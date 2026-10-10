EB-1A Case Study: Approval for Journalist from Romania

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-1A Extraordinary Ability petition for a journalist from Romania who specializes in international news coverage and producing news network productions. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing after a response to a Request for Evidence (RFE).
International news partnerships allow national broadcasters to bring global reporting to local audiences while giving stories from their own countries a wider reach. Our client has spent years working at the center of one such partnership in Romania, helping oversee international coverage and the production of the channel’s main newscast.
She leads a collaboration between an international news network and the broadcaster that represents it in Romania. In that role, she is responsible for the network’s presence in the country and for the production of the channel’s main newscast. Attorney Anthony S. DeLucia, Partner at Colombo & Hurd, led both the petition and the RFE response.
Nearly Two Decades at the Center of Breaking News
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in communication science with a specialization in journalism. Over a career spanning more than 19 years, she has risen from producer to executive producer and editorial leader at some of Romania’s main news organizations, coordinating live coverage, on-air talent, and complex reporting for national and international audiences.
Her work has included leading coverage of some of the biggest international events of recent years, including the war in Ukraine, with reporting teams on the ground, and the 2024 U.S. election cycle, covered on site by a team under her direction. That work led to exclusive interviews with high-level officials and to reports under her byline on the network’s global website.
In the United States, she intends to continue working at the executive level. She plans to bring her experience in executive production, international partnerships, and digital strategy to major U.S. media organizations, along with her access to high-level sources.
Individual Recognition Behind a Network’s Brand
In television, awards, ratings, and breaking stories usually carry the name of the broadcaster or the network, not of the professional. The EB-1A category, however, requires demonstrating the individual’s own contribution and showing that she has earned sustained national or international acclaim in her field. USCIS issued an RFE seeking additional evidence on those points.
The legal team, therefore, needed to document her personal role behind those results and show that her work had earned recognition beyond the organizations and audiences she directly served.
Four Criteria Tied to Awards, Juries, Ratings, and Reach
In its response to the RFE, the legal team worked with the client to put her work in context. Television still reaches most of the public: according to the Pew Research Center, 64% of Americans get news from television at least sometimes. In that field, a professional’s significance is measured by the audiences she reaches and the standards she sets, and that is where the client’s record was strongest.
The team mapped that record to four of the 10 regulatory criteria for extraordinary ability. Several awards ranging from international television competitions to a recent 2026 U.S. award supported the criterion for nationally or internationally recognized prizes. Her routine participation as a judge for U.S. and international media awards in 2025 and 2026 was presented under the criterion for judging the work of others.
Evidence of her founding role in the partnership with the international network and of the creation of the newscast that has led its category for years, together with independent evaluations from media executives in the United States and Europe, was submitted in support of the criterion for original contributions of major significance.
Finally, her leadership positions in the partnership and in the production of the newscast were documented under the criterion for a leading or critical role. Together, the evidence submitted under these four criteria and expanded in the response described a journalist whose recognition extends beyond her own newsroom.
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EB-1A Approval With Premium Processing, After the RFE Response
Her career had already placed her among the small percentage at the very top of her field. With USCIS approving the EB-1A petition after the RFE response, she can now take the next step toward permanent residency and continue that work in the United States, bringing the same leadership to U.S. media organizations.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-1A
|Nationality
|Romania
|Professional Field
|Broadcast journalism
|Education
|Bachelor’s in Communication Science, Specialization in Journalism
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorney
|Anthony S. DeLucia, Partner
|Outcome
|I-140 petition approved
|Date of Approval
|September 22, 2026