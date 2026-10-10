EB-1A Case Study: Approval for Cybersecurity Lawyer from Argentina Within 4 Months
Saturday, October 10, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-1A Extraordinary Ability petition for a cybersecurity lawyer from Argentina. His work focuses on protecting intellectual property and stopping digital piracy. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE), completing the petition process in approximately four months. 

Software piracy and the online theft of creative work impose real costs on U.S. companies and creators every year. Investigating and preventing this kind of theft requires a combination of legal knowledge, technical expertise, and experience working across jurisdictions. Over a career spanning three decades, the client built that expertise through anti-piracy enforcement, cybersecurity investigations, professional training, and leadership roles across Latin America. His work has been recognized by technology companies, judicial institutions, and international organizations. 

Senior Immigration Attorney Rachel Slomski prepared the initial EB-1A petition, and Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the response to the Request for Evidence (RFE) that secured the approval. 

A Career Spent Protecting Software and Fighting Digital Piracy

The client is an attorney with more than three decades of experience protecting software, intellectual property, and digital systems from theft and misuse. He began by leading a regional software industry association, where he directed anti-piracy campaigns and enforcement programs for major technology companies. Later, he founded his own law firm and now heads its cybercrime and anti-counterfeiting practice. 

Over the years, he has advised technology companies and government agencies on how to investigate and stop software piracy and cybercrime. He also led anti-piracy work for a major U.S. technology company across several Latin American countries. He created a non-invasive software auditing tool that let investigators gather reliable evidence without disrupting the businesses under review. The client has also trained judges, prosecutors, and police officers in digital evidence and cybercrime investigation. His work has been recognized by the Argentine judiciary and major technology organizations, while a global software trade association and the U.S. Department of Justice have invited him to speak and teach. 

The Challenge

Proving a Career Built Abroad Meets the Highest U.S. Standard 

The EB-1A category requires evidence of extraordinary ability and sustained recognition in the client’s field. The initial filing laid out the client’s full record, but the core challenge was that nearly every achievement came from his work across Latin America. These achievements were built under different legal systems, institutions, and professional bodies than the ones a U.S. officer may be familiar with. The petition therefore needed to provide enough context for USCIS to understand the significance of his record and the recognition he had earned across countries, organizations, and professional settings. 

When USCIS reviewed the petition, it agreed that the client’s published writing met the mark. The RFE then focused on whether his work had made a major, lasting mark on his field, and whether he had held genuinely leading roles at respected organizations. Both questions required evidence showing how other professionals and organizations had relied on, recognized, or been influenced by his work. 

© Copyright 2026 Colombo & Hurd

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROSPECTIVE CHAPTER 11 FILING AND 363 SALE PROCESS: Aluminum, Brass & Bronze Foundry and Machine Shop
Published: 5 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY 363 SALE: Phoenix Converting, Inc.
Published: 5 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brass Works Urban Renewal Company, LLC
Published: 2 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE (Eighth Adjournment): Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 29 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brewbilt Brewery Company
Published: 29 September, 2026
NOTICE OF CLAIMS BAR DATE: Schwebel Baking Company Receivership
Published: 25 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Colombo & Hurd

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 