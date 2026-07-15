E-2 Visa for Japanese Investors

Japanese citizens are eligible for the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa, which allows entrepreneurs and business owners to invest in and operate a U.S. business while living in the United States. In recent years, Japanese nationals have accounted for the largest share of E-2 visa recipients, reflecting both Japanese entrepreneurs establishing businesses in the United States and established Japanese companies expanding their U.S. operations and transferring key personnel. Because Japan maintains a treaty of commerce and navigation with the United States, the E-2 visa remains one of the most practical options for Japanese investors who want to enter the U.S. market through a business they own and actively manage.

The E-2 visa is a nonimmigrant visa, so it does not by itself grant permanent residence. What sets it apart from many other visas is that it can be renewed indefinitely, as long as the investment remains active, the business continues to operate, and the investor continues to meet all E-2 requirements. This allows many Japanese investors to live in the United States and run their business for years at a time. Investors who later decide to pursue permanent residence can do so through a separate green card pathway, and planning early helps keep those options open.

This guide explains eligibility, how the Tokyo E-2 process works, what documents Japanese applicants should prepare, how long the visa is valid, and what long-term immigration options may be available.

What Is the E-2 Visa?

The E-2 visa lets investors from qualifying treaty countries start or buy and run a business in the United States. It is built for business owners who will be hands-on, actively managing the company they invest in.

There is no set minimum investment amount. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) looks at the size of the investment relative to the type of business and whether the company can realistically operate and grow. The business must be real and active, not a holding vehicle or passive asset.

Spouses and unmarried children under 21 may also qualify for dependent E-2 status. In many cases, spouses may be eligible for work authorization while living in the United States.

Investors seeking a full explanation of E-2 visa eligibility rules, investment standards, and business requirements can review our complete E-2 guide.

Treaty Basis for Japanese Applicants

Japan has a treaty of commerce and navigation with the United States that supports E-1 treaty trader and E-2 treaty investor eligibility. That treaty makes Japanese citizens eligible to apply for the E-2 treaty investor visa.

Eligibility is based on citizenship, not country of birth. A naturalized Japanese citizen may apply for the E-2 visa if they hold Japanese citizenship at the time of application. A Japanese citizen, whether by birth or naturalization, may apply for the E-2 visa. A person born in Japan who does not hold Japanese citizenship cannot qualify as a Japanese treaty national, though they may be eligible through another treaty-country nationality they hold.

E-2 Visa Eligibility Criteria for Japanese Investors

E-2 eligibility for Japanese nationals depends on five core requirements: nationality, investment, ownership or control, business activity, and non-marginality. Each requirement must be supported with documentation.

Japanese Citizenship

The principal applicant must be a citizen of Japan. The applicant should hold a valid Japanese passport and be able to show that treaty eligibility is based on Japanese nationality. If a business has multiple owners, at least 50% of the U.S. enterprise must be owned by Japanese nationals or other treaty nationals.

Substantial Investment

The investment must be substantial relative to the total cost of starting, purchasing, or operating the business. There is no fixed minimum dollar amount for an E-2 visa application from Japan. In practice, the substantial amount varies widely by business model and startup cost. The investment must be large enough to show that the investor is financially committed and that the business can realistically operate.

The funds must also be at risk. Money sitting in a business bank account without being committed to business expenses is usually not enough. The applicant should be able to show actual spending, signed contracts, lease obligations, equipment purchases, inventory acquisition, franchise fees, payroll commitments, professional fees, or other business expenses tied to the enterprise.

The investor must also show that the investment funds were lawfully earned and properly transferred to the United States. Qualifying sources may include salary savings, business income, dividends, sale of property, sale of a company, inheritance, gifts, or loans secured by personal assets. A consular officer should be able to understand where the money came from, how it accumulated, how it moved from Japan or another country to the United States, and how it was committed to the U.S. business. The specific records that establish this path are itemized under Required Documentation below.

Active Direction and Development

The E-2 visa is for investors who will actively develop and direct the U.S. business. The applicant must either own at least 50% of the enterprise or maintain operational control through a managerial or executive role. A Japanese investor cannot qualify by making a passive investment and hiring someone else to run the business entirely.

This requirement is especially important for Japanese investors coming from corporate backgrounds. A senior manager, executive, founder, or owner may be well positioned for an E-2 case if the U.S. business structure gives them real authority over operations.

Real and Non-Marginal Business

The U.S. business must be real, active, and operating or close to operating. A shell company, passive asset, speculative investment, or dormant entity will not qualify.

The business must also be non-marginal. Non-marginality means the business should have the present or future capacity to generate more than enough income to support the investor and their family. A strong business plan is often central to this part of the case. The plan should explain what the company does, who its customers are, how it will generate revenue, what the investor has already committed, and how the business is expected to grow over five years.

