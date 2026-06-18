E-2 Visa Requirements in 2026

The E-2 Treaty Investor visa allows foreign nationals from treaty countries to live and work in the United States by investing in a U.S. business. It is one of the most flexible nonimmigrant visa options available to entrepreneurs. Unlike the EB-5 immigrant investor program, the E-2 does not require a fixed minimum investment or lead directly to a green card.

The E-2 requires that you are a citizen of a treaty country, invest a substantial amount in a real and non-marginal U.S. business, place those funds at genuine risk, and come to the United States to direct the enterprise. There is no education or extraordinary ability requirement.

Each criterion is evaluated individually. This guide explains the E-2 requirements and the types of evidence officers commonly review during the process.

You Must Be a National of a Treaty Country

The E-2 visa is only available to nationals of countries that hold a valid treaty of commerce and navigation with the United States.

Eligibility depends on your citizenship, not your country of residence. Over 80 countries currently maintain active E-2 treaties. The U.S. State Department maintains the official list of E-2 treaty countries, which changes periodically. Always confirm your country’s treaty status before filing.

High-Traffic E-2 Treaty Countries

United Kingdom Germany Japan Colombia Spain Mexico Canada Turkey Italy France South Korea Australia

Your Investment Must Be Substantial

There is no fixed dollar minimum for the E-2 visa. The investment must be “substantial” relative to the total cost of the business.

Officers apply a proportionality test. A lower-cost business requires a higher percentage of investment. A higher-cost business may meet the standard at a lower percentage. Although United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) does not publish a minimum investment amount, attorneys and investors often look to prior case patterns for general guidance.

How the Proportionality Test Works

Total Business Cost Typical Investment Amount % of Total Cost Officer Expectation $200,000 $150,000+ 75% or more Higher % requiredfor lower-cost businesses $1,000,000 $300,000–$400,000 30–40% Lower % accepted when absolute amount is large

The key principle is simple: the investment must be large enough to ensure the business can operate successfully. For a detailed analysis of how officers evaluate investment amounts, see our guide on the E-2 substantial capital requirement.

The Business Must Be Real and Non-Marginal

Your investment must go into a real, operating commercial enterprise. Passive holdings and speculative assets do not meet this standard. Real estate held for appreciation alone is one common example of an ineligible investment.

The business also must not be “marginal.” Under U.S. immigration law, a marginal business is one that generates only enough income to support you and your immediate family.

Some business models face more scrutiny than others. Smaller businesses sometimes receive closer review on the marginality requirement, particularly when projected hiring or revenue is limited. These models are not automatically disqualifying, but they require stronger documentation.

Investors considering a franchise purchase should review the specific advantages and risks that franchise structures carry under E-2 review before committing.

What Passes the Marginality Test

A business passes the test when it demonstrates a clear economic contribution beyond personal income. Strong documentation often includes:

A credible five-year business plan with projected hiring

A revenue model that clearly exceeds basic living expenses

Capital investment large enough that the business plainly generates broader economic value

USCIS looks closely at planned job creation. Hiring U.S. workers is one of the most effective ways to satisfy the marginality requirement.

At Risk of Loss

The funds must be exposed to the risk of business failure. You may use loans or credit to fund the investment. However, those loans cannot be secured by the business assets themselves. The investor, not the business, must have personally committed the funds to the business.

Some investors choose to use escrow arrangements to help demonstrate that the funds are committed while still protecting the investment if the visa is denied. It is a practical way to satisfy the at-risk requirement while protecting the investment if the visa is not approved.

Business Readiness

The business should be operational and ready to launch when you arrive. A signed lease, an active business bank account, a functional website, and purchased supplies all signal genuine intent. Officers want to see that you are prepared to run the business from day one.

You Must Develop and Direct the Enterprise

You must come to the United States to actively manage the business. Officers evaluate this based on your ownership stake, your role within the company, and your professional background.

Owning at least 50% of the business typically satisfies the control requirement. If your ownership is below 50%, you must demonstrate operational control through a managerial or executive role. Officers will want to see an organizational chart, an employment contract or role description, and documentation that your decisions directly affect the direction of the company.

Active direction means day-to-day involvement. Hiring managers to run operations while you remain uninvolved does not meet the standard. Officers assess whether your background, your title, and your proposed responsibilities are consistent with genuine executive or managerial control.

If you are not the principal investor, you must be coming to the U.S. in a supervisory, executive, or highly specialized capacity. “Highly specialized” means your skills are critical to the business and not readily available in the U.S. labor market. General labor roles do not meet this standard.

