E2 Law Podcast: Episode 26 | Beyond Balloons: The Global Helium Shortage
Monday, October 26, 2026
Helium is essential to hospitals, semiconductor manufacturing, scientific research, and more, but its limited, geographically concentrated supply makes it vulnerable to disruption.
On the latest episode of Greenberg Traurig’s E2 Law Podcast: Energy Horizons series, Nikki Wise and Bill Garner explore what’s driving the shortage, how it’s affecting critical industries, and why recycling and new sources may be key to strengthening supply.
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