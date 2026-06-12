EB-1 Categories—EB-1A, EB-1B, and EB-1C Explained

EB-1 is a U.S. employment-based green card category reserved for people who have reached the top of their field. It covers three groups: individuals with extraordinary ability (EB-1A), outstanding professors and researchers (EB-1B), and multinational executives and managers (EB-1C). Because EB-1A, EB-1B, and EB-1C fall under the Employment-Based First Preference (EB-1) visa category, all three move faster toward a green card than most other employment-based categories.

Colombo & Hurd has helped clients across all three EB-1 categories secure their green cards. If you are trying to figure out which category fits your background, this guide walks you through each one.

The Three EB-1 Categories at a Glance

The three EB-1 categories share two important features: all fall under the first employment-based preference in the Visa Bulletin, which typically means shorter waits and faster green card processing compared to EB-2 PERM or EB-3, and none require labor certification (PERM). This allows applicants to avoid the lengthy labor certification process that is often required in other employment-based green card categories. Beyond these shared advantages, the categories differ significantly in who qualifies and whether an employer must sponsor the petition.

The table below shows how EB-1A, EB-1B, and EB-1C compare across the factors that matter most: who qualifies, whether an employer is required, and if self-petitioning is allowed.

Criteria EB-1A EB-1B EB-1C Who qualifies Individuals with extraordinary ability in science, arts, education, business, or athletics Internationally recognized professors and researchers with 3+ years of teaching or research experience Executives or managers transferring to or within a qualifying U.S. company Employer required? No Yes, always Yes, U.S. employer must petition Labor certification (PERM) required? No No No Self-petition allowed? Yes No No Premium processing available? Yes Yes Yes

The most important difference to note before reading further: EB-1A is the only EB-1 category that can be self-petitioned. For EB-1B and EB-1C, an employer must always file on the applicant’s behalf.

Starting with EB-1A, here is what each category requires:

EB-1A: Extraordinary Ability

EB-1A is the right fit if you have built a career that stands out at the national or international level, and you want to pursue a green card without depending on an employer to sponsor you.

Meeting at least three of ten extraordinary ability eligibility criteria is the first step. Common criteria include:

Receipt of nationally or internationally recognized prizes or awards

Membership in associations that require outstanding achievement of their members

Published material in major trade publications or media about the person’s work

Judging the work of others in the same field

Original contributions of major significance to the field

Authorship of scholarly articles in professional journals

High salary relative to others in the field

Critical or essential role at distinguished organizations

Display of the person’s work in artistic exhibitions or showcases (arts applicants only)

Commercial successes in the performing arts, shown through box office receipts, sales records, or similar evidence (arts applicants only)

The final step is a final merits determination, when U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reviews the entire record to determine whether the evidence shows sustained national or international acclaim. Successful petitions address both steps explicitly.

The most important advantage of EB-1A is that no employer or job offer is required. EB-1A is one of only two employment-based green cards that allows self-petition. The other is the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW). Petitioners file directly with USCIS without a sponsor, which gives qualified individuals full control over the timing and strategy of their petition.

EB-1B: Outstanding Professors and Researchers

EB-1B is built for outstanding academics and researchers who have earned international recognition in their field and have a permanent position lined up at a U.S. institution or research organization.

Three requirements must be met:

International recognition for outstanding achievements in a specific academic field, demonstrated by meeting at least two of six criteria.

At least 3 years of experience in teaching or research in that field.

A permanent job offer from a qualifying U.S. employer in a teaching or research role.

EB-1B cannot be self-petitioned, but no labor certification is required. An employer must file the petition on the applicant’s behalf. Qualifying employers include universities, research institutions, and private sector employers with a department, division, or institute devoted to research. The job offer must be for a permanent position, meaning a tenure-track faculty role, a tenured position, or a permanent research role. A visiting or temporary appointment does not satisfy this requirement.

EB-1C: Multinational Executives and Managers

EB-1C is the path for senior professionals who are already working within a multinational organization and are ready to make their U.S. role permanent.

