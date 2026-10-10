EB-1A Case Study: Approval for Cybersecurity Lawyer from Argentina Within 4 Months

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-1A Extraordinary Ability petition for a cybersecurity lawyer from Argentina. His work focuses on protecting intellectual property and stopping digital piracy. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE), completing the petition process in approximately four months.

Software piracy and the online theft of creative work impose real costs on U.S. companies and creators every year. Investigating and preventing this kind of theft requires a combination of legal knowledge, technical expertise, and experience working across jurisdictions. Over a career spanning three decades, the client built that expertise through anti-piracy enforcement, cybersecurity investigations, professional training, and leadership roles across Latin America. His work has been recognized by technology companies, judicial institutions, and international organizations.

Senior Immigration Attorney Rachel Slomski prepared the initial EB-1A petition, and Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the response to the Request for Evidence (RFE) that secured the approval.