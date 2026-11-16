EB-2 NIW Approved After an RFE: How One Water Treatment Engineer's Response Answered Each Request

The practical lesson from this case is that an RFE response works best when it answers each request in the notice by addressing them directly. Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an industrial engineer from Colombia, specializing in water treatment and conservation for industry, after the firm's RFE team responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

The client

The client holds a Bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and has worked since 2008 for a chemical products company serving industrial, drinking, and wastewater treatment operations. She plans to establish a specialized company in the United States, beginning in Florida, that helps industries, farms, and public entities monitor contaminants, treat wastewater, and conserve water. Because an EB-2 NIW waives the job offer and PERM labor certification requirements, her petition relied on showing the national importance of that work and her ability to carry it out.

What USCIS asked

The RFE requested:

A more detailed description of the proposed endeavor.

Documentary evidence that the work addresses a matter the government treats as a national priority.

Further evidence that the client is well positioned to carry out the endeavor.

How each request was answered

Proposed endeavor: The response restated the endeavor in plain terms, with the services, team, and financial model set out in the client's plan for future activities.

The response restated the endeavor in plain terms, with the services, team, and financial model set out in the client's plan for future activities. National priority: The response documented how the endeavor aligns with federal programs already in place, including the Clean Water Act, the Source Water Protection Program, the EPA's Water Reuse Action Plan 2.0, and the USDA's WaterSMART Initiative, together with CDC Foundation data on the economic cost of water insecurity. • Well positioned: The response pointed to three letters of

recommendation from engineers who worked with her, describing lower chemical use, reduced energy costs, and fewer production stoppages, and to a letter of interest from a U.S. business confirming demand.

The response also explained that because the client will run her own company and hire U.S. workers, a labor certification would add little benefit.

Outcome

Detail Case Visa category EB-2 NIW Client profile Industrial engineer from Colombia, water treatment and conservation for industry Education Bachelor's degree in industrial engineering RFE issued Yes Decision date October 2026 Outcome I-140 petition approved

Why it matters

For applicants whose work is technical and facility-based, the case shows one way a record can connect day-to-day results to a national need: by documenting the connection to named federal programs and supporting the client's capacity with specific, measurable results from people who worked with her.

Practical implications

Applicants and employers preparing for an RFE can organize the response around the notice itself, so that each request has a clearly identified body of evidence. An RFE is also an opportunity to add context and documentation that was not fully developed in the initial filing. This case reflects one record and one outcome. Each petition is decided on its own facts, and the same evidence may not lead to the same result in another case.