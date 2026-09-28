Earthwise Seed Plants Itself in Chapter 11 in the Garden State

Earthwise Seed Company, LLC, an online seller of lawn, clover, wildflower, and other seed products, filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition on September 25, 2026, in New Jersey. The case is pending in Newark as Case No. 26-20955 (VFP). The Paterson-based company is proceeding under Subchapter V, a streamlined Chapter 11 process available to qualifying small businesses.

The petition estimates Earthwise Seed’s assets at between $100,001 and $500,000 and its liabilities at between $1 million and $10 million, with fewer than 50 creditors. Earthwise Seed states that funds are expected to be available for distribution to unsecured creditors. Its largest-creditors list reflects obligations to a mix of financing, shipping, advertising, and seed and garden-industry businesses. Among the latter are Ernst Conservation Seeds, listed with an unsecured claim of approximately $154,247, and Central Garden & Pet, listed at approximately $131,564.

The filing follows a period of reported customer-service and fulfillment problems. The Better Business Bureau currently gives Earthwise Seed an “F” rating and reports 48 complaints, including 41 closed during the past 12 months and 19 to which the company allegedly did not respond. Complaints include allegations of orders remaining unshipped after labels were created, delayed refunds, and receipt of seed that customers claimed was incorrect or mislabeled. In several public responses, Earthwise Seed stated that it issued refunds and explained that, as a small family business, it had received more orders than it could promptly process. These are consumer allegations and company responses reported by the BBB.