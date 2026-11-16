EB-2 NIW Approved After an RFE: Practical Lessons From a Counseling and Training Case

The most useful lesson from a recent EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) approval is a practical one: when a Request for Evidence (RFE) names the specific points it wants addressed, the response can be built to answer those points in the same order and with evidence matched to each. Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 NIW petition for a pastor from Colombia whose work centers on faith-based counseling and community training in order to address mental health, suicide, and domestic violence issues in families and communities across the United States. The petition was filed under the exceptional ability standard.

The Client

The client holds a doctorate in theology and has served as a pastor since the late 1990s. He has trained nonprofit leaders and volunteers to run small groups on mental, emotional, and family health, and he is the author of several books used in leadership training. In the United States, he leads a nonprofit he founded and will deliver training programs for couples, families, and individuals, together with partner nonprofits.

What the RFE asked

USCIS accepted the client's degree and his more than ten years of full-time experience. It requested more detailed evidence of recognition by peers, government entities, and professional organizations. On the NIW, it asked about all three Dhanasar prongs: the national importance of the work, whether the client is positioned to advance it, and whether waiving the job offer and labor certification requirements benefits the United States.

Five practical lessons from the response

Treat the RFE as the outline. Treat the RFE as the outline. The response was organized around recognition, national importance, readiness, and the waiver itself, which are the points the RFE raised.

Build on what USCIS has accepted. The degree and the full-time experience were already accepted, so the response pointed to them as the foundation for the client's readiness instead of arguing them again.

Answer each request with the type of evidence it names. For recognition, the response added letters from leaders of similar standing to those in the original record, including elected officials, senior clergy,

and presidents of large nonprofits in both countries, along with documentation that the client's books have sold steadily and been used by other ministries since 2011.

Tie the work to named federal priorities. The response pointed to federal offices at the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services that partner with faith-based groups, the Department of

Justice's strategic plan goals on overdose prevention and long-term recovery, and the American Rescue Plan's funding for mental health and substance use services.

Show who will do the work, and why the waiver fits. The response identified the nonprofit the client leads as president, and its partner organizations, as the way the training programs would be delivered. It also showed that the nonprofit was not in a position to sponsor him for

permanent residence, which made labor certification impractical, and that a direct job offer meant no adverse effect on U.S. workers.

These steps can help USCIS see how each part of a petition answers its questions. They do not guarantee a result, and each petition is decided on its own record.

Who this is relevant to

Applicants whose work spans counseling, community training, or other service-oriented fields, and the employers and organizations that partner with them, may find the structure useful when preparing for an RFE. The lessons concern how evidence is organized, and they do not suggest that any field or profession

qualifies automatically.

Outcome

USCIS approved the I-140 petition on October 30, 2026, following the RFE response. The approval recognized both the client's exceptional ability and the national interest in the work he plans to carry out. The approved I-140 positions him to move toward delivering his programs through his nonprofit and its partners. Permanent residence requires further steps.

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