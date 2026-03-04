EB-1A Visa from Mexico to the U.S.: Complete Guide 2026

The EB-1A visa provides a direct path to U.S. permanent residence for Mexican professionals with extraordinary ability. This employment-based first preference (EB-1) category requires no employer sponsorship or job offer. As of the current Visa Bulletin, the EB-1 category is current for Mexican nationals. This creates a meaningful strategic advantage: when an EB-1A petition is approved, Mexican applicants are generally able to move directly to the green card stage, either through adjustment of status in the United States or through consular processing abroad, subject to future Visa Bulletin movement.

To qualify, you must demonstrate sustained national or international acclaim in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. The process involves filing Form I-140 with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), submitting evidence of either a one-time major, internationally recognized award or meeting at least three of ten regulatory criteria, and satisfying USCIS’ final merits determination. After I-140 approval, you will complete either consular processing in Mexico or adjustment of status (AOS) if you’re already in the U.S.

At Colombo & Hurd, we’ve helped hundreds of Mexican professionals navigate the EB-1A process successfully. This guide explains eligibility requirements, application steps, costs, and strategies specific to Mexican petitioners.

What is the EB-1A Visa?

The EB-1A is an immigrant visa for individuals with extraordinary ability. Unlike most employment visas, it requires no employer sponsorship or job offer.

Key benefits include:

Self-petition capability (you file on your own behalf)

No labor certification required

No job offer or employer sponsor needed

Current priority dates for Mexican nationals (no quota backlog) subject to monthly Visa Bulletin movement

Family members (spouse and children under 21) included

Direct path to permanent residence

Who Qualifies for an EB-1A Visa?

To qualify for EB-1A, you must prove extraordinary ability through sustained national or international acclaim. USCIS offers two pathways to demonstrate this standard.

Pathway 1: One-Time Major Achievement

A one-time major, internationally recognized award can satisfy the initial evidentiary requirement. USCIS will still evaluate the overall record in a final merits determination. Examples include:

Nobel Prize

Pulitzer Prize

Olympic Medal

Academy Award (Oscar)

Few petitioners qualify through this pathway. Most petitioners qualify by meeting three out of ten criteria.

Pathway 2: Meeting Three Out of Ten Criteria

You can qualify by meeting at least three of these ten criteria (or, in limited situations, by submitting comparable evidence if a criterion does not readily apply to your occupation):

Criterion What It Requires Awards Nationally or internationally recognized prizes for excellence in your field Memberships Membership in associations requiring outstanding achievements, judged by experts Published Material Major media or professional publications featuring your work Judging Evidence you’ve judged others’ work (award panels, peer review, etc.) Original Contributions Proof of major contributions of significance to your field Scholarly Articles Authorship of articles in professional journals or major media Exhibitions Artistic displays or showcases (relevant to artists) Leading Role Critical role in distinguished organizations High Salary Commanding significantly higher compensation than peers Commercial Success Box office receipts, record sales, etc. (for performing arts)

Meeting three criteria does not guarantee automatic approval. USCIS conducts a final merits determination, evaluating your total evidence to confirm you truly rank among the top professionals in your field.

Learn more about the EB-1A requirements in our detailed guide: An In-Depth Look at EB-1A Eligibility Criteria.

What Strong Evidence Looks Like

Through our work with Mexican professionals, we’ve seen successful evidence include:

Award certificates with explanations of prestige and selection criteria

Expert letters from recognized authorities in your field

Media coverage in respected publications

Citation records for published research

Documentation of innovations or methodologies you developed

Evidence of invited speaking engagements at major conferences

Proof of advisory roles or consultancies with leading organizations

The quality and impact of your achievements matter more than the quantity of evidence.

EB-1A Success Stories from Mexican Professionals

We’ve seen exceptional Mexican professionals across a wide range of fields successfully obtain EB-1A approval.

