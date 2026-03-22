EB-1A Visa for Artificial Intelligence Professionals

The EB-1A “Extraordinary Ability” visa is one of the most direct routes to a U.S. green card for artificial intelligence (AI) professionals at the top of their fields. It requires no employer sponsor, no labor certification, and no job offer. Professionals who can demonstrate sustained recognition at the top of their field are eligible to self-petition based on that record alone, without waiting for an employer to initiate the process on their behalf.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have worked with researchers, engineers, and scientists across STEM disciplines, securing more than 2,500 EB-1A and EB-2 National Interest Waiver approvals since 2023. In artificial intelligence, where contributions are increasingly measurable and globally recognized, we regularly see strong EB-1A potential in professionals who may not initially think of themselves as meeting the standard.

This guide covers what the EB-1A requires, how its criteria apply to professionals with careers in artificial intelligence, and what USCIS is looking for when it reviews petitions from researchers and engineers in this field.

What Is the EB-1A Visa?

The EB-1A is an employment-based, first-preference immigrant visa for individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary ability in their field. It leads directly to permanent residency and is one of the few immigration categories that allows a professional to self-petition without an employer sponsor.

To qualify, a petitioner must demonstrate either a one-time major award, such as a Nobel Prize or Turing Award, or evidence satisfying at least three of ten USCIS regulatory criteria. Once that threshold is met, USCIS conducts a final merits review of the total record to determine whether the petitioner stands among the small percentage at the very top of their field. Meeting three criteria is the threshold; making a persuasive case requires more than threshold-level documentation.

EB-1 visas make up a significant portion of the annual employment-based allocation, so demand for this category remains consistently high. In some years, the available visas are fully issued before the fiscal year ends. For this reason, it is often best to file an EB-1A petition as soon as the evidence supports a strong case.

How the 2023 USCIS Policy Update Changed Things for AI Professionals

In September 2023, USCIS updated its Policy Manual to clarify EB-1 eligibility standards and explicitly ease the path for STEM professionals. For AI candidates specifically, the update introduced two changes that matter. First, USCIS clarified how the “comparable evidence” rule can apply to STEM fields. If a standard criterion does not reflect how a field normally operates, petitioners may submit alternative evidence demonstrating the same level of achievement. This is particularly important for AI engineers who publish on arXiv rather than in traditional peer-reviewed journals or present at industry conferences. USCIS guidance now recognizes that presenting at a major industry conference may serve as evidence comparable to a scholarly publication.

The update also clarified that startup milestones and funding rounds can help demonstrate distinction. For example, securing significant venture capital investment or government grants may indicate that a startup has established a strong reputation. This can also reinforce the professional standing of the individual leading the technical work.

These changes were designed to close the gap between how AI professionals actually build their careers and how traditional academic criteria were written. This update did not lower the EB-1A standard. Instead, it clarified how that standard can be evaluated in modern STEM fields such as artificial intelligence.

The EB-1A Criteria: What They Look Like for AI Professionals

Most EB-1A petitioners qualify by satisfying at least three of the ten USCIS criteria.Several criteria apply directly to typical AI career trajectories:

The original contributions of major significance criterion is often highly relevant for AI professionals. Evidence used to meet this criterion may include adopted algorithms, tools used in real-world products, and research that has demonstrably advanced a subfield. Objective measures such as field-specific citation impact can support this criterion. For example, an h-index that ranks among the top researchers in the field may indicate influence.

Expert letters explaining the importance of the work are also important. These letters are most persuasive when supported by objective evidence such as adoption data, usage metrics, or follow-up research that builds on the work.

Authorship of scholarly articles includes high-impact papers at leading conferences such as the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS), the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML), the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Computer Vision Foundation, and the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR), as well as peer-reviewed journals, as well as peer-reviewed journals. USCIS examines both the quality of the venue and the citation record. Under the 2023 USCIS policy guidance, well-cited arXiv papers may also support this criterion.

Judging the work of others is satisfied by serving as a peer reviewer or program committee member for leading AI conferences such as Conference on NeurIPS, the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI), the Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL), or CVPR. Each of these roles demonstrates that the broader field recognizes the individual’s judgment as authoritative. This criterion is achievable for mid-career researchers who may not yet have the publication volume to satisfy other criteria, provided the reviewing activity is well-documented with official invitations and evidence of completed participation.

Membership in associations requiring outstanding achievement applies only when admission requires demonstrated accomplishments. Election to organizations such as the National Academy of Engineering, or distinguished elected roles within AAAI or ACL, may qualify. Standard professional memberships usually do not meet this requirement.

Awards, prizes, and fellowships can also support an EB-1A petition. In artificial intelligence, examples include the ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award, the AAAI/ACM SIGAI Dissertation Award, the Google PhD Fellowship, or the Schmidt Science Fellowship.

Published material about the individual refers to media coverage focused on the person’s work. Coverage in well-known publications carries more weight than small blogs or personal websites. USCIS looks at the reputation of the publication, its audience size, and its reach.

Leading or critical roles in distinguished organizations may include senior technical roles at major AI research labs, faculty positions at leading universities, or leadership roles at well-known startups. Evidence of the organization’s reputation is important when using this criterion.

High salary relative to peers can serve as a useful criterion in industry settings, particularly where compensation is significantly above the median for similarly positioned professionals in the same field. This criterion tends to carry more weight in well-benchmarked roles at major technology companies than in academic settings, where salary norms differ considerably.

It is also important to understand how the comparable evidence rule works. Professionals who have built widely used open-source tools, led large-scale AI deployments, or founded companies with demonstrable technical and commercial traction may be able to use those records as comparable evidence for criteria that do not fit neatly into an academic frame. The 2023 guidance explicitly invites this kind of substitution.

