EAD/TPS Work Authorization: What Employers Need to Know
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Employers must pay special attention to Employment Authorization Document (“EAD”) and Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”) work authorization as part of maintaining I-9 compliance.

Work authorization is ever-changing in the current climate. The rules governing TPS and EAD validity are shifting on a near-continuous basis, driven by successive actions from the Department of Homeland Security and countervailing court interventions. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that employers carefully monitor EAD and TPS expiration.

EAD and TPS Explained

Prior to the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, employers were not legally required to verify work authorization of employees. The EAD program changed this. It designated specific classes of foreign nationals as individuals who may work lawfully in the United States, issuing these noncitizens a physical card that authorizes them to do so.

The TPS program, established under the Immigration Act of 1990, provides a form of humanitarian relief to nationals of designated countries experiencing ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions. TPS holders receive protection from deportation and the ability to obtain an EAD. Up until recently, TPS work authorization was rather stable, with the Secretary of Homeland Security periodically reviewing and renewing country designations based on prevailing conditions in those countries.

The Current Approach by DHS

Work authorizations have changed significantly under the current administration. DHS undertook a systematic review of TPS country designations, terminating many, and taking the position that many existing designations no longer satisfy the original statutory intent of the program. 

The practical result has been a wave of litigation. Courts across the country have intervened in several of these terminations, issuing stays and vacatur orders that have kept TPS protections and EAD work authorizations in place despite expiration or termination dates. This means that employers should pay special attention as many EADs may remain valid longer than their printed expiration dates.

TPS & EAD Status by Country (as of March 24, 2026)

Country Current Expiration Detail / Notes
Burma (Myanmar) January 26, 2026 – Frozen Subject to ongoing litigation
El Salvador September 9, 2026  
Ethiopia February 13, 2026 – Frozen Subject to ongoing litigation
Haiti February 3, 2026 – Frozen Subject to court injunction
Honduras September 8, 2025 Expired
Lebanon May 27, 2026  
Nicaragua September 8, 2025 Expired
Nepal August 20, 2025 Expired
Somalia March 17, 2026 – Frozen Subject to ongoing litigation
South Sudan January 5, 2026 – Frozen Subject to litigation stay
Sudan April 19, 2026  
Syria September 30, 2025 – Frozen Subject to ongoing litigation
Ukraine October 19, 2026  
Venezuela October 2, 2026 TPS beneficiaries who received an EAD on or before February 5, 2025, with a ‘Card Expires’ date of October 2, 2026, will maintain work authorization until October 2, 2026
 Yemen May 4, 2026 Subject to terminating notice

Parole v. TPS Distinction

Not all work authorization held by nationals of TPS-designated countries is based on TPS. Several TPS-designated countries, namely, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (collectively “CHNV”), were also covered by separate humanitarian parole programs known collectively as the CHNV Parole Processes. Under these programs, certain nationals of those countries were paroled into the United States and received employment authorization on the basis of their parole status, not on the basis of TPS. TPS and parole are separate and distinct immigration designations, and the legal status of one does not govern the other. However, in some cases a foreign national may have been paroled in and then applied for and received TPS designation.

This distinction poses significant practical consequences. On March 25, 2025, DHS announced by Federal Register notice the termination of the CHNV parole programs, effective immediately, and its intention to terminate the temporary parole periods of individuals paroled under those programs on April 24, 2025, along with the revocation of parole-based employment authorization. Although a federal court initially issued a preliminary injunction staying portions of that termination, the Supreme Court of the United States lifted that injunction in favor of the Government on May 30, 2025. See Noem v. Svitlana Doe, 605 U.S. (2025). 

As a result, DHS has proceeded with terminating parole granted, and employment authorization, under the CHNV programs.

Thus, employers dealing with employees who are nationals of Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, or Cuba and hold an EAD, must determine whether that employee’s work authorization derives from TPS or from CHNV parole, and proceed accordingly. 

An EAD issued on the basis of CHNV parole, identifiable by the C11 category code, is no longer valid after the Supreme Court’s decision and DHS’s subsequent revocation. 

By contrast, an EAD issued on the basis of TPS may remain valid, depending on the current status of the relevant TPS designation and any applicable court orders, as discussed in the country-by-country summary above.

