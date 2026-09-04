EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for an Aesthetic Surgeon from Mexico

Aesthetic Surgeon
Colombo & Hurd secured EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) approval for an aesthetic surgeon from Mexico whose work advances safer surgery, would healing, and physician training in the U.S. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Every surgery leaves a wound, and every wound carries a risk. When healing goes wrong, patients can face infections, longer hospital stays, and higher medical bills. These problems affect hundreds of thousands of people in the United States each year and add billions of dollars to the cost of care. Safer methods and better wound healing help patients recover well and take pressure off the entire healthcare system.
The client is a surgeon with deep experience in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. His goal in the United States goes beyond treating patients himself. He plans to train U.S. physicians and work with hospitals and clinics so his methods reach far more people than one surgeon ever could alone. Colombo & Hurd filed the petition, and Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the RFE response to approval.
A Surgeon and Inventor Who Built a Career Around Safer Healing
The client holds a medical degree and a master’s degree in medical science, and has advanced training in aesthetic surgery. Over more than three decades in medicine, his career evolved from occupational health, protecting workers at large multinational companies, into head and neck surgery and eventually aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, where he developed a particular focus on safer surgical techniques and wound healing. .
Much of his work focuses on reducing surgical trauma, complications, and visible scarring while improving how patients heal. He developed a patented, minimally invasive technique for facial procedures that avoids cuts and visible scars. The client also created an external device that uses gentle pressure to help surgical wounds heal faster and reduce infection risk, along with methods designed reduce bleeding during procedures and make local anesthesia safer.
He has also spent decades educating surgeons and leading medical courses, passing his methods to other doctors. That experience shapes his plan in the United States. The client aims to guide and train licensed U.S. physicians, and to consult for hospitals and clinics, so his proven techniques become standard practice in more operating rooms.
Showing How One Surgeon’s Work Could Reach Beyond His Own Patients
After the initial filing, USCIS recognized that the client was well-positioned to do his work. When it issued an RFE, it asked for more details on two points. USCIS wanted a clearer picture of exactly what the client planned to do in the United States, and stronger proof that the work mattered on a national level. USCIS also asked the client to show why his work would benefit the country enough to waive the usual job offer and labor certification requirements.
As Attorney Kafrouni explained, the response needed to lay out a clearer, more detailed plan and connect it to documented healthcare concerns, including surgical complications, infections, and the cost of preventable care.
Connecting One Surgeon’s Methods to a National Health Problem
The RFE response made the client’s plan concrete, explaining exactly what he would do in the United States. Second, it tied that plan to measurable healthcare problems the country is working to solve. Third, it showed why his impact would reach far beyond any single hospital or patient.
The legal team also documented how that work connects to broader healthcare concerns involving surgical infections, preventable complications, readmissions, and the cost of care. The response pointed to several federal programs built to fight these exact problems: the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, which pushes hospitals to prevent repeat visits; the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program, which penalizes preventable harm like infections; and the National Action Plan to Prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections, a government-wide effort to make care safer. The response showed that the client’s methods align with the priorities outlined in these programs, leading to fewer infections and lower costs.
Attorney Kafrouni saw the client’s training model as the key to the case. As he explained: “His impact reaches far beyond the patients he treats himself. By training other physicians and working with institutions, he spreads safer practices across the country.”
EB-2 NIW Approved After the RFE Response
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition with Premium Processing after the firm’s response to the RFE.
The approval marks an important step forward. It clears the path for the client to advance his work in the United States once the remaining immigration steps are complete. From there, he can begin training U.S. physicians and consulting for hospitals and clinics, so the safer surgical methods that shaped his career reach far more operating rooms than one surgeon could on his own.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Mexico
|Professional Field
|Aesthetic Surgery and Surgical Wound Healing
|Education
|Medical degree (M.D.) and Master’s in Medical Science
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorney
|Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni (RFE Response)
|Outcome
|I-140 petition approved
|Date of Approval
|July 30, 2026