The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 13, 2026 issued a press release, a fact sheet, and proposed rules (Release No. 33-11455) (the "Proposed Rules") which would significantly amend the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements for public reporting companies under Regulation S-K Item 402 ("SK402").

The Proposed Rules, if adopted as proposed, would dramatically modify and reduce the type and magnitude of compensation disclosures that reporting companies must provide to their shareholders and the investing public. In August 2006, the SEC had overhauled SK402 when it adopted Release No. 33-8732A which significantly increased the executive compensation disclosure obligations. Now, twenty years later, the SEC is proposing another major revision to SK402 only this time the Proposed Rules reflect a large reduction in the disclosure requirements. As stated by the SEC, the “proposed amendments aim to reduce compliance burdens for registrants where there is not commensurate benefit for investors…” While the Proposed Rules will reduce the requisite disclosures, the Proposed Rules are intended to be principles based so the fact that certain numerical tables have been removed does not necessarily mean that there would not need to be disclosures provided on certain items (e.g., while there may no longer be tables for nonqualified deferred compensation and pensions, these items could still end up needing to be described and quantified).

In developing the Proposed Rules, the SEC said it considered previously provided public input and comments. The Proposed Rules are not yet effective and in this regard the SEC has solicited the public for comments in numerous areas of the Proposed Rules in order to help them in their process of adopting final regulations. This comment period will extend for the 60 days following publication of the Proposed Rules in the Federal Register.

If adopted, the proposed amendments to SK402 would become effective on the next January 1 after publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register. This means that if the adopting release is published in 2027, then the effective date would be January 1, 2028 and companies would be required to comply with such amendments for their first full fiscal year ending on or after this effective date. Companies could, at their discretion, decide to comply with all of the amended SK402 rules after their effective date for an earlier fiscal year instead of the existing disclosure rules.

The Proposed Rule release is extensive and detailed. This article is intended to provide a compact overview highlighting certain material proposed changes to SK402 under the Proposed Rules but this article is not addressing all of the many details in the release.

Currently, SK402 provides for scaled back executive compensation disclosure requirements to certain smaller reporting companies or emerging growth companies. The discussion and comparisons below reflect changes that would be applicable to larger reporting companies that are currently subject to the full disclosure obligations of SK402. For purposes of this article, it is assumed that the SK402 disclosures are being provided in the company’s annual proxy statement issued in connection with a regular annual meeting of company shareholders.

The Proposed Rules do include lessened disclosure requirements for smaller reporting companies (“SRCs”) and emerging growth companies (“EGCs”). In the 2026 Filer Status Proposing Release, the SEC proposed streamlining the filer statuses for reporting companies into two primary categories—large accelerated filers (“LAFs”) and non-accelerated filers (“NAFs”)—and eliminating the SRC filer status. If those rules are adopted as proposed, the SEC would extend any Proposed Rules accommodations for SRCs and EGCs to all NAFs.

REDUCTION IN NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS (“NEOs”)

Current: SK402 generally requires reporting companies to provide compensation disclosures on its principal executive officer (“PEO”), principal financial officer (“PFO”) and the three other most highly compensated executive officers in the company’s fiscal year.

Proposed: The Proposed Rules would limit the NEOs to only those persons who served as PEO or PFO in the company’s fiscal year. This is obviously a major reduction in the reporting burden by eliminating three persons from the typical five person disclosure requirements. As is the case with the current SK402 rules, changes during the fiscal year in the individuals who are serving as PEO/PFO would result in reporting on more than just two people under the Proposed Rules. The change in the defined term of NEOs could also affect other disclosure requirements such as Form 8-K.

REDUCTION IN NUMERICAL TABLES

Current: SK402 requires reporting companies to provide detailed quantitative disclosures of NEO compensation in a variety of tables including the Summary Compensation Table, Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table, Outstanding Equity Awards Table, Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table, Pension Benefits Table (“PBT”), and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table (“NDCT”). Most companies also include a numerical table covering NEO potential post termination of employment and change in control compensation (“PTC”). Companies must also include a director compensation table (“DCT”).

Proposed: The Proposed Rules would replace the existing executive compensation numerical tables with three new tables which are titled the Granted Compensation Table (“GCT”), Earned Compensation Table (“ECT”) and Status of Equity Awards Table (“SEAT”). A principal focus of the new tables is to track what happens to NEO equity compensation awards. Equity compensation generally is the largest element of NEO compensation, particularly PEO compensation, and therefore merits more scrutiny by shareholders. The GCT is displaying the NEO’s year end rate of salary, along with the grant date values (measured at target values) of the equity and non-equity incentives that were granted to the NEO in the fiscal year. The GCT is looking to show what the NEO may potentially earn from such granted compensation opportunities. The ECT is intended to show what the NEO earned from granted compensation that was awarded in the current and prior fiscal years (applying actual salary paid in the fiscal year, the value of stock at vesting and stock options at exercise, along with including non-equity compensation, retirement contributions and other miscellaneous compensation). The SEAT is focused on tracking the NEO’s equity compensation awards and showing the life cycle of an equity award (e.g., vesting, exercise, forfeiture, expiration, etc.). Given the extensive proposed changes to SK402, in an effort to assist the reader in understanding how to comply with the Proposed Rules, the release for the Proposed Rules presents a hypothetical numerical illustration showing the tabular disclosures for a PEO. The PBT and NDCT would be eliminated. There would no longer be a requirement to include hypothetical quantitative payment numbers in the PTC discussion and companies would only be required to provide a qualitative disclosure for the PTC. The DCT would no longer have a prescribed format and the required compensation disclosures for directors would be scaled back.