Three requirements apply:

The applicant must have worked abroad for the qualifying organization for at least 1 of the past 3 years in an executive or managerial capacity

The U.S. entity must have a qualifying relationship with the foreign employer, such as a parent, subsidiary, affiliate, or branch

The U.S. employer must have been doing business for at least 1 year at the time of filing

EB-1C is closely connected to the L-1A nonimmigrant visa. Many applicants come to EB-1C by first entering the U.S. on an L-1A visa as an intracompany transferee. After working in the U.S. in an executive or managerial role, the employer files an EB-1C petition to pursue a permanent green card. The prior L-1A history can strengthen the EB-1C record because it helps show the applicant has already worked in an executive or managerial role that meets USCIS requirements.

The key distinction for EB-1C is that the qualifying relationship must run between specific entities, and the applicant’s role both abroad and in the U.S. must meet the USCIS definition of executive or managerial. A senior title alone is not sufficient. The actual duties and decision-making authority must reflect the level of responsibility those terms require.

Visa Bulletin Advantage of EB-1 Over EB-2 and EB-3

All three EB-1 categories fall under the first employment-based preference (EB-1) in the State Department Visa Bulletin. Priority dates for EB-1 are typically current or near-current for most nationalities, which means applicants can often file their I-485 adjustment of status concurrently with their I-140 petition. Concurrent filing eliminates one waiting period and can shorten the overall timeline by months.

The advantage is most significant for nationals of India and China, who face multi-year backlogs in EB-2 and EB-3. For those applicants, EB-1 can represent a difference of years, not months, in how long it takes to reach permanent residence. A researcher from India who qualifies for EB-1B, for example, may be able to reach a green card years sooner than an applicant pursuing the same employer-sponsored route through EB-2 PERM.

Priority dates shift monthly, so current Visa Bulletin data should always be reviewed before making filing decisions. The State Department publishes updated priority dates each month at travel.state.gov.

How Colombo & Hurd Approaches EB-1 Cases

The first question most clients ask is: which category do I actually fit? The answer depends on your background, whether you have a U.S. employer to sponsor you, and the strength of the evidence available to support your case. Some applicants qualify for more than one category, and the filing strategy should account for which path offers the strongest record and the fastest timeline.

For EB-1A and EB-1B petitions, evidence strategy is central to the outcome. Colombo & Hurd works with clients to identify, organize, and present evidence that satisfies both the criteria threshold and the final merits determination. For EB-1C, the focus shifts to corporate documentation, organizational charts, and proof of qualifying capacity in both the foreign and U.S. roles.

Visa Bulletin timing also factors into every filing plan. When priority dates are current, concurrent I-485 filing may be possible. When dates are approaching, early I-140 filing can preserve the ability to move quickly. Colombo & Hurd monitors Visa Bulletin movement and builds filing timelines around each client’s situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the three EB-1 categories?

The three categories are EB-1A, EB-1B, and EB-1C. EB-1A is for individuals with extraordinary ability in science, arts, education, business, or athletics. EB-1B covers outstanding professors and researchers who are internationally recognized in their academic field. EB-1C is reserved for multinational executives and managers transferring to or within a qualifying U.S. organization.

Which EB-1 category allows self-petition?

Only EB-1A allows self-petition. Applicants file directly without an employer sponsor. EB-1B always requires an employer to file on the applicant’s behalf. EB-1C also requires a U.S. employer petition, though the qualifying relationship standard is different from EB-1B.

Is EB-1 faster than EB-2?

Typically yes. EB-1 falls under the first employment-based preference and usually has current or near-current priority dates for most nationalities. For Indian and Chinese nationals, EB-1 can be years faster than EB-2 PERM or EB-2 NIW, where backlogs extend well into the future.

Do I need a job offer for EB-1A?

No. EB-1A is one of only two employment-based green cards that allows self-petition without a job offer or labor certification. The other is the EB-2 NIW. EB-1A petitioners apply directly to USCIS without requiring an employer sponsor.

Ready to Determine Which EB-1 Category Fits Your Background?

Colombo & Hurd has handled EB-1A, EB-1B, and EB-1C petitions across a wide range of industries and backgrounds.

If you are not sure where you stand, we can help you work through it. Request a free EB-1 profile evaluation today to get a clear picture of which category fits your profile.