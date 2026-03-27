E2 Law Podcast: Episode 21 | Natural Hydrogen: The Next Frontier in Clean Energy? Exploring America’s Underground Opportunity [Podcast]
Friday, March 27, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Exciting news! Greenberg Traurig’s E2 Law Podcast has relaunched! In this Energy Horizon series episode, host Bill Garner, co-chair of the firm’s Global Energy Practice, delves into the emerging world of natural (geologic) hydrogen exploration and production in the United States.

The episode highlights key regions for potential development, the startups leading exploration efforts, and the potential for natural hydrogen to be a game-changer in clean energy—alongside valuable byproducts like helium.

Tune in for insights on how natural hydrogen could shape America’s energy future.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Threshold Changes to UK Off-Payroll Working Rules (IR35): End User and Contractor Considerations
by: Virginia Allen , Julia Nefedovica
E2 Law Podcast: Episode 22 | Natural Hydrogen in Europe: From Geologic Curiosity to Energy Frontier [Podcast]
by: Nikki C. Wise , William Garner
The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act: Considerations for Large Institutional Investors
by: Ashley Aten , Bud Doxey, Jr.
U.S. Department of Labor Issues Six Opinion Letters Addressing FLSA and FMLA
by: Timothy Long , Julia Mitarotondo
GT Legal Food Talk Episode 31: Inside Innovation: Taste, Trends, and Transformation at Natural Products Expo West 2026 [Podcast]
by: Justin J. Prochnow , Daniell K. Newman
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 87: Trade Secret Identification at the TRO and Summary Judgment Stages [Podcast]
by: Jordan D. Grotzinger
SEC Staff Issues New Guidance Regarding ATM Programs for Issuers Becoming Subject to ‘Baby Shelf’ Restrictions
by: Raffael Fiumara , Sami B. Ghneim
California Employers Face March 30, 2026, Deadline to Offer Emergency Contact Designation
by: Timothy Long , Nathan K. Norimoto
PEGI Updates EU Video Game Age-Rating System
by: Robert Turner
CIT Judge Notes CBP Has Made ‘Satisfactory Progress’ on Its Tariff Refund Portal
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , Donald S. Stein
CFTC Staff Issues FAQs on Crypto Assets, Blockchain Technologies in Derivatives Markets
by: Jeffry M. Henderson , Douglas E. Arend
Labor Policy Pendulum Swings Again: New Federal Rules Reshape Joint-Employer and Independent Contractor Standards
by: Ashley M. Farrell Pickett , Charles H.W. Foster
Florida’s Infill Redevelopment Act Unlocks New Residential Development Opportunities on Impacted Land in South Florida
by: Kerri L. Barsh

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 