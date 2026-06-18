E-2 Visa for UK Investors

British nationals are eligible for the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa, which allows entrepreneurs to invest in and run a U.S. business while residing in the United States. The United Kingdom maintains a treaty of commerce and navigation with the United States, and the E-2 visa is one of the most direct routes for UK investors to live and work in the United States through a business they own and operate.

The E-2 visa is a nonimmigrant visa. It does not grant permanent residence. The visa is renewable indefinitely, provided the qualifying investment remains active and the business continues to operate.

This guide covers who is eligible, how the application process works through the U.S. Consulate in London, what the London E-2 Visa Unit’s processing timeline looks like, and what UK nationals need to know before they file.

E-2 Visa Eligibility for British Nationals

To be approved for an E-2 visa, a British investor must meet five requirements. Each one is reviewed independently by the U.S. Consulate in London.

Citizenship. The applicant must hold British citizenship at the time of application. Eligibility is tied to citizenship, not country of birth. Naturalized British citizens are eligible for the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa regardless of where they were born. At least 50% of the investing business must be owned by UK nationals or nationals of other countries that maintain an E-2 treaty with the United States.

Residence in the United Kingdom. A British applicant must establish residence in UK to qualify for an E-2 visa through the London consulate. Two separate requirements are involved:

First, eligibility itself is tied to the UK. The applicant must hold British citizenship and demonstrate a genuine connection to the United Kingdom as the country through which E-2 treaty eligibility is claimed. Holding a British passport alone does not establish this.

Second, a procedural rule governs where the application must be filed. As of September 6, 2025, the U.S. Department of State requires all nonimmigrant visa applicants, including E-2 applicants, to apply at a U.S. embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or residence. This effectively ended the prior practice of applying as a “third-country national” at a convenient consulate abroad. Applicants relying on residence rather than nationality must be able to demonstrate residence in the country where they apply.

UK nationals who are currently in the United States on another visa type need to address one additional point. The applicant must demonstrate that, at the time the prior visa was issued, the United Kingdom was their primary place of residence. UK nationals who are currently in the United States on another visa may need to provide additional documentation regarding their residence history. An attorney can help determine what evidence is appropriate for your situation. Our attorneys help clients organize and present documentation related to their UK residence history before filing.

Substantial Investment. The investment must be real, active, and at risk in a genuine U.S. enterprise. A signed business plan or a stated intention to invest does not satisfy the requirement. The funds must already be committed.

There is no fixed statutory minimum investment amount. The investment must be substantial relative to the total cost of establishing or acquiring the business. While many E-2 investments for UK nationals begin at around $100,000, the amount required varies significantly by industry and business type.

For a full breakdown of what constitutes a substantial investment, see E-2 Visa Investment Requirements.

Active Direction and Development. The applicant must enter the United States to develop and direct the enterprise. Passive investment does not satisfy the E-2 standard. The applicant must hold at least 50% ownership or maintain operational control through a documented executive or managerial role.

Non-Marginal Business. The business must be capable of generating more income than is needed to support the investor’s household. A business whose revenue only covers the investor’s personal living costs is considered marginal and will not support an E-2 application. This requirement is intended to show that the business has the potential to support growth, create economic activity, and generate income beyond the investor’s basic living expenses.

How Long Is the E-2 Visa Eligible for UK Nationals?

UK nationals typically receive a five-year, multiple-entry E-2 visa. The five-year figure refers to the visa stamp validity, not how long you can stay in the United States.

Each entry into the United States grants a two-year period of authorized stay. The authorized stay period is recorded on Form I-94, the Arrival/Departure Record. The I-94 date controls how long the holder may remain in the country. The visa stamp expiration date and the I-94 date are two separate things. If the I-94 expires, the individual is no longer in valid immigration status, even if the visa stamp has not yet expired.

The E-2 visa can be renewed without limit. Renewal applications are filed through the U.S. Consulate in London each time the five-year visa stamp expires. The two-year I-94 authorized stay period is separate. When the I-94 expires, the investor does not need to return to London. Traveling outside the United States and re-entering on the existing visa stamp resets the authorized stay period, provided the visa stamp remains valid. For renewal requirements, see E-2 Visa Extension Requirements.