Internal Medicine Physician

We helped a Mexico-trained internal medicine physician with 25 years of experience win EB-1A approval in 15 days through premium processing, with no RFE. The case highlighted her real-world impact across clinical care, medical education, and public health leadership in Mexico and the U.S., including training more than 2,500 medical students, developing a COVID-era outpatient model later adopted by other physicians, and building post-COVID rehabilitation frameworks. After moving to the U.S., she delivered tens of thousands of patient consultations in a medically underserved region and earned national media recognition for improving outcomes and adherence. We focused the petition on the five strongest EB-1A criteria, emphasizing original contributions, leadership, peer validation, and sustained acclaim, resulting in a fast approval and a clear path to expand her work in underserved communities. Read the full case study here.

AI Research Scientist

We guided an EB-1A approval for a Mexican AI and computer science researcher in 3 months and 11 days, even after USCIS issued an RFE. The client had over 23 years in AI, advanced degrees, international research roles, more than 200 citations, and membership in Mexico’s National System of Researchers (SNI). Our legal team strengthened the case by developing an impact-focused narrative and reinforcing three questioned criteria: distinguished membership, original contributions, and high remuneration, using peer-review evidence for SNI, stronger expert letters, and verified salary records. USCIS ultimately approved the petition, recognizing the client’s extraordinary ability and global influence in AI research and education. Read the full case study here.

Genomics Research Pioneer

We assisted a genomics professional with a 25-year career spanning clinical medicine, research, and biotechnology entrepreneurship. They founded a national genomics institute and led a pioneering team that mapped an entire national genome. The professional also held faculty appointments at leading U.S. medical schools and research institutions. In the EB-1A petition, we documented eligibility under six of the ten criteria, including authorship of high-impact scholarly articles, international awards in genomics, substantial media coverage of the genome-mapping work, invitations to speak to international organizations on biotechnology, a leading role in establishing the national genomics institute, and evidence of compensation well above industry norms. USCIS approved the petition, citing the beneficiary’s sustained record of achievement and the significance of the work to advancing medical science. Read the full case study here.

Mexico-Specific Considerations

Several factors make the EB-1A particularly strategic for Mexican petitioners seeking U.S. permanent residence.

Document Requirements

Mexican civil documents require specific formats:

Birth certificates: Original birth certificate from Registro Civil

Original birth certificate from Registro Civil Marriage certificates: Marriage certificate from Registro Civil

Marriage certificate from Registro Civil Police certificates: Certificate of no criminal record obtain from Fiscalía General

Certificate of no criminal record obtain from Fiscalía General Translations: All Spanish documents need certified English translations

Start gathering documents early, as obtaining certified copies from Mexican authorities can take several weeks.

Consular Processing Locations

Mexican nationals process immigrant visas at:

U.S. Embassy Mexico City (primary location)

U.S. Consulate Ciudad Juárez (also handles immigrant visas)

Both locations conduct interviews in Spanish and English. You’ll receive instructions on which location will handle your case after NVC completes processing.

No Visa Backlog

Mexican nationals benefit from current priority dates in EB-1. Unlike nationals of China and India, who face multi-year backlogs, Mexican petitioners may proceed immediately once their I-140 is approved. According to the February 2026 Visa Bulletin, EB-1A category remains current for Mexico, meaning no waiting for visa availability beyond normal processing times.

Language Considerations

All forms and documents submitted to USCIS must be in English. Your petition requires:

English-language cover letter and legal briefs

Certified English translations of Spanish documents

English versions of media articles or publications

However, consular interviews in Mexico can be conducted in Spanish if you prefer.

Context for U.S. Reviewers

When preparing your EB-1A petition, provide context for achievements that may not be widely known outside Mexico. This includes:

Explanations of the significance of Mexican awards, honors, or recognitions

Background on the prestige and reach of Mexican media outlets that featured your work

Details about Mexican employers, institutions, or organizations where you held leading roles

Clarification of professional titles or credentials that may differ from U.S. equivalents

This context helps USCIS officers understand the full weight of your accomplishments within both the Mexican and international professional landscape.

