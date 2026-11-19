On November 19, 2026, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), working through the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, announced a new enforcement initiative targeting federal contractors potentially out of compliance with federal E-Verify requirements.

Under FAR 52.222-54, most federal contractors are already required to enroll in E-Verify and verify the employment eligibility of new hires and employees assigned to covered contracts. The agencies have identified 1,579 contractors associated with more than $50 billion in federal contract value as potentially noncompliant. Each has been given 30 days to provide evidence of compliance. If your company has not received a notice, that is not a signal that your compliance is confirmed.

The agencies are also directing senior procurement executives across the federal government to:

Strengthen E-Verify compliance screening during the procurement process.

Take a more proactive approach to identifying potential violations.

Address potential contractor noncompliance with federal employment verification requirements.

Increase oversight to help ensure federal contracts are awarded to companies following applicable laws.

The initiative is part of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud’s broader effort to improve federal spending oversight and identify potential violations involving taxpayer-funded programs and contracts.

The 30-Day Response Deadline: What Contractors Should Do Now

For contractors receiving a notification, the most immediate priority is responding appropriately within the 30-day period specified in the agency’s notice. Companies should not assume that a potential noncompliance finding automatically establishes a violation. However, they should treat the notification seriously and begin an internal review immediately.

Recommended actions include:

Review the notice and identify the specific compliance concerns.

Determine which contracts, entities, locations, or employment practices may be implicated. Review the notice carefully to understand what documentation the government is requesting and how the response must be submitted.

Conduct an internal E-Verify compliance assessment.

Evaluate whether the company has properly enrolled in and is using E-Verify as required under applicable federal contracting requirements. Review employee verification records, hiring procedures, and the company’s documented compliance processes.

Review subcontractor compliance.

Prime contractors should assess whether their subcontractors are subject to applicable E-Verify requirements and whether contractual flow-down obligations are being met. Compliance oversight should extend throughout the supply chain where required.

Gather supporting documentation.

Organize relevant records demonstrating compliance, including E-Verify enrollment information, verification procedures, employee case documentation, and internal policies. Ensure that records are maintained and disclosed in accordance with applicable privacy, employment, and federal recordkeeping requirements.

Engage appropriate legal and compliance personnel.

Companies receiving notices should consider involving experienced government contracts counsel and relevant internal personnel to evaluate potential exposure and prepare an accurate, complete response.

Importantly, contractors also should consider consulting with counsel before taking any adverse employment action against an employee solely because of an E-Verify mismatch or tentative nonconfirmation.

Understanding E-Verify Requirements for Federal Contractors

E-Verify is an online employment eligibility verification system administered by DHS in partnership with the Social Security Administration. The system compares information entered by an employer against federal records to help determine whether an individual is authorized to work in the United States.

For federal contractors, E-Verify obligations generally arise under the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) E-Verify clause, FAR 52.222-54, Employment Eligibility Verification. The clause generally requires covered contractors to enroll in E-Verify and verify the employment eligibility of covered new hires and employees assigned to qualifying federal contracts, subject to applicable exceptions and requirements.

Contractors should pay particular attention to:

Whether any of their contracts contain FAR 52.222-54;

Whether their company and covered legal entities are properly enrolled in E-Verify;

Whether covered employees are being verified within required timeframes;

Whether qualifying existing employees assigned to covered federal contracts have been verified;

Whether applicable subcontractors are complying with their own E-Verify obligations; and

Whether internal policies and procedures reflect current federal requirements.

E-Verify compliance is not simply an HR responsibility. It is also a government contracting compliance issue that can affect contract administration, representations and certifications, and the company’s overall risk profile.

What Does This Mean for the Federal Contracting Community?

Although the announcement identifies 1,579 contractors as potentially noncompliant, the broader significance extends well beyond the companies receiving notices. The letters being sent to senior procurement executives suggest that the government intends to make E-Verify compliance a more prominent consideration across the federal acquisition environment.

Contractors should anticipate increased attention to employment eligibility verification in several areas:

Increased procurement scrutiny – Agencies may strengthen their internal screening and oversight procedures to identify potential E-Verify compliance issues earlier in the acquisition and contract administration processes.

Agencies may strengthen their internal screening and oversight procedures to identify potential E-Verify compliance issues earlier in the acquisition and contract administration processes. Greater emphasis on compliance documentation – Contractors should be prepared to demonstrate not only that they have E-Verify processes in place, but also that those processes are consistently implemented and documented.

Contractors should be prepared to demonstrate not only that they have E-Verify processes in place, but also that those processes are consistently implemented and documented. Greater supply-chain accountability – Prime contractors should understand their obligations regarding subcontractor compliance and ensure that applicable requirements are properly incorporated into subcontracting practices.

Prime contractors should understand their obligations regarding subcontractor compliance and ensure that applicable requirements are properly incorporated into subcontracting practices. Potential contractual and business risks – Depending on the circumstances and applicable contractual requirements, substantiated noncompliance could lead to contractual remedies, administrative consequences, or other legal exposure. Contractors should evaluate potential consequences based on the specific facts rather than assume that every potential finding will result in the same outcome.

Five Steps Every Federal Contractor Should Consider

The 1,579 notices are a signal about broader enforcement direction. Contractors that have not received a notice should use this announcement to confirm their compliance before they do.

Consider implementing the following measures:

Conduct a company-wide compliance review. Confirm that all covered contracts, business units, and applicable legal entities are meeting their E-Verify obligations. Review contract clauses. Identify contracts containing FAR 52.222-54 and determine whether the applicable requirements have been implemented. Strengthen HR and contracts coordination. Ensure that human resources, legal, procurement, and compliance teams understand their respective responsibilities. Audit subcontractor procedures. Review applicable subcontract provisions and establish appropriate processes for monitoring subcontractor compliance. Maintain defensible records. Document enrollment, verification procedures, internal reviews, training, and corrective actions while protecting employee information.

A proactive compliance program can help companies identify gaps before they become government inquiries or contract performance issues.

The Bottom Line: E-Verify Compliance Is Receiving Increased Federal Attention

Federal contractors should not wait for an agency inquiry to evaluate their practices. The enforcement initiative launched today makes clear that E-Verify compliance is an active procurement priority. Reviewing applicable contract clauses, confirming enrollment, strengthening internal controls, and maintaining accurate documentation are the right steps now, before the government asks.