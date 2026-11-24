On October 31, 2026, USCIS approved an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a cybersecurity engineer from Argentina. The petition was filed with Premium Processing, and USCIS decided it without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE). The client specializes in security assessments for small and medium-sized businesses.

What the petition documented

The lesson from the case is practical: when an endeavor consists of free, open-source tools, the petition must document reach and feasibility rather than revenue. The record did this in three parts.

First, it documented national reach. The tools are free and open source, so any small business can use them without a consultant, and the record linked that reach to supply-chain risk, since large companies depend on thousands of small vendors. It also pointed to an assessment tool the client contributed that is recognized in an official NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 resource, and to two current federal priorities: Executive Order 14409 on promoting advanced artificial intelligence innovation and security and the Small Business Cybersecurity Assistance Evaluation Act of 2026.

Second, it documented expertise. The client holds a master's degree in cybersecurity, and his award-winning graduate project is the foundation for his current work. He has more than seven years of experience, including platform engineering at a global energy company and leadership of a U.S.-based technology company. Letters of recommendation came from professionals who worked directly with him.

Third, it documented a workable plan. The petition included a detailed business plan, several years of stable income, personal funds to cover startup and operating costs, and letters of interest from two U.S. technology companies seeking NIST-based readiness assessments. It also showed work already under way, including a conference talk, a small business cybersecurity checkup for a regional development network, and a workshop for engineering students.

Who is this relevant for

The case is most relevant to individuals whose proposed endeavor benefits many users through free or open distribution, and to the employers and organizations that work with them. It is also relevant to small businesses and support networks that may be the intended users of such tools.

Why it matters

A free-distribution model gives a petition no revenue figures to rely on, so evidence of feasibility and prior work carries more weight. This case suggests that such evidence can carry a free-distribution endeavor without revenue figures. It does not mean that similar endeavors will be assessed the same way, because each petition turns on its own evidence.

Practical implications

Petitioners with open-source or free-distribution endeavors should plan to document three things: who can use the work and how widely, which federal priorities it serves, and what shows the plan can be carried out. Policy references are best treated as context for the endeavor, supported by the petitioner's own record of work.

Case details