Helpful evidence may include a detailed job description, a resume that aligns with the proposed role, an organizational chart that shows where decision-making authority sits, and, where relevant, evidence of prior business ownership or management experience.

E-2 Visa for Spouses and Dependents

The E-2 visa extends benefits to your immediate family.

Your spouse receives E-2 dependent status. That status includes unrestricted work authorization in the United States. Your spouse may work for any U.S. employer, not only the E-2 business.

Unmarried children under the age of 21 also receive dependent status and may attend school in the United States.

Common Reasons E-2 Applications Are Denied or Receive RFEs

Understanding why applications fail is just as important as knowing the requirements. Many Requests for Evidence (RFEs) and denials involve missing or insufficient documentation related to a specific E-2 requirement.

Denial / RFE Trigger What Officers Find Document That Addresses It Investment not substantial The committed amount does not meet the proportionality standard for the business type and cost Business valuation, purchase agreement, startup cost breakdown Source-of-funds documentation gaps Broken or incomplete paper trail from fund origin to committed investment Bank records, tax returns, wire transfer records, business sale proceeds Marginality finding Business appears designed to support the investor’s living expenses only Five-year business plan with projected hiring and revenue exceeding living expenses Insufficient proof of active direction Limited documentation of role, experience, or ownership structure Organizational chart, employment contract, resume, ownership records

Colombo & Hurd reviews E-2 applications for these vulnerabilities before filing.

The E-2 Visa Is Renewable, but Nonimmigrant. Plan Accordingly.

The E-2 is a nonimmigrant visa. It does not directly lead to a green card. When you apply, you must demonstrate that you intend to depart the United States when your business activity ends.

The E-2 visa is initially valid for up to five years, depending on your treaty country. It can be renewed indefinitely as long as the qualifying business remains active. There is no cap on the number of renewals.

For investors who want to pursue permanent residency, several indirect pathways are available to E-2 holders and are worth evaluating early. The possibility of losing status if the business closes is one reason long-term planning matters from the start. For a full look at the E-2 visa process from start to finish, including timelines and consular processing, our complete guide covers each stage in detail.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I buy an existing business instead of starting a new one?

The E-2 visa accepts both new business formations,purchases of existing companies, and franchise investments. If you are buying an existing business or a franchise, officers will review the purchase price, the business’s financial history, and its current employee count to evaluate substantiality and non-marginality. Franchises are a common E-2 structure, though the specific terms of the franchise agreement and the franchise’s economic model still must meet the sustainability and non-marginality standards.

Do I need a formal business plan?

A credible five-year business plan is one of the strongest tools for satisfying both the non-marginality and active direction requirements. It should include projected revenue, hiring plans, and a clear operational structure. For new businesses, it is often the primary evidence officers rely on.

What happens to my E-2 status if my business fails?

Your E-2 status is tied to the active operation of the qualifying business. If the business permanently stops operating, E-2 status will also end. You would need to either file for a new visa category or depart the United States. This is one reason long-term planning matters from the start.

Can I travel outside the U.S. while on an E-2 visa?

E-2 visa holders can travel internationally. However, extended absences can raise questions about whether you are actively directing the enterprise. As with most visa categories, travelers are inspected upon re-entry to the United States

What is the difference between applying at a consulate and filing for a change of status?

If you are outside the United States, you apply through a U.S. consulate in your home country. If you are already in the U.S. on a valid visa, you may file for a change of status with USCIS without leaving, but you may need a visa appointment at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate before you leave the U.S. so you may re-enter in E-2 status. The legal standard is the same, but the process, timeline, and documentation requirements differ. See our complete E-2 visa guide for a full explanation of both paths.

How long does the E-2 visa last, and can it be renewed?

The initial validity period depends on your treaty country, up to five years in most cases. The visa can be renewed indefinitely as long as the qualifying business remains active. There is no cap on the number of renewals. For details on what the renewal process requires, see our guide on E-2 visa extension requirements.

Can an E-2 visa holder pursue a green card?

E-2 holders can pursue permanent residency through other categories that can benefit from an E-2 process, such as an EB-2 NIW, or EB-5 Immigrant Investment, while maintaining E-2 status. Our article on whether an E-2 visa holder can apply for a green card walks through each available pathway.

Discuss Your E-2 Strategy with Colombo & Hurd

Preparing a strong E-2 case involves more than making an investment. Applicants must clearly document the business structure, the lawful source of funds, ownership records, and the operational viability of the company.

Colombo & Hurd has represented E-2 investors from dozens of treaty countries. Our attorneys have obtained E-2 approvals through U.S. consulates across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. We work with investors at every stage: initial business structuring, source-of-funds documentation, business plan preparation, and full application review before filing.