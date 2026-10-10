EB-1A Case Study: Approval for Journalist from Romania

Four Criteria Tied to Awards, Juries, Ratings, and Reach

In its response to the RFE, the legal team worked with the client to put her work in context. Television still reaches most of the public: according to the Pew Research Center, 64% of Americans get news from television at least sometimes. In that field, a professional’s significance is measured by the audiences she reaches and the standards she sets, and that is where the client’s record was strongest.

The team mapped that record to four of the 10 regulatory criteria for extraordinary ability. Several awards ranging from international television competitions to a recent 2026 U.S. award supported the criterion for nationally or internationally recognized prizes. Her routine participation as a judge for U.S. and international media awards in 2025 and 2026 was presented under the criterion for judging the work of others.

Evidence of her founding role in the partnership with the international network and of the creation of the newscast that has led its category for years, together with independent evaluations from media executives in the United States and Europe, was submitted in support of the criterion for original contributions of major significance.

Finally, her leadership positions in the partnership and in the production of the newscast were documented under the criterion for a leading or critical role. Together, the evidence submitted under these four criteria and expanded in the response described a journalist whose recognition extends beyond her own newsroom.