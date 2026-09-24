EB-1A Case Study: Approval for Scientist from Costa Rica

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-1A Extraordinary Ability petition for a geneticist from Costa Rica. His research opened new ways to study parts of the human genome that had long been out of reach, and he now applies that work to developing gene-editing treatments for rare genetic diseases. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Genetic research has advanced quickly, yet some parts of the human genome have still not been studied. Certain genes exist only in humans and appear to shape how the brain develops, but their repetitive structure made them difficult to examine with standard tools. As a result, important questions about brain development, and about conditions such as autism, went unanswered for years.

Our client’s work addressed that gap. Using gene-editing tools, he developed a way to test these genes in large numbers, giving other researchers a practical method to study them. Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski led the petition.

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