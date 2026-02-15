EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Chilean Environmental Chemist Improving U.S. Water Safety

Environmental chemist
Water systems across the United States face serious challenges from aging infrastructure, industrial discharge, and emerging contaminants. Chemical and biological pollutants in groundwater, wastewater, and public water supplies remain a growing public health concern. Access to clean drinking water is essential to public health and community safety.
In this EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) case, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the I-140 petition of a Chilean environmental chemist whose proposed endeavor focuses on improving how harmful pollutants are detected, controlled, and reduced in U.S. water systems.
Environmental Chemist Advancing Water Safety
Our client is a Chilean environmental chemist with a bachelor’s degree and over five years of progressive professional experience in water quality management and contamination prevention. She has applied her expertise in chemistry and business administration to residential, industrial, and environmental settings.
In addition to water diagnostics, her work has included developing purification protocols, applying microbiological contamination controls, and conducting chemical analysis of soil and wastewater contaminants. She is also skilled in calibrating analytical instruments and supporting compliance with environmental monitoring and hazardous substance safety requirements.
By combining applied chemical science with real-world implementation, our client has produced measurable results that support cleaner and safer water systems.
Demonstrating the work extended beyond routine water testing surveys
USCIS recognized that the petitioner’s work had substantial scientific merit. The RFE focused instead on whether the proposed endeavor went beyond routine technical services to meet the national importance requirement.
The central challenge was showing that the petitioner’s role was not limited to conducting water assessments at individual sites, despite the USCIS’ challenges in the RFE. The USCIS needed to understand that her work contributed to advancing scientific methodologies that can improve contamination detection, treatment, and prevention across U.S. water systems more broadly.
Attorney Vazhel noted that the case required careful framing to emphasize that water surveys were only one component of the endeavor. The response clarified that the petitioner’s work supports scalable solutions with relevance to public health, infrastructure modernization, and long-term drinking water safety nationwide.
Clarifying national impact through methodology and scalable benefit
The RFE response emphasized that the petitioner’s true contribution lies in building repeatable, science-based approaches to contamination detection and mitigation.
The legal team relied on evidence already in the record, including expert letters documenting measurable outcomes. These outcomes included eliminating microbial contamination in complex thermal water systems and validating high-precision testing methods for toxic industrial pollutants.
The response also connected the endeavor to federal priorities under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Clean Water Act, and the WIIN Act’s efforts to reduce lead and PFAS exposure, which was challenging and required expert attention due to the shifting nature of U.S. adminstration goals at the time of the RFE response
To strengthen the well-positioned argument, the filing also included detailed implementation and financial plans to meet the officer’s challenges while reinforcing the initial filing of the petition.
RFE overcome, petition approved
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW I-140 petition after issuing an RFE and adjudicating the RFE response, confirming that the petitioner’s endeavor met the national interest waiver standard. For Attorney Vazhel, the decision confirmed that USCIS recognized the public health significance of the work described in the petition and understood how the petitioner was well-positioned to advance their particular proposed endeavor. As he noted, approvals like this help “restore faith” that critical work in areas such as drinking water safety continues to be understood and valued under the EB-2 NIW framework under the new administration.
He emphasized that ensuring safe drinking water remains essential, particularly as the United States confronts aging infrastructure and evolving contamination risks.
USCIS ultimately recognized the petitioner’s work as nationally important to drinking water safety, pollution prevention, and long-term infrastructure modernization and granted approval of her I-140 accordingly.
This case succeeded because the petition clearly established national importance tied to public health and water infrastructure needs. It showed that the petitioner’s work advances scalable methodologies, not site-specific services, and it was supported by expert documentation of measurable results based on the petitioner’s record of success.
Once USCIS fully understood the scope of the endeavor and the evidence already submitted, the petition satisfied the EB-2 NIW criteria and achieved approval.
The approval positions our client to expand contamination prevention and water quality solutions across different communities, industries, and environmental settings. Her work supports national efforts to modernize drinking water infrastructure, improve sanitation practices, and reduce exposure to harmful pollutants regulated under federal law.
By applying her scientific expertise in underserved and high-risk areas, the petitioner can support long-term water safety, protect public health, and expand access to clean drinking water across the United States.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Chile
|Professional Field
|Environmental Chemistry and Water Quality Management
|Education
|Bachelor’s degree in chemistry and business administration
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Attorney
|Roshn Vazhel