E-2 Visa for South Korean Investors

For many South Korean entrepreneurs, investing in the United States is not just a business decision, it can also shape where they live, work, and build the next stage of their careers. The E-2 Treaty Investor Visa offers a potential immigration pathway for eligible investors who are prepared to put capital at risk and take an active role in developing a U.S. enterprise.

The E-2 visa category may cover a new company, an existing business, a franchise, or the U.S. expansion of a South Korean enterprise. The applicant qualifies through ownership or control of the business rather than sponsorship by a separate employer.

The E-2 is a nonimmigrant visa and does not lead to permanent residence on its own. It may, however, be renewed indefinitely while the investor and business continue to meet the legal requirements. South Korea has held E-2 treaty status with the United States since1957. Eligibility is based on South Korean citizenship, not just place of birth or residence.

This guide explains the E-2 visa requirements, how the E-2 process works, what documents South Korean applicants should prepare, how long the visa is valid for, and what long-term immigration options may be available.

What Is the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa?

The E-2 visa is available to nationals of treaty countries who invest, or are actively investing, substantial capital in a U.S. business and enter the country to develop and direct it.

The applicant must take an active role in developing and directing the business. The enterprise must be real, active, and commercial. It must also show that it has the present or future ability to support more than a minimal living for the investor’s family or make another meaningful economic contribution.

There is no fixed minimum investment required to apply for an E-2 visa. The investment amount depends on the cost and needs of the business. For example, a service company may require less capital than a restaurant, retail store, manufacturer, or technology company.

Many E-2 cases involve an investment of $100,000 or more, although a lower amount may also qualify for a lower-cost enterprise. The regulations state that the investment must be substantial in relation to the total cost of the business.

E-2 Visa Eligibility Requirements for South Korean Investors

A South Korean applicant must prove treaty nationality, a substantial and at-risk investment, ownership or control, an active business, and the ability to develop and direct the enterprise. For a full explanation of E-2 visa eligibility rules, investment standards, and business requirements, review our complete E-2 guide.

South Korean Citizenship

The U.S. Department of State lists South Korea as an E-1 and E-2 treaty country. A South Korean citizen may apply as the principal investor, and a qualifying business may also seek E-2 status for certain employees. The principal applicant must hold a valid South Korean passport and show that the application is based on South Korean nationality. Nationality, not birthplace, controls treaty eligibility, so naturalized South Korean citizens may qualify if they hold South Korean citizenship at the time of application. A person who lives in or was born in South Korea but lacks South Korean citizenship cannot qualify through South Korea alone, though another treaty-country citizenship may provide eligibility.

The U.S. enterprise must satisfy the same nationality test. In general, at least 50% of the business must be owned by nationals of the treaty country through which the E-2 classification is claimed. When a business has several owners, formation and ownership records should clearly show treaty-country ownership. These may include stock records, operating agreements, capitalization records, and ownership charts.

Indirect ownership through a parent company or affiliate may qualify if the records identify the ultimate owners and confirm treaty nationality.

A Substantial and Committed Investment

The E-2 investment must be substantial compared with the total cost of the business. The amount will vary depending on if the enterprise is a startup, a business purchase, a franchise, or the U.S. expansion of a South Korean company.

The funds must also be at risk and the investment must be real. Money that remains uncommitted, sitting at a bank account, and available for withdrawal generally does not qualify for this visa category.

Evidence that funds have been committed may include:

Payments toward the purchase of an existing business

Commercial lease deposits and rent

Equipment, software, and technology purchases

Construction or renovation costs

Inventory purchases

Franchise fees

Licensing and permit costs

Marketing and professional service expenses

Initial payroll and hiring costs

Funds placed in a properly structured escrow arrangement

The applicant should document the lawful source and path of the capital, including how it moved through each account and entered the U.S. business.

Possible sources include salary savings, business income, dividends, property or business sales, inheritance, gifts, or loans secured by personal assets.

Ownership, Control, and Active Management

The investor must enter the United States to develop and direct the business. This is usually shown through at least 50% ownership of the enterprise or another arrangement that provides genuine operational control.

The proposed role should match the ownership records, organizational chart, and business plan. The filing should explain how the investor will make major decisions, manage finances, supervise staff, and oversee operations.

A Real and Operating Enterprise

The business must be operating or close to operating. A shell company or an entity formed only to support a visa application does not qualify.

A startup may file before opening to customers, but it should be beyond the planning stage at the time of filing. The investor should have formed the entity, committed funds, addressed premises and licenses, and purchased needed assets.

