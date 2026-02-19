EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Chemical Engineer from Colombia
Many U.S. industries are under pressure to manage emissions, improve water use, and meet environmental regulations while staying competitive. Companies need practical systems that reduce risk and improve efficiency without slowing operations. Professionals who can design and implement these systems provide measurable value across multiple sectors. 

In this case, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) I-140 petition of an environmental engineer from Colombia. Her work focuses on helping high-impact industries improve environmental compliance, reduce emissions, and strengthen operational performance. The case was handled by Attorney Roshn Vazhel  of Colombo & Hurd and was approved after a successful response to a Request for Evidence (RFE) from USCIS. 

Client profile

Supporting industrial efficiency and environmental compliance

Our client is a chemical engineer with more than 28 years of experience in environmental management and resource efficiency.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, a master’s degree in environmental management and auditing, and has specialized training in conservation and contaminated soil recovery.

Over the years, she has led projects in water treatment and reuse, contaminated site remediation, conservation planning, and corporate environmental compliance initiatives. She also developed modular systems that help companies manage water use, reduce pollution risks, and improve reporting and regulatory performance.

In the United States, her proposed endeavor focuses on helping major industries reduce emissions, improve water management, and strengthen regulatory compliance while maintaining efficient and competitive operations.

The challenge

Responding to USCIS concerns about scope and national importance

USCIS issued a Request for Evidence (RFE) asking for additional clarification about the endeavor’s scope and national importance. The officer questioned whether her project was described too broadly and requested clearer evidence of how it would apply beyond a narrow or local setting. 

Attorney Vazhel emphasized the importance of strategically refining the presentation of the endeavor’s national importance in light of the new administration’s priorities, to ensure the response was aligned with the current adjudicatory landscape and positioned for approval. 

Strategic response

Strengthening the case with expert support and proper EB-2 NIW standards

Attorney Roshn Vazhel and the Colombo & Hurd team responded with a focused strategy grounded in the EB-2 NIW legal framework. 

The response included new expert opinion letters and an economic evaluation highlighting the petitioner’s work in emissions reduction, water reuse, and sustainable industrial practices. 

One expert, a Sustainability and Resilience Administrator for a U.S. city, emphasized the petitioner’s experience in water infrastructure, circular economy solutions, and ecosystem restoration. The letter explained that her work supports national priorities like infrastructure modernization, regulatory compliance, and improved environmental management across key industries. 

The economic evaluation also supported the broader impact of the endeavor, including long-term industry benefits and projected job creation. 

As Attorney Vazhel noted: “We made sure we presented the petition under the proper NIW legal framework. Clear evidence and the correct standards were key to the client’s success.” 

The result

EB-2 NIW approval after RFE response

The petition demonstrated that emissions reduction and water efficiency are national priorities that affect major industries across the United States. Sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and energy increasingly need practical solutions that reduce environmental impact while maintaining strong performance. 

A US-based sustainability administrator confirmed that the petitioner's work supports national efforts in water infrastructure modernization and climate resilience. The economic evaluation also described the broader benefits of these solutions, including stronger industry performance and job growth over time.

After reviewing the RFE response, USCIS approved the petitioner’s EB-2 NIW I-140 petition. The approval confirmed the broad value of her work in helping high-impact U.S. industries strengthen compliance, reduce emissions, improve water systems, and maintain long-term operational stability. 

What this approval enables

With EB-2 NIW approval, the petitioner is positioned to move forward with implementing practical sustainability solutions for U.S. industries. Her work focuses on helping companies reduce environmental liability, strengthen regulatory compliance, and improve operational efficiency while remaining competitive in demanding markets. 

As Attorney Vazhel noted: “She will be enabling U.S. industries to adopt practical but optimal sustainability solutions, without affecting efficiency or competitiveness. That kind of balance requires the right person to do both at the same time.” 