Applying Through the U.S. Consulate in London

British nationals apply for the E-2 visa through the U.S. Consulate in London. The London Consulate operates a dedicated E-2 Visa Unit, one of the few U.S. consular posts with a separate processing channel specifically for treaty investor applications. E-2 cases are not processed through the standard nonimmigrant visa queue.

The London E-2 Visa Unit reviews complete E-2 applications within 90 working days. The 90-working-day window begins when the complete application package is received by the unit. During the review period, the unit evaluates the full case before scheduling an interview.

When the review is complete, the applicant or the applicant’s legal representative receives an email invitation to schedule a consular interview through the State Department’s online Visa Appointment System.

Scheduling deadline: The interview must be scheduled and completed within 90 calendar days of the invitation. If the interview is not completed within that window, the applicant may be required to resubmit the registration application from the beginning.

Expedited Processing

The 90-working-day review period is a fixed, published standard for the London E-2 Visa Unit. Expedite requests for the initial review phase are generally not available. In circumstances involving a documented urgent business need, the Consulate may consider an expediterequest after the review phase is complete.

Colombo & Hurd has secured E-2 approvals for UK nationals through the London Consulate in as few as five weeks. Outcomes depend on the individual facts of each case, including the completeness of documentation, the strength of the business plan, and the investor’s documented industry experience.

Processing Stage Timeline Application submitted to the London E-2 Visa Unit Day 1 Standard case review period 90 working days Interview invitation issued After review is complete Deadline to schedule and complete the interview 90 calendar days from invitation Expedited processing (select cases) As few as 5 weeks

How to Apply for an E-2 Visa as a UK National

Many British investors assume they need to have every detail finalized before they can begin the E-2 process. They think the business must be fully operational, and every business-related decision already made before they can start working on the visa process.

In reality, the process often begins much earlier. Structuring the investment, establishing the business, and assembling the supporting documentation are not steps that happen in the E-2 process. They are the first stages of it, and they are best handled by an attorney from the outset.

British investors generally move through five stages to apply for an E-2 visa through the U.S. Consulate in London. The first stages are preparatory, and the investment must be fully committed before the application is filed.

Establish the U.S. business entity. Incorporate the business in the chosen U.S. state, obtain the required licenses and permits, open a U.S. business bank account, and commit the investment capital. The investment must be in place before filing. Compile documentation. Assemble all required business, financial, and personal documents. The London E-2 Visa Unit reviews documentation thoroughly. Incomplete packages are one of the most common causes of delays. Complete the DS-160 form. The DS-160 is the U.S. Department of State’s nonimmigrant visa application form. All responses must be accurate and consistent with the supporting documentation. Errors or omissions can delay processing or result in denial. Submit the application package to the London E-2 Visa Unit. Once the complete package is submitted, the 90-working-day review period begins. Attend the consular interview. After the review period, schedule the interview through the Visa Appointment System within the 90-calendar-day invitation window. Bring the full documentation set. The consular officer will review the business plan, the investment details, the source of funds, and the applicant’s role in the enterprise.

Required Documentation

The following documents are required for an E-2 application through the U.S. Consulate in London.

Business Documentation

Detailed business plan with five-year financial projections

Articles of incorporation or LLC formation documents

Operating agreements and partnership documents

Evidence of business registration and licensing

Proof of investment: bank statements, wire transfer records, receipts

Personal Documentation

Valid UK passport

Completed DS-160 nonimmigrant visa application form

Professional photographs meeting U.S. Department of State requirements

Evidence of intent to depart the United States when E-2 status ends

Financial Evidence

Bank statements documenting the source of investment funds

Tax returns demonstrating financial capacity

Loan agreements or investment documentation, where applicable

Documentation establishing the lawful source of investment capital

Supporting Materials

CV demonstrating relevant business or industry experience

Market research supporting the commercial viability of the business

Lease agreements or property purchase documents

Can British E-2 Investors Bring Their Family?

Yes. The spouse and unmarried children under 21 of an approved E-2 investor are eligible to enter the United States as E-2 dependents.

An E-2 spouse receives work authorization as part of the dependent status. No separate work permit application is required. The E-2 spouse may work for any U.S. employer in any occupation. Children may attend U.S. schools and universities.

Does the E-2 Visa Lead to a Green Card?