A Non-Marginal Business

The enterprise cannot exist only to provide a basic living for the investor’s household. It should have the capacity to support employees, create wider economic activity, or generate income beyond the investor’s minimum needs.

A business plan should explain the market, costs, revenue assumptions, hiring, growth, and five-year financial projections. The plan should explain:

The products or services offered

Target customers and market conditions

The investor’s relevant background

Startup or acquisition expenses

Revenue and expense assumptions

Hiring plans

Marketing and growth plans

Five-year financial projections

Business Types Commonly Considered by South Korean Investors

South Korean investors use the E-2 category for many types of businesses, including restaurants and cafés, technology and software companies, beauty and wellness services, K-beauty retail, professional services, general retail, and franchises.

No industry receives automatic preference under the E-2 rules. The investment must be measured against the actual cost of the specific enterprise.

A restaurant may need major spending on a lease, equipment, renovations, permits, inventory, and staff. A consulting or technology business may have lower physical costs but still needs enough committed capital to operate.

A franchise case should document the franchise fee, buildout, equipment, working capital, training, and the investor’s authority to manage the location.

E-2 Employees of South Korean-Owned Businesses

A qualifying South Korean-owned enterprise may also seek E-2 visas for certain employees.

The employee generally must share the same treaty nationality of the enterprise and qualify as an executive, supervisor, or employee with essential skills. Executives and supervisors must have significant authority over the company or a major part of its operations. An essential employee must have specialized skills needed for effective operation. USCIS officers may consider experience, technical knowledge, training, the availability of U.S. workers, and how long the skill is needed.

The company should identify the specific operational or technical knowledge the employee will provide. This category may be useful when a South Korean company opens a U.S. affiliate and needs staff to transfer systems, train workers, or introduce company-specific processes.

An E-2 employee’s status is tied to the qualifying employment. A major change in the employer, ownership, position, or duties may require further immigration review.

How Long Is E-2 Visa Status for South Korean Citizens?

South Korean nationals are generally eligible for a five-year, multiple-entry E-2 visa. The current reciprocity schedule lists no separate issuance fee for this classification.

The validity of the visa is different from the authorized stay period. An E-2 investor or employee is generally admitted for up to two years, as shown on the Form I-94 Arrival/ Departure Record. A five-year visa may therefore remain valid even when a two-year period of admission is nearing its end. The I-94 date controls how long the person may remain in the United States.

Readmission in E-2 status may provide a new two-year period. E-2 status may also be extended without a fixed numerical limit while the investor and business remain eligible.

Applying Through the U.S. Embassy in Seoul

South Korean nationals applying from South Korea generally use the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.

The Embassy handles nonimmigrant visas, including E visas. South Korean investors should confirm current filing and appointment instructions before submission because consular procedures may change. Applicants complete the DS-160 online non-immigrant visa application and prepare a supporting package for the investor, the funds, and the U.S. enterprise.

DS-156E treaty trader/ treaty investor form is used for E-2 executives, managers, and essential employees. Principal investors should follow the current instructions for the Seoul post. Application steps may differ by consular post. Interview and post-interview timelines vary, and some cases require administrative processing. Final travel plans should wait until the visa is issued.

How to Apply for an E-2 Visa as a South Korean National

A South Korean investor generally moves through six stages, although the details may vary by business, funding source, and consular instructions. Preparing the case, structuring the investment, and assembling supporting documentation are all part of the process. Working with an immigration attorney throughout helps ensure the application package meets consular standards before submission.

1. Establish or acquire the U.S. Business

Form the U.S. entity or arrange the purchase of an existing U.S. business. Before committing significant funds, confirm that the ownership structure supports E-2 eligibility, particularly when the business has multiple owners or is owned through a South Korean parent company. The business may also need an Employer Identification Number, bank account, premises, licenses, and other records necessary for operations.

2. Document the Lawful Source and Path of Funds

Before transferring or committing investment funds, review the source of the capital and the proposed path the money will take into the U.S. business. The goal is to confirm that the funds can be properly documented and that the investment is structured in a way that supports E-2 eligibility.

Supporting evidence may include bank statements, tax and payroll records, dividend records, sale documents, inheritance or gift records, loan agreements, currency exchange records, and wire confirmations. The documentation should clearly show where the funds came from, how they moved between accounts, and how they ultimately reached the U.S. enterprise.

3. Commit the Investment Funds

Place the capital at risk through business expenses such as acquisition payments, franchise fees, rent, equipment, inventory, insurance, and professional costs.

