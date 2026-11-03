EAT Decision Clarifies HR’s Role in Dismissals

The role HR plays in dismissals was examined recently by the UK’s Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). Although in most cases HR’s role is to advise the manager taking the dismissal decision and avoid participating in the decision-making, the EAT determined that this was not an absolute rule, as the integrity and fairness of final decisions to dismiss are fact-specific.

Quick Hits

The role of HR in disciplinary proceedings is generally to guide the process and provide advice to the managers taking the decisions. In most situations, HR will not participate in taking the final decision.

Nevertheless, cases are fact-specific, and someone from HR taking the decision in a disciplinary process does not automatically render a dismissal unfair.

Background and Analysis

In Shing v University of the Arts London, WYC Shing, a senior lecturer, was summarily dismissed for gross misconduct following findings relating to an inappropriate relationship with a mature student. He brought claims against his employer alleging unfair dismissal and race discrimination.

Counsel for Shing, relying on Ramphal v Department for Transport (2015), which restricted HR’s involvement to questions of law, procedure, and consistency, argued that HR’s involvement in Shing’s dismissal had rendered it unfair. Dismissing Shing’s appeal, the EAT held that the significance of HR’s involvement in a dismissal depended on the facts of the case. The EAT saw “no reason why in an appropriate case HR should not advise on the application of the suitability of the concepts of misconduct and serious misconduct and the dividing line between them, not least because otherwise it would be difficult for a company to maintain consistency of application between different persons who carried out dismissals.”

The EAT held that Ramphal does not establish that HR’s role as decision taker on a dismissal automatically renders the dismissal unfair. In fact, the EAT noted that HR plays a valuable role in keeping disciplinary decisions consistent across an organisation.

Key Takeaways