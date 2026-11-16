EB-2 NIW Approval for a Financial Advisor to Investors and Small Businesses: Three Practical Lessons From a Petition Approved Without an RFE

Advisory work reaches one client at a time. For a business administrator from Argentina who advises investors and small businesses on buying, starting, and expanding companies in the United States, Colombo & Hurd had to show that her work reaches further. The petition was filed under the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) category, which waives the job offer and the Department of Labor’s PERM labor certification requirements. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved it without a Request for Evidence (RFE). Three practical lessons come out of how the petition was built.

Client profile

The client has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting and nearly two decades of progressive experience. She began as a financial analyst at a multinational healthcare company and rose to senior manager, leading accounting, payments, and administrative work for offices in several countries. She then moved into project management at a multinational healthcare services provider, where she assessed financial metrics and identified acquisitions. Since 2022 she has co-owned and managed the consultancy division of an accounting firm in the southeastern United States.

Lesson 1: Name the services, and tie them to work already underway

The petition defined the endeavor as financial due diligence, feasibility analysis, risk assessment, cash-flow and resource-allocation planning, and regulatory-compliance support for investors and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), not as general business consulting. The endeavor included the business planning and due diligence she already performed at her firm.

Lesson 2: Link the services to federal small business programs

A due diligence report or a cash-flow plan serves one owner or one investor. The petition tied her work to the role SMEs play in job creation, productivity, and local economic development. It pointed to the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Development Centers, which advise owners on business plans, financial management, and operations, and to the Treasury Department’s State Small Business Credit Initiative, which works to put capital within reach of small businesses. Her cash-flow and compliance guidance helps owners put that capital to use. It also cited Bureau of Labor Statistics data projecting 10 percent growth in management analyst jobs from 2022 to 2032, with about 92,900 openings a year.

Lesson 3: Match each client group with a letter and a precedent in her past work

The endeavor had two client groups, and the letters followed it. A tax compliance firm wanted her to assess the financial viability of investment projects for investors entering the U.S. market. A tax services company wanted her business planning and due diligence for its small business clients. For the due diligence itself, her record included identifying and evaluating acquisitions at the healthcare services provider, and a former regional manager at the healthcare company described how she led the launch of its finance and administration unit. The letters also showed that the companies were prepared to work with her once she obtained her green card.

What the case does and does not show

The approval reflects this record: nearly two decades of closely related experience and letters naming specific roles. It does not show that a petition with different evidence would be approved or would avoid an RFE.

Outcome

Senior Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the green card process through adjustment of status (AOS), the process of applying for a green card from inside the United States, and the client became a permanent resident on October 4, 2026. She can now take on the full scope of the work the petition described, including advising investors on acquiring and expanding U.S. businesses and building out her firm’s consultancy division.

Case details