Best Practices for Employers Navigating EAD/TPS Work Authorization

It is essential that employers pay close attention to EAD/TPS expiration dates and updates.

TPS/EAD termination dates are being announced with relatively short lead times, with as little as sixty-day notice. Courts are also issuing and lifting stays with little warning, some coming just days before scheduled expiration dates. This means that the gap between a printed expiration date and the actual legally operative date can be significant in either direction, and can no longer be trusted on its face. This is why it is especially imperative that employers keep track of these individuals and stay apprised of updates.

1. Track Work Authorization Expiration Dates on the I-9

Upon hiring any employee whose work authorization is based on a time-limited document, including an EAD or TPS-based EAD, employers should immediately notate the expiration date and associated country, and make plans to actively track and flag upcoming expirations. In the current climate, letting an expiration date slip by unnoticed is a compliance risk that employers may not be able to afford.

2. Monitor EAD Expiration Regularly

As EAD/TPS terminations are being announced, courts across the nation are intervening, appeals are being filed, and the Supreme Court has already weighed in at least once. Employers verifying I-9 documents and individuals relying on TPS-based work authorization should not assume that a printed expiration date tells the full story.

It is best practice to conduct a final re-check of the most current legal status of the employee’s TPS designation and EAD validity, including the latest Federal Register notices, USCIS announcements, and relevant court orders, before taking any adverse employment action.

3. What Is an Employer’s Obligation to Track the News and Select Employees for Review?

An employer is not required to track the daily news for guidance on whether an employee’s EAD has been cancelled due to a termination of TPS or other status. However, if DHS does make the employer directly aware of the names of specific employees affected, then they are on notice that they need to review those affected I-9s. To date, we are not aware that the E-Verify program has been providing specific names.

Compliance Risks

Employers who fail to properly monitor work authorization risk falling out of I-9 compliance. 

Although I-9 audits remain relatively rare in practice, knowingly continuing to employ an individual who lacks valid work authorization may result in I-9 penalties of approximately $2,500 per violation. 

Conversely, erroneously terminating an employee who in fact holds valid work authorization can trigger a complaint with the Department of Justice, Immigrant and Employee Rights Section (“DOJ IER”). The process of defending a DOJ IER investigation or enforcement action can cost an employer $50,000 to $100,000 or more in legal fees alone, in addition to potential back pay awards, civil penalties, and reputational harm. This asymmetry of risk underscores the caution employers should exercise before terminating any employee whose TPS or EAD status is uncertain.

Where ambiguity exists, it is best practice that employers construe ambiguities in favor of the employee’s continued work authorization and seek guidance from qualified immigration counsel before taking any adverse action.

Listen to this article

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

South Dakota Enacts Licensing Framework for Virtual Currency Kiosks
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Executive Order Directs Agencies to Revisit Mortgage Rules
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FTC Warns Auto Dealership Groups on Vehicle Price Advertising
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Indiana Prohibits Virtual Currency Kiosks
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Lessons From CalPrivacy PlayOn Order
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
The Doctor Is In—Breach: Five Pitfalls in Physician Employment Agreements
by: Jonathan E. Clark , Shawn D. Fabian
The AI Knows Too Much: When Employees Feed Trade Secrets into Generative AI Tools
by: Kazim A. Naqvi , John J. Mysliwiec
Navigating Distress in the Renewable Market - Preserving Value & Capturing Opportunity: Key Takeaways from Infocast’s Solar + Wind Finance & Investment Summit
by: Camilo D. Godoy , Benjamin A. Huffman
The Doctor Is In—Breach: Six Pitfalls In Physician Employment Agreements
by: Jonathan E. Clark , Shawn D. Fabian
DEI Duel: EEOC Signals Intensified Scrutiny of Employer Policies as Former Officials Sound the Alarm
by: Jonathan E. Clark
CMS Considers New Ownership and Identity Verification Requirements for Medicare-Enrolled Providers and Suppliers
by: Adam Herbst
Texas Attorney General Takes on Pharma Again
by: Dominick DiSabatino , Audrey Mercer
Banksy Unveiled: Exit Through the Auction House
by: Robert A. Darwell

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 