REDUCTION TO COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (“CD&A”)

Current: SK402 requires reporting companies to provide the CD&A which is a narrative discussion of the tabular numerical executive compensation disclosures as well as describing the company’s executive compensation practices, policies, and decisions. In particular, under SK402 there are seven prescribed topics and fifteen example elements (which are non-exhaustive) that must be specifically considered and addressed in the CD&A if applicable.

Proposed: The Proposed Rules focus on just three topics and eliminate the fifteen representative examples under the current SK 402 rules. The Proposed Rules’ three topics consist of (i) the company’s compensation program in relation to its corporate strategy, (ii) the material elements of the executive compensation and how those amounts are determined and (iii) whether (and if so, how) the company considered the most recent say-on-pay shareholder advisory vote in its policies and decision making.

REDUCTION IN RISK MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION

Current: SK402 currently can require companies to provide a discussion on the company’s compensation policies and practices as they relate to risk management.

Proposed: This risk management disclosure requirement is eliminated by the Proposed Rules.

REDUCTION IN PAY VERSUS PERFORMANCE (“PVP”) TABLE

Current: SK402 currently requires a pay versus performance tabular disclosure showing NEO total compensation as compared to company performance measures over a five year period.

Proposed: The Proposed Rules reduce the covered time period from five years to three years and also limit the performance metrics to cumulative total shareholder return. And of course, only the two NEO positions are evaluated as opposed to five NEOs. The complex Compensation Actually Paid tabular calculation would be replaced and instead the ECT total compensation amount would be used to depict PVP.

SIMPLIFICATION IN PAY RATIO DISCLOSURE

Current: SK402 currently requires companies to show a comparison (i.e., a ratio) of the PEO’s total compensation to the total compensation of the company’s so-called median compensated employee. The pool of employees would generally include all US and foreign country employees and requires the median employee to be re-determined at least every three years.

Proposed: The Proposed Rules would provide that companies must only consider full time US employees (excluding foreign based, seasonal and temporary employees) and the median employee would only need to be determined at least once every five years. The PEO and median employee compensation would be based on the GCT amounts (which notably does not include all of the elements included in the current Summary Compensation Table).

SIMPLIFICATION IN GOLDEN PARACHUTE DISCLOSURES

Current: SK402 currently requires “golden parachute” disclosures (not to be confused with Internal Revenue Code Section 280G golden parachute tax rules) in connection with a company’s merger/acquisition transaction or optionally in annual proxy statements. The SK402 golden parachute rules require companies to qualitatively and quantitatively describe the compensation NEOs would receive from the corporate transaction and discuss whether the compensation is single or double trigger (meaning whether is paid just because of the transaction or whether employment must also be terminated in order to receive the particular type of compensation).

Proposed: The Proposed Rules would consolidate the columns within the prescribed golden parachute numerical table and also streamline the narrative discussion requirements.

REDUCTION IN PERQUISITE DISCLOSURES

Current: SK402 currently provides an emphasis on NEO perquisites including requiring both qualitative and quantitative discussion when a NEO’s fiscal year perquisite value is at least $10,000.

Proposed: The Proposed Rules would significantly increase the annual reporting threshold to $150,000 per NEO and also would introduce a de minimis fringe benefit exclusion. And companies would have more flexibility in determining whether or not an item was actually a perquisite. Additionally, the Proposed Rules would no longer require companies to value perquisites based on the incremental cost to the company.

REDUCTION IN TIMING OF EQUITY GRANT DISCUSSION

Current: SK402 currently requires companies to provide a discussion (along with a specified table in certain circumstances) on the company’s policies and practices for the timing of option (and instruments similar to options) awards with respect to the release of material non public information.

Proposed: This option grant timing disclosure requirement is eliminated by the Proposed Rules.

REDUCTION IN RECOUPMENT OF INCENTIVE COMPENSATION (“CLAWBACK”) DISCLOSURES

Current: Exchange Act Rule 10D-1 generally requires national securities exchanges to adopt listing standards mandating that their listed issuers implement, enforce, and disclose written "clawback" policies to recover erroneously awarded incentive-based compensation from current and former executive officers following required accounting restatements. SK402 requires, among other things, that companies must disclose, if, at any time during or after its last completed fiscal year, the company was required to prepare an accounting restatement and the company concluded that recovery of erroneously awarded compensation was not required by the applicable stock exchange listing standards.

Proposed: The Proposed Rules would eliminate the current requirement to disclose why a company concluded that recoupment of compensation was not required in connection with an accounting restatement. Companies would still be required to disclose an action to recover erroneously awarded executive compensation stemming from an accounting restatement, including information where an amount was determined to be recoverable but recovery would be impracticable.

What Next?

As noted above, the Proposed Rules contain many requests by the SEC for comments on the provisions of the Proposed Rules. Any comments on the Proposed Rules must be submitted within 60 days after the Proposed Rules are published in the Federal Register. Companies may wish to provide input on the Proposed Rules and if so, they should provide their comments within the stated 60 day time frame.