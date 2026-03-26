EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) Case Study: Chilean Mechanical Engineer Approved for Sustainable Manufacturing Initiative

Colombo & Hurd obtained approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a mechanical engineer from Chile whose work focuses on improving the sustainability and efficiency of heavy industrial equipment used in manufacturing and mining.

Instead of relying on costly replacement cycles, the client’s proposed initiative centers on restoring and remanufacturing critical equipment components used in mining and large-scale manufacturing. His approach combines circular economy principles with lean manufacturing techniques to reduce waste, improve operational efficiency, and extend the life of high-cost machinery.

In heavy industry, equipment downtime can halt production. Replacement parts are often expensive or difficult to source, making it increasingly important to extend the life of existing machinery. Companies are looking for ways to maintain productivity while reducing material consumption and environmental impact.

Remanufacturing and advanced repair strategies offer a practical solution. When major components are restored instead of replaced, companies can reduce waste, strengthen supply chain resilience, and lower operational costs while supporting more sustainable production practices.

Led by Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar, the petition demonstrated that the client’s proposed circular economy venture would contribute to these broader industrial priorities and therefore satisfied the EB-2 NIW requirements.

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