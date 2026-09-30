EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Automotive Supply Chain Professional from Mexico

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a supply chain professional from Mexico whose work helps U.S. automotive manufacturers prevent and manage disruptions in the flow of critical parts and materials. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the petition under Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Automotive manufacturers depend on a steady flow of parts and materials moving on tight schedules across many suppliers. When that flow breaks down, production slows or stops, so the industry needs specialists who can coordinate suppliers, manage inventory, and keep materials moving under pressure. The client’s work focuses on that challenge, developing supply chain strategies that help manufacturers reduce disruptions, evaluate suppliers, and protect production.

Colombo & Hurd Immigration Attorney Aaron Labreque prepared and filed the initial petition, and Senior Immigration Attorney Jason Qiu led the RFE response that carried the case to approval.

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