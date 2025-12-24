EB-2 NIW Approval for a Brazilian Technology Professional Supporting Cybersecurity and Digital Systems for U.S. Small Businesses
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Technology consultant

U.S. small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly exposed to cybersecurity risks and operational disruptions, often without the internal resources needed to address them. For many SMEs, a single security incident or system failure can halt operations, divert leadership away from growth, and threaten workforce stability.

The scale of the problem is clear. Cybercrime is expected to cost the global economy $10.5 trillion in 2025, up from $9.5 trillion the year before, disproportionately affecting small businesses that make up nearly all U.S. employers and support close to half of the nation’s workforce. Even without a breach, outdated systems and disconnected tools slow work, increase mistakes, and strain the local supply chains and services that depend on them.

That reality frames this case. Our client, a Brazilian technology professional, secured his EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) approval without a Request for Evidence (RFE). His work supports U.S. SMEs by strengthening cybersecurity and modernizing the systems they rely on for daily operations.

Prepared by Colombo and Hurd attorney Alejandro Cordero and his team, the petition was filed with premium processing and approved outright.

