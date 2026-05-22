EB-1 vs. EB-2: Which Green Card Category Fits Your Profile?

For most high-skilled professionals weighing a U.S. green card, the EB-1 vs. EB-2 decision comes down to two questions: which category do I actually qualify for, and which one will get me there faster?

The answer depends on two things. The first is the strength of your profile against each category’s eligibility standard. The second is your country of birth, which determines how long you wait in the Visa Bulletin queue.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have secured over 10,000 approvals across visa and green card categories. That experience gives our team a practical view of which category, or combination of categories, can provide professionals the strongest path to permanent residence.

The Core Differences at a Glance

EB-1 and EB-2 sit side by side as employment-based green card categories, but they serve different professional profiles and follow different filing rules. EB-1 covers three subcategories: EB-1A for individuals with extraordinary ability, EB-1B for outstanding professors and researchers, and EB-1C for multinational executives and managers.

EB-2 has two subcategories. The first is EB-2 PERM, designed for advanced degree professionals or those with exceptional ability. EB-2 PERM requires an employer to sponsor the petition and complete the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) process. The second is the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), which waives the employer sponsor, job offer, and PERM requirements when the petitioner’s work meets the national interest standard.

The table below summarizes the core differences across five dimensions that matter most when comparing the two categories.

Dimension EB-1 EB-2 Eligibility standard • EB-1A: Extraordinary ability

• EB-1B: Outstanding professor or researcher

• EB-1C: Multinational executive or manager • EB-2 PERM: Advanced degree or exceptional ability

• EB-2 NIW: Advanced degree or exceptional ability + national interest Employer required • EB-1A: No

• EB-1B: Yes

• EB-1C: Yes • EB-2 PERM: Yes

• EB-2 NIW: No Self-petition allowed • EB-1A: Yes

• EB-1B: No

• EB-1C: No • EB-2 PERM: No

• EB-2 NIW: Yes PERM required No • EB-2 PERM: Yes

• EB-2 NIW: No Premium processing timeline • EB-1A: 15 business days

• EB-1B: 15 business days • EB-2 PERM: 15 business days

• EB-2 NIW: 45 business days



The decision tree below applies the same rules in profile-fit order, walking from the highest acclaim threshold (EB-1A) through to the most common employer-sponsored path (EB-2 PERM).

While EB-1 and EB-2 each include multiple subcategories, most professionals comparing these pathways independently are evaluating the two self-petition options: EB-1A and EB-2 NIW. The employer-sponsored categories (EB-1B, EB-1C, and EB-2 PERM) typically depend on a qualifying employer relationship or corporate structure, making them less flexible for applicants navigating the process on their own. For that reason, the remainder of this article focuses primarily on the two categories most often compared side by side: EB-1A and EB-2 NIW.

How Country of Birth Shapes the Wait Time

Country of birth often matters more than category choice when comparing EB-1 and EB-2 timelines. EB-1 sits in the first employment-based preference and generally moves ahead of EB-2, which sits in the second preference. The practical gap between the two depends almost entirely on where the applicant was born.

For most nationalities, EB-1 is current or near-current, and EB-2, while slower, generally stays manageable.

The picture changes sharply for Indian and Chinese nationals. Both categories carry significant backlogs for these nationalities, but EB-1 consistently runs years ahead of EB-2, and the gap between the two categories for Indian-born applicants has historically stretched close to a decade. Because priority dates shift every month, check the current Visa Bulletin for the latest cutoffs before drawing any timeline conclusions.

If you are not sure how to read priority date cutoffs, our guide on how to read the Visa Bulletin walks through every column step by step.

Who Should Consider EB-1A?

EB-1 fits professionals whose careers already show formal recognition at a national or international level. The category breaks into three subcategories, each built around a different type of profile. Among the EB-1 subcategories, EB-1A is the primary option for professionals pursuing a self-petitioned green card, which is why it is often compared directly with EB-2 NIW.

The strongest EB-1A candidates can document sustained acclaim through evidence such as:

Nationally or internationally recognized awards for excellence in the field

Original contributions of major significance to the field

Authorship of scholarly articles in professional publications or major media

Published material about their work in major media

A leading or critical role in distinguished organizations

A high salary or remuneration relative to others in the same field

EB-1A petitioners need to satisfy at least three of the ten evidentiary criteria (or have a major one-time international award), and then pass a final merits determination under the Kazarian framework. If a professional cannot confidently satisfy at least three of the EB-1A criteria, EB-2 NIW is often the more viable path. at least three of the EB-1A criteria, EB-2 NIW is often the more viable path.

Our strategic guide to building a strong EB-1A case breaks down what each criterion looks like in practice and how USCIS evaluates the evidence at each stage.

