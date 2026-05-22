Sydeny Cramer Litigation Attorney at Goulston Storrs
Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌

Email

+1 617 574 0504​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿
Bio and Articles
Easement Limitations: Land Court Rejects Emergency-Access Workaround
by: Joel E. Antwi, Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌, Mariana Korsunsky, Kevin P. O'Flaherty, Gary M. Ronan, , andSalome Salia Goulston & Storrs  - Publications
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Farkes v. 648 Canton Avenue, LLC involved a dispute arising from the approval of a comprehensive permit under G.L. c. 40B to construct a 116-unit affordable housing development in Milton, Massachusetts (the “Project”). The plaintiffs, who are abutters to the Project site, challenged the development on multiple grounds, including that the proposed use of a private road, Merjwood Road, for secondary emergency access would unlawfully overburden an existing easement.

The plaintiffs initially filed suit in Superior Court, asserting claims under G.L. c. 40A, § 17, G.L. c. 214, § 7A, and for declaratory relief concerning the scope of the easement. The case was later transferred to the Land Court’s Permit Session, where the court dismissed the zoning and environmental claims, leaving only the easement issue for resolution on cross-motions for summary judgment.

The Project spanned two adjacent parcels: 648 Canton Avenue and 652 Canton Avenue. While the 652 parcel benefitted from an express easement over Merjwood Road, the 648 parcel did not. The comprehensive permit required the developer to construct a secondary access road over the 652 parcel via Merjwood Road, which would be used exclusively by emergency vehicles but would serve the entire Project – including the 648 parcel.

The central issue before the Court was whether this proposed use would constitute an impermissible overloading of the easement. Relying on longstanding Massachusetts precedent, the Court applied a “bright-line” rule: an easement appurtenant to a particular parcel cannot be used to benefit other land, even if the additional use does not materially increase the burden on the servient estate.

The developer argued that the limited, emergency-only nature of the access should not be considered an overburdening. The Court rejected this argument, emphasizing that the bright-line rule avoids precisely such fact-intensive inquiries into the frequency or impact of use. The developer also contended that emergency responders’ statutory rights to access private property should permit the use, but the court found that argument unpersuasive and unsupported by the statutory framework.

Applying the bright-line rule, the Court concluded that the proposed emergency access would benefit the entire Project, including the parcel without easement rights, and therefore constituted an impermissible overloading as a matter of law. The Court granted summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs and denied the developer’s cross-motion.

Farkes reinforces that Massachusetts courts will strictly apply easement limitations, even in the context of affordable housing developments, and will not permit creative workarounds that extend easement rights beyond their intended scope.

John F. White III​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍ contributed to this article

Copyright 2026 Goulston & Storrs PC.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

Nevada Supreme Court Rules IME Statute is Unconstitutional
by: Michael Lowry
Pledge The License, Breach the Lease: Court Upholds Anti-Pledge Provisions
by: Joel E. Antwi , Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌
Is Adjustment of Status Still a Viable Green Card Path? (US)
by: Luisa E. Koidl , Samuel J. Mudrick
The Presumption of Standing Yields to Expert Affidavits Establishing Lack of Injury
by: Joel E. Antwi , Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌
Put It in Reverse: DOL Rolls Back 2024 Biden-Era Overtime Rule
by: Robert J. Hingula , Mona E. Abboud

More from Goulston & Storrs

Pledge The License, Breach the Lease: Court Upholds Anti-Pledge Provisions
by: Joel E. Antwi , Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌
The Presumption of Standing Yields to Expert Affidavits Establishing Lack of Injury
by: Joel E. Antwi , Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌
Adoption Without Drift: How the Lower Middle Market Is Selectively Evolving
by: Jill S. Fox
Lenders Beware: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Credit Agreements
by: Andrew J. Ferren​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿ , Jill S. Fox
AI and Attorney-Client Privilege: Southern District of New York Holds Free Public AI Use Not Protected
by: Richard J. Rosensweig , Richard M. Zielinski​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​
Normal Wear Isn't Damage- Limits Placed on Security Deposit Reductions
by: Joel E. Antwi
Public by History- Formal Records Aren’t Always Required
by: Joel E. Antwi , Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌
Speculation Won't Suffice- SJC Draws a Firm Line on Zoning Standing
by: Joel E. Antwi , Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌
Miss the Notice, Extend the Lease- Court Enforces Automatic Renewal Terms
by: Joel E. Antwi , Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌
Downtown Boston Reimagined. New Skyline Districts Now in Effect
by: Adam R. Hundley​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿ , David Ingraham
New Withholding Requirements for Non-Resident Sellers of Massachusetts Real Estate
by: Martha J. Nahill Frahm , Alexandria (Andria) Williams
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act: The QOZ Remix - Changes in Timing and Territory
by: Gerret J. Baur , Martha J. Nahill Frahm
Safeguarding Your Role: Decision-Making for College Students in Unexpected Situations
by: John H. Ramsey , Kerry L. Spindler

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 