EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Automotive Supply Chain Professional from Mexico

Supply Chain Professional
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a supply chain professional from Mexico whose work helps U.S. automotive manufacturers prevent and manage disruptions in the flow of critical parts and materials. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the petition under Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Automotive manufacturers depend on a steady flow of parts and materials moving on tight schedules across many suppliers. When that flow breaks down, production slows or stops, so the industry needs specialists who can coordinate suppliers, manage inventory, and keep materials moving under pressure. The client’s work focuses on that challenge, developing supply chain strategies that help manufacturers reduce disruptions, evaluate suppliers, and protect production.
Colombo & Hurd Immigration Attorney Aaron Labreque prepared and filed the initial petition, and Senior Immigration Attorney Jason Qiu led the RFE response that carried the case to approval.
Client Profile
A Career Focused on Automotive Supply Chain and Production Continuity
The client holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering and a master’s degree in project management. For more than six years, his work has centered on supply chain and production control in the automotive sector. He has held roles at a major automotive manufacturing plant, a project management consultancy, and a global automaker. As his career progressed, the client gained experience in keeping parts and materials moving through complex, multi-supplier operations.
His expertise lies in solving the disruptions that stall vehicle production. At one manufacturing plant, the client traced the root causes of chip-related material shortages and put new systems in place, including just-in-time inventory practices, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) based tracking, and reorganized warehouse processes. During the launch of a new passenger vehicle, he coordinated supplier readiness and secured full parts availability for the first production trial. Across his roles, his work has improved production continuity and supply chain efficiency.
The client’s proposed endeavor is to work in the United States as an independent automotive supply chain consultant helping manufacturers reduce disruptions through supplier evaluation and data-driven planning. This work draws directly on his experience. He will apply methods he has already used on the factory floor to a challenge the industry faces nationwide.
The Challenge
Demonstrating National Importance and a Record of Success
The initial filing presented the client’s background, his professional achievements, and a detailed plan for the work he proposed to continue in the United States. USCIS accepted that he met the EB-2 advanced degree requirement but requested more detail about the work he planned to pursue in the United States. In particular, the RFE questioned whether his supply chain consulting would have national importance beyond the individual companies he would serve and whether his past record showed he was well positioned to carry it forward.
The response needed to connect his proposed work to broader U.S. supply chain priorities and show that he had already delivered results in complex automotive manufacturing environments
Strategic Response
Connecting the Work to Federal Supply Chain Priorities
To address USCIS’s question on national importance, the response showed how the client’s endeavor connects to federal priorities in supply chain and economic resilience. A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that supply chain disruptions have caused shortages across multiple sectors, including the semiconductors used to build vehicles. His proposed work addresses the same vulnerabilities documented by the GAO, using demand forecasting and supplier assessment to help manufacturers anticipate shortages before they disrupt production.
The response also pointed to a U.S. Department of Transportation assessment of the country’s freight and logistics systems, which called for federal action to strengthen their workforce, competitiveness, and safety. This priority is especially relevant to automotive manufacturing, where tightly timed deliveries mean even a short delay can stop an assembly line. Our client’s work addresses that vulnerability through real-time visibility tools and logistics coordination that keep materials moving across suppliers, carriers, and warehouses.
The legal team also cited federal initiatives that rely on the same kinds of tools and strategies at the center of the client’s proposed work. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security created a Supply Chain Resilience Center to anticipate, monitor, and respond to the risks that threaten critical supply chains. The U.S. Department of Commerce established its own Supply Chain Center to develop data-driven tools for assessing those risks. The client’s planned consulting reflects both efforts, applying predictive frameworks and real-time visibility systems tuned to the automotive sector’s specific weak points.
To show that the client is well positioned to advance this work, the response described results he had already delivered inside live manufacturing operations, including resolving chip-related material shortages and securing full parts availability during a new vehicle launch. Two letters of recommendation from senior automotive supply chain professionals confirmed this track record, and a letter of interest from a U.S. consultancy showed direct demand for his services.
The response also explained why the client’s plan to work independently across manufacturers made the traditional job-offer and labor-certification process a poor fit for the work he proposed to pursue.
The Result
EB-2 NIW Approval Following the RFE Response
USCIS approved the client’s EB-2 NIW petition under Premium Processing following the RFE response. The client’s proposed endeavor meets the EB-2 NIW standards, including the national importance and record of success that the RFE had questioned.
The approval marks an important step toward U.S. permanent residence and the client’s longer-term goal of helping automotive manufacturers strengthen their supply chains through more resilient planning systems and strategies for managing disruptions.