Who Should Consider EB-2 NIW?

Within the EB-2 category, the National Interest Waiver (NIW) is the self-petition pathway most commonly pursued by independent professionals, researchers, founders, physicians, and other high-skilled applicants comparing alternatives to EB-1A. EB-2 NIW fits professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability whose work benefits the United States in a way that justifies waiving the standard job offer and PERM requirements.

The bar is lower than EB-1A, and the framework is different. Instead of proving sustained acclaim at the top of the field, EB-2 NIW petitioners must satisfy the three-prong test established in Matter of Dhanasar:

Prong What USCIS evaluates 1. Substantial merit and national importance Whether the proposed endeavor has implications beyond a single employer or region, such as advancing science, improving public health, or addressing a documented national priority 2. Well positioned to advance the endeavor Whether the petitioner has the education, skills, track record, and concrete plan to carry out the proposed work 3. On balance, beneficial to waive the requirements Whether the United States benefits more from granting the waiver than from requiring labor certification

Petitions can be self-filed or employer-sponsored, and approval is not tied to a specific job. Many professionals pursuing EB-1A also file an EB-2 NIW petition in parallel to lock in an early priority date, while they continue building toward the higher EB-1A standard.

For more on how USCIS officers evaluate these petitions, see our article on what USCIS officers look for in an EB-2 National Interest Waiver petition.

The Dual-Filing Strategy: A Third Option

For professionals whose profiles support both EB-1A and EB-2 NIW, concurrent filing creates a strategic third path. Filing the EB-2 NIW first secures an early priority date while you continue building the profile and evidence needed for the EB-1A. Once the EB-1A is filed and approved, that earlier EB-2 NIW priority date can be used for I-140.

The outcomes work in the petitioner’s favor either way. If the EB-1A is approved and the EB-1 category is current, the applicant can move directly to a green card without waiting on the EB-2 NIW. If the EB-1A is denied, the EB-2 NIW remains pending as a fallback, with the priority date already secured.

The strategy works only when both petitions are built on the same underlying record. Information and evidence across the two filings must stay consistent, since discrepancies can raise misrepresentation concerns with USCIS.

How Colombo & Hurd Approaches the EB-1A vs. EB-2 NIW Decision

The right category depends on more than credentials alone. Our team evaluates each profile across two dimensions at once: the strength of the evidence available for each category and the realistic timeline given the applicant’s country of birth.

A strong EB-1A profile may still benefit from an EB-2 NIW filing if the priority date matters. A strong EB-2 NIW profile may justify pursuing EB-1A in parallel if the credentials support it. Many cases call for a combination of categories rather than a single choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between EB-1 and EB-2?

EB-1 and EB-2 are broad employment-based green card preference categories, each containing multiple subcategories. In practice, however, many independent professionals compare EB-1A and EB-2 NIW because both allow self-petition.

EB-1 is the first employment-based preference category and covers three subcategories: EB-1A for individuals with extraordinary ability, EB-1B for outstanding professors and researchers, and EB-1C for multinational executives and managers.

EB-2 is the second employment-based preference category and covers two subcategories: EB-2 PERM for advanced degree professionals or those with exceptional ability, and EB-2 NIW, which waives the job offer and PERM requirements when the petitioner’s work meets the national interest standard. EB-1 has a higher eligibility bar than EB-2, but generally moves faster in the Visa Bulletin queue.

Is EB-1 faster than EB-2?

Generally, yes. EB-1 sits in the first employment-based preference and tends to move ahead of EB-2 in the Visa Bulletin queue. For nationals of most countries, both categories may currently be near current. For Indian and Chinese nationals, EB-1 can be years faster than EB-2.

Premium processing also moves faster for EB-1 petitions: 15 business days for EB-1A and EB-1B, compared to 45 business days for EB-2 NIW.

Can I apply for both EB-1A and EB-2 NIW at the same time?

Yes. Filing both petitions concurrently is a common strategy for professionals whose profiles support both categories. The EB-2 NIW secures an early priority date while the EB-1A pursues a faster track. If the EB-1A is approved and the EB-1 category is current, the applicant may be able to skip the EB-2 wait.

If the EB-1A is denied, the EB-2 NIW remains pending as a fallback. Information and evidence across both petitions must stay consistent to avoid misrepresentation concerns.

Do I need an employer for EB-1 or EB-2?

It depends on the subcategory. EB-1A and EB-2 NIW do not require an employer to file the petition: applicants can self-petition, though employer-sponsored filings are also permitted. EB-1B, EB-1C, and EB-2 PERM all require an employer to sponsor the petition. EB-2 NIW also waives the job offer and PERM requirements that EB-2 PERM and the EB-1 employer-sponsored subcategories rely on.