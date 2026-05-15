The EB-1A High Salary Criterion: What USCIS Is Actually Evaluating

Many EB-1A petitioners wonder whether their salary is high enough to qualify under the high salary criterion. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) does not require a specific income amount. Instead, officers look at whether the applicant earns significantly more than others in their field.

The USCIS regulation at 8 C.F.R. § 204.5(h)(3)(ix) requires evidence that the applicant has commanded a high salary or other significantly high remuneration for services, in relation to others in the field. Although the regulation is brief, USCIS looks at several important factors when reviewing this criterion. Strong documentation and a clear explanation can help petitioners present this criterion effectively.

This article explains how USCIS evaluates this criterion in practice, what documentation carries weight, how to define the right comparison group, and how the high salary criterion fits within the Kazarian two-step framework that governs every EB-1A petition.

What USCIS Is Actually Asking

The regulation uses the word “commanded.” That word matters. USCIS is asking whether the market has specifically recognized the petitioner’s work as significantly more valuable than the work of their peers.

Compensation that reflects scarcity and competitive demand for a particular individual satisfies this standard. Compensation that reflects general market conditions, cost of living in a high-cost city, or years of seniority does not satisfy the standard on its own.

Under the Kazarian framework, this criterion is evaluated in two stages:

Step one: USCIS checks whether the evidence meets the basic regulatory threshold.

Step two: The adjudicator reviews the entire record and asks whether it establishes sustained national or international acclaim.

Strong compensation evidence can help support both stages.

The Five Legal Questions Within the Criterion

1. What Counts as Salary or Remuneration?

Base salary is often only one component of total compensation, especially in industries like technology and finance. USCIS evaluates the full compensation picture. The following forms of remuneration count toward this criterion:

Performance bonuses and incentive pay

Equity-based compensation, such as stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs)

Retention packages

Profit-sharing arrangements

Revenue-based compensation

In technology and finance roles, a base salary can represent a small portion of what someone earns. Submitting only W-2 wages in these fields gives an incomplete picture of total compensation and may understate the applicant’s economic standing significantly.

A Note on Founders and Equity-Based Compensation

Professionals whose compensation is structured primarily around equity, including founders, early executives, and investors, can use this criterion. The key is translating equity into concrete, documented economic terms.

This means showing what the ownership stake is worth, why that valuation is credible, and how it reflects what the market has determined that person’s contributions are worth. A company valuation alone is not sufficient. The evidence needs to establish the specific value attributable to the applicant and show that an independent party, such as an investor or market transaction, has validated that value.

2. What Does “High” Mean?

USCIS has not set a specific dollar threshold or percentile for this criterion. Compensation at or above the 90th percentile within a correctly defined peer group typically places an applicant in a strong position.

Reaching that percentile satisfies the data requirement, but the petition still needs to explain why the applicant earns at that level. The explanation should tie the compensation directly to the applicant’s contributions and show that the field has recognized and rewarded those contributions specifically.

3. Who Are “Others in the Field”?

Defining the right comparison group is one of the most important decisions in building this criterion. The comparison group must reflect the applicant’s actual peer group, meaning professionals at the same level of experience, specialization, and responsibility.

Experience Level

A comparison that groups a senior specialist with all practitioners in a broad occupational category, including entry-level roles, may lead USCIS to request additional clarification or supporting evidence; an applicant in the top five percent of their specific subspecialty can appear average when measured against a wide occupational category that includes people at every stage of their career.

The petition should clearly explain why the comparison group accurately reflects the applicant’s field and level of experience. That definition should also be reflected in the salary data submitted.

Geographic Location

Compensation must be evaluated relative to the relevant labor market. A salary that stands out in one region may be unremarkable in a high-cost city like San Francisco or New York. The reverse is also true. Earnings that appear modest in absolute terms can reflect genuine market recognition when measured against local peers.

For applicants employed outside the United States, the comparison should be drawn against the local market. The USCIS O-1 Policy Manual states directly that compensation should be assessed based on wage data relevant to the work location, rather than by converting foreign salaries to U.S. dollar equivalents and comparing them to U.S. benchmarks. While the EB-1A Policy Manual does not address this point explicitly, the same analytical principle applies in EB-1A adjudications.

4. What Does the Evidence Need to Show?

The quality and specificity of the compensation record determines whether this criterion is satisfied. Different types of documentation carry different weights.

Primary Income Documents

W-2 forms, 1099s, and their foreign equivalents are the strongest primary documents. They are issued by government sources and show what was earned. Employment contracts and pay stubs that clearly itemize base salary, bonuses, and equity grants also count as primary evidence.

Market Comparison Data

Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) occupational data is widely accepted by USCIS but is often too broad for specialized roles. Industry-specific salary surveys that reflect the applicant’s occupation, seniority level, and geographic market are more precise and more useful for establishing where the applicant falls within the relevant distribution.

Commercial compensation reports from recognized sources can support the comparison when they are closely aligned with the specific field and location. These are most effective when used alongside more targeted data rather than as the only market reference.

Expert Declarations

For non-standard compensation structures, including equity-heavy arrangements, founder compensation, and compensation earned in foreign markets, an economist letter or expert declaration can explain how the total package reflects the market’s assessment of the applicant’s value. This type of analysis helps establish the evidentiary connection that the documentary record alone may not convey.

Employer Letters

A detailed employer letter that explains total compensation, describes the benchmarks used to set it, and shows where the applicant stands relative to peers inside the organization and in the broader market is among the most useful supportingdocuments available. A generic employment confirmation letter does not serve this purpose.

