EB-1A Case Study: Approval for Energy Project Manager from Turkey
Sunday, June 21, 2026

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Energy Project Manager

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-1A extraordinary ability petition for an energy project manager from Turkey. He leads major international pipeline projects and built an AI tool to help manage them. USCIS approved the petition in 16 days through Premium Processing, without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE). 

A single natural gas pipeline can cross several countries, each with its own terrain, weather, rules, and risks. Delays and cost overruns are common, and the people who can prevent them bring real value to the field. 

Our client has built his career around preventing those delays and overruns. He has led major oil and gas pipeline projects across borders, and he built an AI system that predicts delays, flags risks, and helps keep these projects on track. Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Mandy Nease led the petition.

A Hands-On Leader in International Energy Projects

Our client is a civil engineer with a professional certificate in project management. His career has centered on the energy sector, where he has led major international pipeline projects. 

His work is hands-on and on-site. When a pipeline runs through several countries, he manages the logistics, the safety, and the efficiency across every stretch, from regulatory requirements to terrain conditions. Years of this work made him an expert in the practical problems that can delay major energy projects.

He built an AI project management tool to solve those problems. His software system estimates delays by weighing factors like geography, distance, weather, staffing, and ground conditions. It identifies areas where projects face the greatest risk of delays or cost overruns. In the United States, the client plans to continue this work through his own company, consulting with energy companies to help them manage complex projects. 

The Challenge

Documenting Achievement Across Multiple Areas of Expertise

EB-1A petitions require evidence that an individual has risen to the top of their field. For this client, that recognition appeared across several aspects of his career. 

His record included leadership on major international energy projects, published work, patent-protected technology, media recognition, and strong compensation within the industry. The challenge was presenting these accomplishments as parts of the same professional story and showing how they reflected sustained recognition for his expertise in energy project management and innovation.

Strategic Approach

Organizing the Evidence Around One Clear Story

The petition documented how the client’s achievements across several areas of his career reflected recognized expertise in the energy sector. The evidence showed how his publications, patents, project leadership, and industry recognition related to the same body of work.

His published article described his method, and the media coverage reported on the AI tool he built. His patents protected the technology, while his earnings, in the top 2 to 3% of his field globally, confirmed the demand for his expertise. Statements from colleagues and employers spoke to his leadership on major international projects, and letters of interest from US customers showed concrete demand for the product.

Together, these accomplishments reflected the client’s expertise, industry recognition, and the practical value of his work. 

The Result

EB-1A Approval With No RFE

The petition documented the client’s leadership on major international pipeline projects, his patented AI technology, his published work, and the recognition he had earned throughout his career.

USCIS approved the EB-1A petition with Premium Processing, without an RFE. The approval confirmed the petition’s eligibility under the extraordinary ability standard. 

Why This Case Succeeded

Multiple Achievements Supporting One Outcome

The petition included evidence of project leadership, innovation, publications, industry recognition, and strong compensation. USCIS was able to evaluate a record that showed consistent achievement across multiple areas of the client’s career.

The client’s field added weight to the case. Energy infrastructure is a global concern, and his work, both his leadership on international projects and the AI tool he created, speaks to challenges that reach well beyond any one country. That mix of deep focus and genuine innovation is what made the petition compelling.

What This Approval Enables

Security and a Path Forward in the United States

This approval clears the path for the client and his family to move toward permanent residence in the United States, and the security that comes with it. 

The client plans to keep growing his consulting work, helping energy companies manage complex projects. Once permanent residency is obtained, his AI tool stands to play a larger role in a field where better planning saves time and money across entire countries. 

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-1A 
Nationality  Turkey 
Professional Field  Energy Infrastructure Project Management 
Education  Civil Engineering Degree; Professional Certificate in Project Management 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Premium Processing Yes 
Outcome  Approved 
Lead Attorney  Mandy Nease, Senior Attorney
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