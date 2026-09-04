EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for an Aesthetic Surgeon from Mexico

Colombo & Hurd secured EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) approval for an aesthetic surgeon from Mexico whose work advances safer surgery, would healing, and physician training in the U.S. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Every surgery leaves a wound, and every wound carries a risk. When healing goes wrong, patients can face infections, longer hospital stays, and higher medical bills. These problems affect hundreds of thousands of people in the United States each year and add billions of dollars to the cost of care. Safer methods and better wound healing help patients recover well and take pressure off the entire healthcare system.

The client is a surgeon with deep experience in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. His goal in the United States goes beyond treating patients himself. He plans to train U.S. physicians and work with hospitals and clinics so his methods reach far more people than one surgeon ever could alone. Colombo & Hurd filed the petition, and Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the RFE response to approval.