An escrow arrangement may be used if it is consistent with E-2 requirements, typically for the purchase of an existing U.S. business or a new franchise.

4. Complete the Visa Forms

Complete the DS-160 and print the confirmation page. E-2 employees should prepare Form DS-156E when required. All financial and ownership details should match the supporting records. (U.S. Department of State)

5. Assemble and Submit the Supporting Evidence

Organize the package so the officer can identify nationality, ownership, source of funds, investment expenses, operations, management role, and non-marginal capacity.

Applicants should follow the U.S. Embassy in Seoul’s current instructions for document submission and appointment scheduling.

6. Attend the Consular Interview

At the interview, explain the business in direct and practical terms.

Questions may cover the source of funds, the business model, spending, revenue, hiring, experience, and the applicant’s proposed role. The interview answers should be consistent with the business plan and the documentary evidence. The consular officer makes the final decision on visa eligibility.

Required Documentation for a South Korean E-2 Application

The evidence depends on the transaction, business model, and source of funds. Common categories include:

Business Documents

Articles of incorporation or LLC formation records

Operating agreement, bylaws, or shareholder agreement

Ownership chart and capitalization records

Employer Identification Number confirmation

Business licenses and permits

Commercial lease or property records

Purchase agreement or franchise agreement

Business plan with five-year projections

Contracts, invoices, receipts, and equipment records

Payroll records or hiring plans

Marketing, website, and operating materials

Investment and Financial Evidence

South Korean and U.S. bank statements

Wire transfer confirmations

Escrow records

Proof of equipment, inventory, franchise, or lease payments

Tax returns and earnings records

Property or business sale documents

Gift or inheritance records

Loan documents, when applicable

Records tracing the funds into the enterprise

Personal Documents

Valid South Korean passport

DS-160 confirmation page

Form DS-156E when required

Visa-compliant photograph

Résumé or curriculum vitae

Educational or professional credentials

Marriage and birth certificates for dependents

Evidence of intent to depart when E-2 status ends

The Department of State may request other evidence based on the facts of the applicant and business.

Can South Korean E-2 Investors Bring Their Family?

A spouse and unmarried children under 21 may apply for dependent E-2 visas and may accompany or later join the principal applicant.

An eligible spouse is authorized to work as part of valid dependent status. A separate Form I-765 is not required only to obtain work permission, although a spouse may request an Employment Authorization Document in some cases.

Children may live and study in the United States but do not receive unrestricted work authorization. They stop qualifying as dependents upon marriage or at age 21.

Does the E-2 Visa Lead to a Green Card?

The E-2 visa does not provide a direct path to permanent residence. It is a temporary classification, and the applicant must intend to depart when E-2 status ends.

An investor may pursue a separate category, such as employer-sponsored residence, the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), an extraordinary ability category, family sponsorship, or the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The EB-5 program currently requires an investment of $1,050,000, or $800,000 in a qualifying targeted employment area or infrastructure project, and at least 10 qualifying full-time jobs.

The same U.S. business, former investment, and even permanent positions created in the E-2 business may support a later EB-5 strategy, but the E-2 investment does not automatically satisfy EB-5 requirements. The capital, source of funds, jobs, structure, and timing must be reviewed separately.

Investors with a long-term residence goal may benefit from reviewing these options before completing the initial E-2 investment.

For a side-by-side comparison, see EB-5 vs. E-2 Visa: Comparing U.S. Investment Visa Options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can South Korean citizens apply for the E-2 visa?

Yes. South Korean citizens may apply if they meet the investment and business requirements. Eligibility is based on citizenship, not place of birth.

Where do South Korean nationals apply for the E-2 visa?

South Korean nationals applying from South Korea generally use the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. The process includes the DS-160, supporting evidence, Form DS-156E when required, appointment scheduling, and a consular interview.

How much do I need to invest as a South Korean E-2 applicant?

There is no fixed minimum. The amount must be substantial in relation to the total cost of the business. Many cases involve $100,000 or more, but lower-cost enterprises may qualify with less if the funds are committed and at risk.

How long is E-2 visa status for South Korean citizens?

South Korean nationals are generally eligible for a five-year, multiple-entry E-2 visa. Each entry normally provides up to two years of authorized stay, as shown on the Form I-94.

Can my family come with me on a South Korean E-2 visa?

Yes. A spouse and unmarried children under 21 may qualify as dependents. An eligible spouse may work, and children may live and study in the United States.

Legal Review and Case Preparation

An E-2 application combines business, financial, and immigration records. Legal counsel may help review the structure, organize source-of-funds evidence, and prepare the filing.