U.S. water systems more broadly.

Attorney Vazhel noted that the case required careful framing to emphasize that water surveys were only one component of the endeavor. The response clarified that the petitioner’s work supports scalable solutions with relevance to public health, infrastructure modernization, and long-term drinking water safety nationwide.

Strategic Response

Clarifying national impact through methodology and scalable benefit

The RFE response emphasized that the petitioner’s true contribution lies in building repeatable, science-based approaches to contamination detection and mitigation.

The legal team relied on evidence already in the record, including expert letters documenting measurable outcomes. These outcomes included eliminating microbial contamination in complex thermal water systems and validating high-precision testing methods for toxic industrial pollutants.

The response also connected the endeavor to federal priorities under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Clean Water Act, and the WIIN Act’s efforts to reduce lead and PFAS exposure, which was challenging and required expert attention due to the shifting nature of U.S. adminstration goals at the time of the RFE response

To strengthen the well-positioned argument, the filing also included detailed implementation and financial plans to meet the officer’s challenges while reinforcing the initial filing of the petition.

The result

RFE overcome, petition approved

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW I-140 petition after issuing an RFE and adjudicating the RFE response, confirming that the petitioner’s endeavor met the national interest waiver standard. For Attorney Vazhel, the decision confirmed that USCIS recognized the public health significance of the work described in the petition and understood how the petitioner was well-positioned to advance their particular proposed endeavor. As he noted, approvals like this help “restore faith” that critical work in areas such as drinking water safety continues to be understood and valued under the EB-2 NIW framework under the new administration.

He emphasized that ensuring safe drinking water remains essential, particularly as the United States confronts aging infrastructure and evolving contamination risks.

USCIS ultimately recognized the petitioner’s work as nationally important to drinking water safety, pollution prevention, and long-term infrastructure modernization and granted approval of her I-140 accordingly.

Why This Case Succeeded

This case succeeded because the petition clearly established national importance tied to public health and water infrastructure needs. It showed that the petitioner’s work advances scalable methodologies, not site-specific services, and it was supported by expert documentation of measurable results based on the petitioner’s record of success.

Once USCIS fully understood the scope of the endeavor and the evidence already submitted, the petition satisfied the EB-2 NIW criteria and achieved approval.

What This Approval Enables

The approval positions our client to expand contamination prevention and water quality solutions across different communities, industries, and environmental settings. Her work supports national efforts to modernize drinking water infrastructure, improve sanitation practices, and reduce exposure to harmful pollutants regulated under federal law.

By applying her scientific expertise in underserved and high-risk areas, the petitioner can support long-term water safety, protect public health, and expand access to clean drinking water across the United States.

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) 
Nationality  Chile 
Professional Field  Environmental Chemistry and Water Quality Management 
Education  Bachelor’s degree in chemistry and business administration 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  Yes 
Final Outcome  Approved 
Attorney  Roshn Vazhel
© Copyright 2026 Colombo & Hurd

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Colombo & Hurd

L-1 Visa for Canadian Citizens: Transferring from Canada to the U.S. (2026)
by: Colombo & Hurd
EB-2 NIW Visa Canada to US: Your Path to U.S. Permanent Residency & What to Expect in 2026
by: Colombo & Hurd
Federal Court Challenges USCIS’s EB-1A Final Merits Denial: What It Means for Extraordinary Ability Petitioners
by: Sarah Wilson
EB-2 NIW Case Study: German Business Consultant Advancing U.S. Foreign Direct Investment
by: Colombo & Hurd
EB-2 NIW Case Study: Ecuadorian Agricultural Engineer Achieves Approval After RFE
by: Colombo & Hurd
O-1 Visa for AI Professionals: A Strategic Path to the United States
by: Anthony S. DeLucia
EB-2 NIW and Next-Generation Manufacturing: How AI and Robotics Work Supports the National Interest in 2026
by: Alexis Sein
E-2 Visa Colombia to US: Complete Guide for Colombian Entrepreneurs (2026)
by: Colombo & Hurd
EB-2 NIW Case Study- German Product Designer Transforming the U.S. Sports Fan Experience
by: Colombo & Hurd
EB-1A Case Study- Colombian Cancer Genetics Physician Secures USCIS Approval in 14 Days with No RFE
by: Nicolas Vargas
EB-2 NIW Case Study- Mexican Civil Engineer Secures Approval
by: Wil Safrit
EB-2 NIW and the U.S. Power Grid- How Rising Electricity Demand Supports National Importance in 2026
by: Alexis Sein
U.S. Work Visa for Brazilian Professional and Investors- How to Get a Visa from Brazil to the U.S.
by: Colombo & Hurd

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 