E-2 Employees: Bringing Key Staff to the U.S. Business The E-2 visa is not only for investors. A qualifying E-2 enterprise can also sponsor certain employees to come to the United States, and for Japanese companies expanding into the U.S. market, this is often as important as the investor visa itself. To qualify as an E-2 employee, the individual must share the same nationality as the E-2 enterprise, meaning the business must be at least 50% owned by Japanese (or other same-treaty) nationals. The employee must then fall into one of two categories: Executives and supervisors.These employees hold ultimate control and responsibility for the enterprise’s overall operation or a major component of it. Consular officers look at where the position sits in the corporate hierarchy, whether the employee sets company goals and policies, whether they supervise other professional or managerial staff, and whether the salary matches a genuine executive or supervisory role. Essential skills employees. These employees possess specialized skills that are essential to the efficient operation of the business and not readily available in the U.S. labor market. Officers weigh the employee’s proven expertise, how unique the skills are, the training required to acquire them, whether U.S. workers could fill the role, and how long the business will need the skill. Importantly, knowledge of a foreign language or culture alone does not satisfy this standard. Essential skills roles are often easier to approve for a defined, shorter term, for example during a startup or training phase, than as a permanent position. Where a business argues it needs the skill indefinitely, it must show the expertise is genuinely specialized and that a U.S. worker could not be trained to take over within the visa period. Like the principal investor, an E-2 employee’s spouse and unmarried children under 21 may obtain dependent E-2 status, and the spouse is authorized to work in the United States without applying for a separate work permit. E-2 employee status is tied to the sponsoring employer; if the qualifying employment ends, the employee’s E-2 status ends with it. E-2 Visa Duration: What Japanese Investors Need to Know Japanese nationals typically receive a five-year, multiple-entry E-2 visa. The five-year period refers to the visa stamp validity, not the amount of time the investor may remain in the United States after each entry. Each time an E-2 investor enters the United States, they are generally admitted for a two-year period of authorized stay. That period is tracked on the Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record. The visa stamp and the I-94 are separate. The visa stamp controls how long the person may use the visa to request entry into the United States. The I-94 controls how long the person may remain in the United States after entry. For example, a Japanese investor may have a five-year E-2 visa stamp, but each entry typically grants up to two years of authorized stay. If the I-94 expires, the investor is no longer in valid status, even if the visa stamp itself has not expired. The E-2 visa can be renewed indefinitely as long as the business remains active and continues to meet the requirements. Renewal applications should show that the investment enterprise is still operating, generating revenue or meaningful economic activity, and supporting the investor’s continued role in the business. Applying Through the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and Osaka Japanese nationals apply for the E-2 visa through the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo or the U.S. Consulate General in Osaka-Kobe. Both posts process E-2 applications using the same procedures and criteria, so petitioners generally submit to whichever location is more convenient. The visa interview then takes place at the post where the application was submitted. One step is specific to E visa cases in Japan: before an individual can apply, the U.S. enterprise must be registered as a qualifying E visa company with the Embassy in Tokyo or the Consulate General in Osaka-Kobe. Once the company is registered, the principal investor and any qualifying employees can move to the individual application stage. If the enterprise is already registered, petitioners can proceed directly to the visa application. Post Location Notes U.S. Embassy, Tokyo 1-10-5 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-8420 Processes company registrations and E-2 interviews U.S. Consulate General, Osaka-Kobe 2-11-5 Nishitenma, Kita-ku, Osaka 530-8543 Processes company registrations and E-2 interviews using the same procedures as Tokyo How to Apply for an E-2 Visa as a Japanese National

Preparing the case, structuring the investment, and assembling the supporting documentation are all part of the process. Working with an immigration attorney through this phase helps ensure the application package meets consular standards before anything is submitted.

Japanese investors generally move through six stages to apply for an E-2 visa through the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. The first stages are preparatory: establishing the business, committing the capital, documenting the source of funds, and completing the forms. The investment must be in place before the package is filed. The later stages are the application itself: compiling the package, submitting it to the Embassy, and attending the interview.

Establish the U.S. business entity. Incorporate the business in the chosen U.S. state, obtain the required licenses and permits, open a U.S. business bank account, and commit the investment capital. If you are using an escrow arrangement, confirm the structure meets E-2 standards before submitting. Document the source of funds. Assemble the records that trace the capital from its lawful origin to the U.S. business, so a consular officer can follow the path from lawful earning to U.S. investment. The specific records to gather are itemized under Required Documentation. Complete the DS-160 online nonimmigrant visa application and DS-156E treaty trader/treaty investor form. Fill out both forms accurately. All financial figures on the DS-156E must match the documentation in your application package. Inconsistencies between the two create problems at the interview stage. Compile the full application package. Assemble the business plan, financial evidence, entity documents, and personal documentation into an organized package the officer can evaluate efficiently. Submit to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and schedule the interview. Follow the Embassy’s current procedures for document submission and appointment scheduling. Confirm the latest submission method and timelines with the Embassy before filing, because consular procedures may change. Attend the consular interview. The consular officer will review the business plan, the investment, the source of funds, and your operational role in the enterprise. Bring the complete documentation set and be prepared to explain the business clearly.

Required Documentation

The exact documentation required for a Japanese E-2 visa application will depend on the specific facts of the case, but applications commonly include several key categories of evidence.

Business documentation may include a detailed business plan with five-year financial projections, articles of incorporation or LLC formation documents, operating agreements or partnership documents, evidence of business registration and licensing, and proof of investment such as bank statements, wire transfer records, and receipts.

Personal documentation typically includes a valid Japanese passport, a completed DS-160 nonimmigrant visa application form, professional photographs that meet U.S. Department of State requirements, and evidence of the applicant’s intent to departthe United States when E-2 status ends.

Financial evidence may include bank statements documenting the source of investment funds, tax returns demonstrating financial capacity, loan agreements or investment documentation where applicable, and records establishing the lawful source of the investment capital.

Supporting materials may also include a CV demonstrating relevant business or industry experience, market research supporting the commercial viability of the business, and lease agreements or property purchase documents.