EB-1A Filing Fees for Mexican Self-Petitioners (2026)

Budget for these government fees (as of February 2026):

Fee Amount When Paid Form I-140 filing $715; Online Filing Fee: $665 plus additionalfees, if aplicable With petition Premium processing (optional) $2,805 if filed before March 1, 2026; $2,905 if postmarked on or after March 1, 2026 With I-140 or after filing Form I-485 (adjustment) $1,440 per person If adjusting in U.S. DS-260 immigrant visa $345 per person If processing at consulate USCIS Immigrant Fee $220 per person After visa issued (consular cases)

Fees are subject to change; verify current amounts with USCIS before filing.

Step-by-Step EB-1A Application Process and Timeline (2026)

The EB-1A process has two main phases: (1) USCIS petition approval (Form I-140) and (2) obtaining your green card through either consular processing in Mexico or adjustment of status in the U.S. Processing times vary by service center, consular workload, and case-specific factors.

Phase 1: File Form I-140 (Extraordinary Ability Petition)

You begin by filing Form I-140 with USCIS to prove you qualify for EB-1A.

What you file (typical packet):

Completed Form I-140

Filing fee ($715)

A detailed cover letter mapping your evidence to the EB-1A criteria

Supporting evidence (awards, publications, media, citations, judging, leading roles, etc.)

Expert letters (where appropriate)

Evidence you will continue work in your field in the U.S.

Timing (I-140):

Without premium processing: typically 6–12 months (varies by service center)

With premium processing: 15 business days for USCIS to take an action (approve/deny/RFE/NOID), not “calendar days”

USCIS may issue an RFE if clarification is needed; response windows are commonly 30–90 days.

Phase 2: Get the Green Card

Option A: Consular Processing (Outside the U.S.)

If you are in Mexico (or otherwise outside the U.S.), you’ll complete immigrant visa processing through the Department of State.

Typical steps:

National Visa Center (NVC) stage: After I-140 approval, the case goes to NVC. You pay the immigrant visa processing fee ($345 per person) and submit Form DS-260 online. Civil document submission: Upload required documents such as passport, birth certificate (acta de nacimiento), marriage certificate (if applicable), and police certificates as required. Medical exam: Completed with an approved panel physician in Mexico (validity is typically limited, often about six months, depending on the case). Interview scheduling: NVC schedules your immigrant visa interview at the U.S. Embassy/Consulate designated for immigrant visa processing. Interview and visa issuance: If approved, you receive an immigrant visa in your passport. Entry to the U.S. and USCIS Immigrant Fee: You become a permanent resident upon U.S. entry using the immigrant visa. You then pay the USCIS Immigrant Fee (currently $220 per person) so USCIS can produce and mail the physical green card.

Timing (after I-140 approval):

NVC processing + interview scheduling + visa issuance commonly totals 3–7 months, but it depends heavily on document readiness and consular capacity.

Option B: Adjustment of Status (Inside the U.S.)

If you are already in the U.S. in valid status, you may apply for a green card without leaving by filing Form I-485.

Typical steps:

File Form I-485 (and supporting forms/documents). Concurrent filing (when allowed): If a visa number is available and USCIS is accepting the relevant Visa Bulletin chart that month, you may be able to file the I-485 at the same time as the I-140. (This doesn’t speed up I-485 processing, but it can let you start earlier.) Biometrics + medical exam (USCIS-authorized civil surgeon). Work/travel authorization (optional): You may file for an EAD and Advance Parole while the I-485 is pending Interview (if required): Many employment-based I-485s are waived, but USCIS can schedule one. Approval + green card delivery by mail.

Timing (I-485):

I-485 processing is commonly 12–24+ months, depending on field office workload and case factors.

Including Your Family

Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 can obtain green cards as derivative beneficiaries. They do not need to independently qualify for EB-1A, but each must file their own immigrant visa paperwork (consular) or I-485 (adjustment). If a child is nearing 21, note that the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) may help, but timing should be planned carefully.