The E-2 is a nonimmigrant visa. It does not provide a direct path to a green card or permanent resident status. Holding E-2 status does not prevent pursuing permanent residence through a separate pathwaythat can benefit from the E-2 investment.

British investors who have built a substantial U.S. enterprise may explore the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), which does not require employer sponsorship and is reserved for professionals whose work is in the national interest, or the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which requires a minimum investment of $1,050,000 (or $800,000 in a targeted employment area) and the creation of 10 full-time U.S. jobs (and yes, the E-2 investment capital and job creation can count towards those figures).

For a side-by-side comparison of the E-2 and EB-5 programs, see EB-5 vs. E-2 Visa: Comparing U.S. Investment Visa Options.

If permanent residence is part of the long-term plan, the right time to structure it, is before selecting a visa category. The initial choice can affect which pathways remain available later.

Case Highlights: UK E-2 Approvals

Client: British media professional with a background in licensed sports publishing.

Business: A U.S. media and publishing company holding exclusive licensing rights to design, publish, distribute, and sell official publications for major international sporting events. The company operated in print and digital formats with distribution agreements across U.S. publishers, wholesalers, and retailers.

Outcome: E-2 approval at the U.S. Consulate in London in five weeks, well ahead of the standard 90-working-day review window. The exclusive licensing agreements, detailed financial projections, and the investor’s documented industry experience gave the consular officer a clear basis for determining immediate commercial viability. The investor’s spouse and family received E-2 dependent status.

Client: UK national with a background in business management and finance.

Business: A Florida limited liability company (LLC), incorporated in 2020, focused on the sale and installation of cabinets, countertops, and home improvement products. The company obtained an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the Internal Revenue Service and met all E-2 documentation requirements at the time of filing.

Investment source: The investment was funded through dividends from the investor’s existing British business. Sourcing E-2 investment capital from proceeds of a home-country enterprise is a recognized and documented funding pathway under E-2 adjudication standards.

Business plan: The five-year expansion plan identified Delray Beach, Jupiter, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville as target markets, with planned service expansion into flooring, window, door, and solar panel installation.

Outcome: E-2 approval at the U.S. Consulate in London. The investor took the role of company President. Spousal E-2 dependent status was also approved.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can British citizens apply for an E-2 visa?

The United Kingdom maintains a treaty of commerce and navigation with the United States, making British citizens eligible for the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa. Eligibility is based on UK citizenship, not country of birth. Naturalized British citizens are eligible regardless of where they were born.

Where do UK nationals apply for an E-2 visa?

British nationals apply through the U.S. Consulate in London, which operates a dedicated E-2 Visa Unit. The unit processes E-2 investor applications within a standard 90-working-day window. In appropriate circumstances, the Consulate may consider expedite requests.

How long is the E-2 visa for UK citizens?

UK nationals typically receive a five-year, multiple-entry E-2 visa. Each entry to the United States grants a two-year period of authorized stay, tracked by the Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record, not by the visa stamp expiration date. The visa can be renewed indefinitely as long as the qualifying business remains active.

Do I need to live in the UK to apply for an E-2 visa?

UK citizens must be physically residing in the United Kingdom at the time of application. Holding a British passport alone does not satisfy the requirement. UK nationals currently in the United States on another visa must show that, at the time the prior visa was issued, they were domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Can a British investor bring their family on an E-2 visa?

The spouse and unmarried children under 21 of an approved E-2 investor are eligible for E-2 dependent status. The spouse receives work authorization as part of the dependent status, with no separate work permit application required. Children may attend U.S. schools.

Does the E-2 visa have a minimum investment amount?

There is no fixed statutory minimum. The investment must be substantial relative to the total cost of the business and must demonstrate a genuine financial commitment. In practice, E-2 investments for UK nationals typically begin at around $100,000, though the right figure depends on the industry, business model, and overall startup costs.

Work With Colombo & Hurd on Your E-2 Visa Application

Colombo & Hurd is a U.S. immigration law firm with experience representing British investors through the U.S. Consulate in London’s E-2 Visa Unit. We have obtained approvals for UK nationals across industries including media, publishing, home improvement, retail, and professional services, including cases with complex residency history and cases where expedited processing was secured. Our attorneys prepare each petition to meet those standards from the outset, so UK investors go into the consular interview fully prepared.

If you are a British investor considering an E-2 visa, the right next step is a direct conversation with our team.