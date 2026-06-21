EB-1A Case Study: Approval for Energy Project Manager from Turkey

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-1A extraordinary ability petition for an energy project manager from Turkey. He leads major international pipeline projects and built an AI tool to help manage them. USCIS approved the petition in 16 days through Premium Processing, without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

A single natural gas pipeline can cross several countries, each with its own terrain, weather, rules, and risks. Delays and cost overruns are common, and the people who can prevent them bring real value to the field.

Our client has built his career around preventing those delays and overruns. He has led major oil and gas pipeline projects across borders, and he built an AI system that predicts delays, flags risks, and helps keep these projects on track. Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Mandy Nease led the petition.