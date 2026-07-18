EB-2 NIW and Grid Infrastructure: Why Electrical Engineering Is Now a National Defense Priority

On April 20, 2026, the Trump Administration formally determined that America’s electric grid, as well as the equipment and supply chains behind it, is essential to national defense. The Presidential Determination on Grid Infrastructure, Equipment, and Supply Chain Capacity doesn’t mince words: the country’s ability to design, manufacture, and deploy transformers, high-voltage transmission components, advanced conductors, power electronics, and substations is dangerously limited, held back by long production timelines and an overreliance on imported equipment. In plain terms, the government has said the United States does not have enough of this capacity or enough of the people who build it.

That is a direct statement about the value of the engineers and energy professionals doing this work. When the federal government identifies a field as critical to national defense, economic strength, and energy independence, they are describing precisely the kind of national importance the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) was created to recognize.

What the Presidential Determination on Grid Infrastructure Says

The Presidential Determination builds on Executive Order 14156, signed January 20, 2025, which declared a national energy emergency and recognized the country’s limited capacity to produce enough energy to power industries, transportation, and the demands of modern life. The new determination goes further, establishing three specific conclusions that are directly relevant to addressing the energy emergency.

First, it identifies grid infrastructure and the supply chains behind it as essential to national defense. This includes transformers, high-voltage circuit breakers, power control electronics, protective relay systems, capacitor banks, electrical core steel, and the tools used to manufacture them.

Second, it concludes that American industry cannot meet the nation’s grid needs on its own. The determination points to limited domestic production, long wait times for equipment, reliance on foreign suppliers, and too little investment as the reasons why.

Third, it turns to the Defense Production Act as the way to close that gap, authorizing the Department of Energy (DOE) to make purchases, financial commitments, and investments that expand the country’s ability to build and deploy grid equipment at home.

Taken together, these actions send a clear message: the United States considers grid infrastructure and the work of building it a national priority, important enough to treat as a matter of defense and to back with emergency funding. That’s a formal recognition of the value of what professionals working in these fields do.

Connecting Grid Infrastructure Work to Federal Priorities

If you work in an energy-related field, the Presidential Determination matters because the government has said, in its own words, that this work is needed.

That covers a wide range of professionals: engineers who design or test transformers, substations, and high-voltage transmission equipment; specialists in power electronics and protective relay systems; people working on grid materials like electrical core steel; and those on the manufacturing and supply-chain side who make domestic production possible.

EB-2 NIW Approvals for Electrical Engineering and Grid Infrastructure Professionals

Colombo & Hurd has secured EB-2 NIW approvals for clients doing exactly this kind of work. Two examples show what that looks like in practice.

One client, an engineer working on grid modernization, designed smart grid management and circuit-reliability systems using real-time monitoring, smart sensors, and automation to make power delivery more resilient and dependable. This is precisely the kind of grid infrastructure work the determination identifies as critical, and the U.S. recognized its importance and approved the petition.

Another, working on bringing power to communities the grid does not reach well, designed cost-effective 3D-printed water turbines to generate energy in small and rural areas where conventional infrastructure is limited or absent. The work strengthened the reliability of the U.S. power system in places most exposed to gaps in it, and the petition was approved.

In both cases, these professionals were doing work the country has now formally named a national priority, and the U.S. recognized its value.

If your work touches grid modernization, renewable energy integration, power reliability, infrastructure resilience, or emerging demands, your experience may align with the type of work the EB-2 NIW is designed to support.

Key Questions About EB-2 NIW and Grid Infrastructure

How does the Presidential Determination on grid infrastructure relate to EB-2 NIW?

The determination is the government formally stating that grid infrastructure and the supply chains behind it are critical to national defense, important enough to back with emergency funding. For anyone working in this field, the determination is the United States saying plainly that the work is a national priority.

Which types of professionals does this cover?

The determination reaches well beyond electrical engineers. It covers anyone whose work contributes to building the country’s grid capacity, strengthening energy supply chains, or getting infrastructure built and deployed, power systems engineers, manufacturing engineers, supply chain and procurement specialists, materials scientists, power electronics specialists, and energy project managers among them.

Which types of projects fit best?

Work that matches what the determination says the country needs: building more grid components at home, reducing reliance on imported equipment, making the transmission system more reliable, or strengthening critical energy infrastructure. That includes transformer manufacturing, high-voltage transmission, substation engineering, power control electronics, electrical core steel, and energy supply chain development, the exact areas the determination identifies as critically short.