EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for Architect from Mexico

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an architect from Mexico who specializes in designs that reduce the energy that buildings consume. USCIS approved the petition following the firm’s response to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

A building’s energy use depends largely on decisions made at the design stage: how the structure is oriented on the site, the size and placement of its windows, the materials in its walls, and the way air moves through its rooms. When those decisions take the local climate into account, the building uses sun, shade, and wind to its advantage and needs less heating and air conditioning. When they do not, the building then depends on mechanical equipment to compensate, and that cost repeats over its entire service life.

Our client’s work is focused precisely on the design stage. Using a passive design methodology he developed, our client analyzes the site’s climate data and uses this analysis to set orientation, materials, openings, and ventilation early in the design process, so that the structure itself reduces the need for heating and cooling. Senior Attorney ￼Yadira Aguilar￼ led the initial petition, and ￼Roshn Vazhel￼, Director of the firm’s RFE Department, led the RFE response.

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