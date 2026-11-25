On the latest episode of Greenberg Traurig’s E2 Energy Law Podcast, Bill Garner, co-chair of the firm’s Global Energy & Natural Resources Practice, speaks with Heike Bernhardt, co-owner and chief development officer of DEEP.KBB, about the role of underground storage in scaling hydrogen as an energy carrier. They explore hydrogen’s distinct safety and materials challenges, the potential of salt caverns and other geological formations, and the technical requirements for storage projects. They also discuss the lack of harmonized standards across jurisdictions and international efforts to develop guidance for hydrogen storage.