EB-2 NIW Approval for Electronics Engineer from Ecuador

Electronics Engineering
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an electronics engineer from Ecuador who works in drone and autonomous flight technology. The petition was approved after a Request for Evidence (RFE) response demonstrated how the client’s work could support areas such as emergency response, infrastructure monitoring, and environmental protection in the United States.
Drone technology plays an increasing role in public safety, infrastructure inspections, emergency response, and environmental monitoring across the United States. These technologies support search and rescue operations, disaster response efforts, and the monitoring of critical infrastructure and protected natural areas. As drone technology continues to expand, the United States has invested in research and development related to autonomous systems and aviation technology.
Our client has built his career around the intersection of electronics engineering and aviation. He works to improve drone technology through research and collaboration between the aviation industry and academic institutions.
This case study explains how Colombo & Hurd structured the petition and responded to the RFE to secure approval. The initial petition was led by with the RFE response strategy directed by Immigration Attorney Jason Qiu.
Electronics Engineer and Unmanned Aircraft Specialist
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and in Major Aeronautical Military Management. His background has allowed him to develop expertise in unmanned aircraft systems, avionics, autonomous flight technologies, and aviation research and development.
He has more than 18 years of professional experience in the field. Throughout his career, he has worked in engineering, aviation, and defense-related roles within the Ecuadorian Air Force, contributing to aircraft modernization projects, autonomous flight systems, surveillance technologies, and unmanned aerial vehicle development. He has also led research projects focused on avionics, drone systems, and aerospace technologies for security, reconnaissance, and environmental monitoring applications.
Demonstrating the National Importance of Unmanned Aircraft Technologies
Attorney Renom and her team prepared the initial petition supported by extensive evidence, including recommendation letters, a detailed business plan, letters from organizations interested in the client’s work, professional awards, and articles he published about drone and aviation technology. The petition also explained how his work connected to important U.S. priorities, including the National Drone and Advanced Air Mobility Initiative, the FAA’s Research & Development Initiative for unmanned aircraft systems, national security objectives related to border and infrastructure monitoring, and environmental technology efforts supported by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an RFE questioning if the client’s work would have a broader impact across the United States, beyond his specific job.
Responding to the RFE with a Focused Legal Strategy
Attorney Qiu worked closely with the client to prepare a focused response addressing USCIS questions about the broader impact of his work in drone and aviation technology.
The response focused on organizing and clearly explaining the strongest evidence already included in the petition. The legal team clarified how the client’s work in drone technology related to areas such as emergency response, infrastructure monitoring, and public safety in the United States.
EB-2 NIW Approval After Focused RFE Response
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition after the RFE response, recognizing the national importance of our client’s work in advancing unmanned aircraft systems in the United States.
The approval confirms that his expertise and its application in areas such as national security, emergency response, and infrastructure monitoring meets the standard for a National Interest Waiver.
With this approval, the client is positioned to establish a technology-oriented enterprise specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles, advancing AI-driven aerial platform management, sensor deployment, and data processing in the United States. He will work alongside emergency response teams, security organizations, and academic institutions, while developing partnerships with both the private sector and government agencies.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Ecuadorian
|Professional Field
|Electronics Engineering and Aviation
|Education
|Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and Bachelor’s degree in Major Aeronautical Military Management
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Premium Processing
|No
|Lead Attorneys
|Marina Renom (initial filing) and Jason Qiu (RFE response)
“RFEs are a normal part of many NIW cases. They don’t mean something went wrong; they simply mean USCIS wants to better understand the case, which is exactly what a strong response is designed to address.”