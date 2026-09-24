Easing Joint Pain- Tips on Managing Joint-Employer Status

The Dangers of Joint Employment

Employers sometimes are named in employment litigation or agency investigations for employees who never actually were on their payroll. All sorts of uncomfortable issues, such as confidentiality issues, insurance issues, and indemnity issues, can arise when this happens. The same problem can occur in a union organizing or collective bargaining setting. Employers that rely on temporary staffing agencies or frequently use subcontractors or consultants as a way to avoid adding headcount can find themselves in one of these situations. If such a scenario arises with class-action claims or with complicated pension plan liability or perhaps with serious workplace injuries, the exposure can be very large in addition to being unexpected. Thus, always keeping in mind potential liability under a joint-employer theory is very important.

Joint-Employer Status Is Not the Same as Single-Employer Status

As background, there really are two different concepts used to impose employment liability of one employer on another. One of these is the “single-employer” doctrine, and it typically is limited to organizations that have some sort of corporate relationship. Usually, the analysis involves these four factors: (1) common ownership, (2) common management, (3) interrelation of operations, and (4) centralized control over labor relations. The last factor is always the most important. “Double-breasting” analysis — the potential liability of a nonunion subsidiary for a union’s subsidiary’s labor obligations — usually occurs under the single-employer doctrine.

The joint-employer concept, on the other hand, does not have to involve employers with a corporate relationship. This of course is what makes this concept “more dangerous.” The joint-employer doctrine is applied most frequently to employers using staffing agencies, subcontractors, or professional employer organizations (PEOs). It also can arise in the franchisor-franchisee context. Although the exact factors can vary between which federal or state law is at issue, the main factors are (1) the degree of control the purported employer has over the employees and (2) the so-called economic realities of the parties’ relationship with one another. As to the first, the main consideration is which employer is actually supervising and controlling the manner and the method of the work. As to the second, the considerations typically are hire and fire authority, supervision and control of the work, determination of wages and hours, and the maintenance of employment records.

The Joint-Employer Rule Has Been Like a Pendulum

The overall standard for joint-employer liability has swung back and forth in the last several years between being employer friendly or being employee friendly. This has occurred mainly at the federal level in the context of the National Labor Relations Act and Fair Labor Standards Act (FLRA). For example, in 2015 during the Obama administration, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) held that joint-employer status could exist only if a “reserved” right of control existed over affected workers. Actual control did not have to exist. In 2020, the NLRB adopted a new rule that rejected the reserved right of control test and focused on direct and immediate control. In 2023, during the Biden administration, the NLRB rescinded this test in favor of a more employee-friendly test again. That new rule was struck down in court, however. Likewise, the Department of Labor’s joint-employer rules under the FLSA have swung back and forth in a similar fashion during this same period.

The New Proposed Joint-Employer Rule and the Reinstated Rule

Earlier this year, the NLRB issued a final rule reinstating the more employer-friendly 2020 joint-employer rule. Likewise, the Department of Labor also issued a new notice of rulemaking under the FLSA. This new rule also focuses on some of the same factors from the 2020 rule mentioned above. Under this rule, the key joint-employment factors are:

Control over hiring and firing,

Supervision of work schedules and conditions of employment,

Determination of rates and methods of pay, and

Maintenance of employment records.

As is evident, regardless of the details of all these different tests, the key factor is always the amount of control over the employees.

Best Practices

Best practices really fall into two main categories: