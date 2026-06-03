EB-2 NIW Approval for Electronics Engineer from Ecuador

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an electronics engineer from Ecuador who works in drone and autonomous flight technology. The petition was approved after a Request for Evidence (RFE) response demonstrated how the client’s work could support areas such as emergency response, infrastructure monitoring, and environmental protection in the United States.

Drone technology plays an increasing role in public safety, infrastructure inspections, emergency response, and environmental monitoring across the United States. These technologies support search and rescue operations, disaster response efforts, and the monitoring of critical infrastructure and protected natural areas. As drone technology continues to expand, the United States has invested in research and development related to autonomous systems and aviation technology.

Our client has built his career around the intersection of electronics engineering and aviation. He works to improve drone technology through research and collaboration between the aviation industry and academic institutions.

This case study explains how Colombo & Hurd structured the petition and responded to the RFE to secure approval. The initial petition was led by with the RFE response strategy directed by Immigration Attorney Jason Qiu.

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