Finally, USCIS does not evaluate these criteria one by one. Officers review the entire record before making a final decision. A petition that barely meets three criteria with limited evidence is much weaker than one supported by clear and well-documented achievements. Ultimately, USCIS must be convinced that the applicant truly belongs among the top experts in the field.

For a broader overview, see our article: EB-1A Requirements: In-Depth Look at Extraordinary Ability Eligibility Criteria.

EB-1A vs. Other Pathways for AI Professionals

The EB-1A is one of several routes to permanent residency for high-achieving professionals. Comparing it with other visa options can help determine whether it is the right path.

Category Core Requirement Employer Sponsor Required Outcome EB-1A (Extraordinary Ability) Top-tier achievement; at least 3 of 10 criteria or a major award No Green card EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) Advanced degree or exceptional ability; proposed work of national importance No Green card O-1A (Non-immigrant) Extraordinary ability (similar criteria as EB-1A) Yes Temporary visa EB-1B (Outstanding Researcher) Internationally recognized researcher; permanent faculty or research position Yes Green card

One major advantage of the EB-1A over the EB-2 NIW is that it usually has no per-country backlog for most nationalities. This can significantly shorten the time it takes to obtain a green card. For professionals whose records may support both pathways, the absence of a backlog in the EB-1A category has in some cases allowed petitioners to reach their green card substantially faster than the EB-2 NIW would permit.

The tradeoff is the higher evidentiary bar for EB-1A. In some cases, filing both petitions may be the best strategy. The right approach depends on the strength of the individual’s record and their specific circumstances. An experienced immigration attorney can review the credentials and recommend the most effective strategy.

What Makes a Strong EB-1A Petition for AI Professionals

From our experience working with artificial intelligence researchers and engineers, several factors often make an EB-1A petition stronger.Impact matters more than quantity. USCIS does not simply count publications or conference presentations. Officers look for evidence that the work has influenced other researchers or real-world technology. For example, a highly cited paper or an algorithm widely used in open-source software may carry more weight than many smaller contributions.

Evidence should be objective and specific. Strong petitions rely on objective proof. This may include citation counts, GitHub adoption data, press coverage, research funding, or compensation benchmarks. Expert letters can help explain the importance of the work. However, they are most persuasive when supported by verifiable achievements rather than general praise. USCIS increasingly expects documentary evidence alongside expert letters, especially when arguing original contributions of major significance.

The narrative of the petition matters as much as the evidence it contains. USCIS officers reviewing these cases are not specialists in artificial intelligence. Clear explanations are important. A well-organized petition that focuses on two or three strong criteria is often more effective than a petition that tries to meet many criteria with limited evidence. The petition should clearly explain how the applicant’s work has influenced the field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does an AI professional need a PhD to qualify for the EB-1A?

No. The EB-1A does not require any specific degree. What matters is a record of extraordinary ability. Many professionals in AI have built that record without a doctoral degree, particularly in industry roles where contributions can be measured through deployed systems, patents, or significant demonstrable technical impact.

Does an AI professional need a PhD to qualify for the EB-1A?

No. The EB-1A does not require any specific degree. What matters is a record of extraordinary ability. Many professionals in AI have built that record without a doctoral degree, particularly in industry roles where contributions can be measured through deployed systems, patents, or significant demonstrable technical impact.

Can an AI engineer at a technology company qualify, or is the EB-1A mainly for academics?

Yes, industry professionals can qualify. The EB-1A is available to any professional who has reached the top of their field, and academic researchers are not the only path. Engineers at major AI labs, technical leads behind significant large-scale deployments, and founders whose work has garnered measurable recognition can all build compelling cases. The 2023 USCIS policy guidance reinforces this by explicitly accommodating evidence from industry careers and recognizing that not all extraordinary work follows an academic trajectory.

What is the difference between the EB-1A and the O-1A for AI professionals?

The O-1A is a non-immigrant (temporary) visa that uses similar extraordinary ability criteria, but it requires a U.S. employer or agent to petition on the professional’s behalf and does not lead directly to a green card. Some professionals use the O-1A as a strategic intermediate step while continuing to build their EB-1A record. Others pursue both simultaneously. Which approach makes sense depends on current visa status, timeline considerations, and the existing strength of the record.

Is the EB-1A harder to obtain under the current administration?

USCIS scrutiny of immigration petitions has varied across administrations, and the EB-1A has at times seen elevated rates of Requests for Evidence. The 2023 policy guidance clarifying how STEM-applicable criteria are evaluated remains in effect, and approvals continue. As with most immigration categories, the quality of the petition and the depth of the underlying evidence remain the primary factors in determining outcomes.

How long does the EB-1A process take?

Processing times vary and are case-dependent. Premium processing is available for EB-1A petitions, which can expedite the USCIS adjudication phase. For current processing time estimates, USCIS publishes updated data at egov.uscis.gov/processing-times.

Evaluating Your EB-1A Potential

For AI professionals considerin an EB-1A petition, the first step is evaluating the strength of the available evidence. The EB-1A criteria provide a general framework, but approval depends on the quality and clarity of the documentation supporting each requirement. Strong petitions focus on clear, well-documented achievements rather than simply meeting the minimum number of criteria.For a more detailed look at how the criteria apply to research-oriented careers, our guide to the EB-1A for researchers covers how USCIS evaluates each element of a research record in depth.

The right path forward, whether that is EB-1A, EB-2 National Interest Waiver, a combination of both, or beginning with O-1A while continuing to build the record, depends on the specifics of your background and goals. If you would like to understand how your experience aligns with the EB-1A standard, you can submit a free profile evaluation through our EB-1A qualification questionnaire.