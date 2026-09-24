EB-1A Case Study: Approval for Scientist from Costa Rica

Geneticist
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-1A Extraordinary Ability petition for a geneticist from Costa Rica. His research opened new ways to study parts of the human genome that had long been out of reach, and he now applies that work to developing gene-editing treatments for rare genetic diseases. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Genetic research has advanced quickly, yet some parts of the human genome have still not been studied. Certain genes exist only in humans and appear to shape how the brain develops, but their repetitive structure made them difficult to examine with standard tools. As a result, important questions about brain development, and about conditions such as autism, went unanswered for years.
Our client’s work addressed that gap. Using gene-editing tools, he developed a way to test these genes in large numbers, giving other researchers a practical method to study them. Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski led the petition.
Finding New Ways to Study the Human Genome
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in biology, with a concentration in genetics and molecular biology, and a Ph.D. in genetics and genomics. He began his career as a university professor teaching genetics and mentoring students, then moved into full-time research, where he has spent more than 15 years studying how differences in DNA translate into differences in human health.
His doctoral research produced the method behind that advance. By pairing gene-editing tools with automated systems that record the results, he made it possible to test many genes at once instead of one at a time. He then applied the method as a postdoctoral researcher to map what human-only genes do during brain development, and other researchers have since relied on the tools he created.
In the United States, he works as a scientist in genetic engineering at a biopharmaceutical company, where he was selected as 1 of only 2 research fellows from more than 200 applicants and later promoted. There, his work combines computer models that predict which genes to target with large-scale gene-editing screens to identify treatments for rare genetic diseases.
Demonstrating Major Significance and Sustained Acclaim Across Different Stages of His Career
The EB-1A category requires evidence that an applicant has sustained national or international acclaim and stands among the small percentage at the very top of the field. A common assumption is that this kind of recognition comes only late in a career, and our client had completed his Ph.D. a few years earlier. The challenge, then, was showing that the recognition he already earned through academic research was not limited to one project or one stage of his career.
His work had evolved from university research into industry, where he was applying gene-editing methods to the development of treatments for rare genetic diseases. The legal team needed to document that his influence in the academic field had continued over time and followed him into an industry position.
Mapping the Record to the Extraordinary Ability Criteria
The legal team presented the client’s research in the context of the diseases it targets. According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 10,000 rare diseases have been identified and only about 5% have an approved treatment. This statistic emphasizes the broader importance of research aimed at identifying new treatments.
The team mapped his record to 4 of the 10 EB-1A regulatory criteria, focusing on areas that documented both the significance of his research and the recognition he had earned over time. Because his career in genetics began well before his doctorate, the evidence drew on every stage of it, so the case did not rest on the number of years since his Ph.D.
The client has authored more than a dozen peer-reviewed articles, which have been cited over 200 times and published in some of the most selective journals in biology and genetics, meeting the criterion for scholarly authorship. Independent evaluations from leaders in genomics, including a Nobel Prize laureate in gene editing, explained how his work had influenced the field and established that he met the criterion for original contributions of major significance.
His record also showed that other scientists and research institutions trusted his expertise. His service as a journal editor and peer reviewer, as a proposal evaluator for his home country’s national research agency, and as a juror in a research competition supported the EB-1A criterion for judging the work of others.
Recognition of his research also continued across different stages of his career. A leading professional society in human genetics honored his work twice, with each recognition coming from a pool of more than 1,000 candidates, satisfying the criterion for nationally or internationally recognized awards. Years later, his selection as 1 of only 2 research fellows from more than 200 applicants provided additional evidence that his standing in the field continued as he moved from academia into industry.
Together, these 4 criteria formed the basis of the approved petition: scholarly authorship, original contributions of major significance, judging the work of others, and nationally or internationally recognized awards.
EB-1A Approval With Premium Processing, Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-1A petition with Premium Processing and without an RFE. With this approval, the client can take the next step toward U.S. permanent residency and continue his research in the United States.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-1A
|Nationality
|Costa Rica
|Professional Field
|Human genetics and gene editing
|Education
|Ph.D. in Genetics and Genomics; Master’s in Biology; Bachelor’s in Biology
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorney
|Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski
|Outcome
|I-140 petition approved
|Date of Approval
|September 16, 2026
Here the client earned his Ph.D. in 2023, which can lead to the assumption that a researcher is still too early in his career to show the sustained acclaim EB-1A requires. Our strategy was to document the full arc of his work, from teaching and research to highly selective awards, influential publications, judging roles, and industry recognition, and show that his extraordinary ability was already established across multiple stages of his career.