5. What Is the Required Quality of Evidence?

Each piece of evidence must be specific, sourced, and independently verifiable. USCIS adjudicators evaluate not just whether evidence exists but whether it is credible and precise enough to support the claim.

USCIS generally expects important claims to be supported by reliable documentation. This includes salary figures without supporting documentation, equity valuations without independent validation, and market comparisons that rely on sources not clearly aligned with the applicant’s field and location.

How This Criterion Connects to the Final Merits Determination

At the second step of the Kazarian analysis, USCIS reviews the complete record and asks whether it establishes sustained national or international acclaim. Compensation evidence contributes to that review in a specific way.

Consistently high compensation across multiple employers, clients, or roles over a meaningful span of time shows that the market has repeatedly and independently arrived at the same conclusion about a petitioner’s value. That pattern supports the sustained recognition standard in a way that a single instance of high pay does not.

For a full explanation of how criteria work together within the petition strategy, see our article: Building a Strong EB-1A Case from Day One.

Common RFE Patterns and How to Address Them

Certain questions come up more often than others when USCIS reviews this criterion. Addressing them proactively in the initial filing is almost always more effective than responding after the fact. For a broader look at how Requests for Evidence (RFEs) are handled across EB-1A and EB-2 NIW petitions in the current adjudicatory environment, see our article Strategic Considerations for EB-1A under the Trump Administration.

RFE Pattern 1: Comparison Group

The comparison group is a frequent point of scrutiny in high salary RFEs. If it is too broad, too narrow, or misaligned with the applicant’s specific field of extraordinary ability, USCIS will request more precise data. The most common version is a comparison to a general occupational category that includes roles at multiple seniority levels or in unrelated subspecialties.

In these situations, additional salary data and a clearer explanation of the comparison group may help resolve USCIS concerns. The petition brief should establish this upfront rather than leaving the comparison group undefined.

RFE Pattern 2: Geographic Mismatch

Applicants earning high compensation in major metropolitan markets frequently receive RFEs requesting location-specific salary data. National averages do not resolve this concern. The response should present city-level and regional percentile data showing that the compensation is high relative to peers in that specific labor market, not just relative to national benchmarks.

RFE Pattern 3: Incomplete Compensation Documentation

Submitting only a W-2 when total compensation includes significant bonuses, equity grants, or other variable components leaves USCIS with an incomplete picture of total compensation, and they will note the base salary but flag the missing elements.

The response should provide a complete compensation breakdown with supporting documentation for each component. This includes bonus letters, equity grant agreements, vesting schedules, and any other relevant instruments. The combined record should show total compensation that places the applicant within the top earners in their field.

For guidance on responding to RFEs across EB-1A criteria more broadly, see our article Strategies to Overcome RFE Challenges to EB-1A and EB-2 NIW Petitions.

When to Use a Different Criterion Instead

The high salary criterion is one of ten extraordinary ability eligibility criteria. USCIS requires documentation of at least three. The high salary criterion is only one part of the EB-1A framework, and many successful applicants rely more heavily on other criteria.

If total compensation is solid but not exceptional, if the compensation structure is difficult to document clearly, or if earnings vary across the record in ways that complicate the comparison, it may be more effective to build the petition around other criteria where the evidence is clearer and stronger.

EB-1A cases are generally strongest when they focus on criteria supported by clear and well-organized evidence.

For applicants who hold an O-1 visa and are evaluating the move to EB-1A, How O-1 Visa Holders Can Pursue EB-1A for Permanent Residency covers the key differences in the evidentiary standard between the two categories.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does total compensation count, or only base salary?

Total compensation counts. USCIS evaluates the full value of the arrangement, including bonuses, equity, profit-sharing, and other forms of remuneration. Submitting only base salary when total compensation is meaningfully higher produces an incomplete record.

What percentile does an applicant need to reach?

USCIS does not require applicants to meet a specific percentile or salary amount. Officers review compensation in context, including the applicant’s field, experience level, and geographic market. That said, compensation at or above the 90th percentile within a properly defined peer group is a strong position to be in.

How does geographic location affect the comparison?

Compensation is evaluated relative to the applicable labor market. A salary that exceeds national averages may not be high relative to peers in a major metropolitan market. For applicants working outside the United States, the comparison should be drawn against the local market rather than U.S. benchmarks.

Can founders or equity-compensated professionals use this criterion?

Yes. The criterion covers significantly high remuneration, which includes equity-based compensation when it can be documented in concrete economic terms. The petition must show the value of the ownership stake, establish that the valuation is independently supported, and explain how it reflects the market’s recognition of the applicant’s contributions.

What should an applicant do if they receive an RFE on this criterion?

The response should address the specific concern raised. Most RFEs on this criterion involve one of three issues: the comparison group, the geographic scope of the data, or missing compensation components. Many RFEs simply ask for clarification or additional supporting documents. Responding with more detailed evidence and context can often address the issue effectively.

Is the high salary criterion required?

No. USCIS requires evidence of at least three of the ten regulatory criteria. If compensation is not the strongest element of an applicant’s profile, building the petition around other criteria is a legitimate and often more effective approach. For a comparison of how EB-1A stacks up against EB-2 NIW as a self-petition option, see EB-1A vs EB-2 NIW in 2026: Which One USCIS Is Favoring Right Now?.

Work With an Attorney Who Knows EB-1A

The high salary criterion requires a precise evidentiary record. Defining the right comparison group, documenting total compensation fully, and connecting the evidence to the broader Kazarian analysis requires both legal expertise and careful case strategy.