E-2 Visa for Chilean Investors: Complete Guide

The E-2 Treaty Investor Visa allows Chilean entrepreneurs to invest in and run a U.S. business while residing in the United States in E-2 status. Chilean citizens may apply for the E-2 treaty investor visa through the U.S.-Chile Free Trade Agreement, which has been in effect since 2004.

Many Chilean entrepreneurs use the E-2 category to expand existing operations, launch new companies, purchase franchises, or establish a commercial presence in the U.S. market. Common industries include logistics, agriculture, technology, retail, and food services. Certain family members may also qualify for dependent status during the validity of the E-2 classification.

If you are applying from Chile, your case will generally be processed through the U.S. Embassy in Santiago. Investors already in the United States may also be able to apply for a change to E-2 status through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), depending on their current immigration status. Whether you apply from Chile or from inside the United States, you will need to show where your investment funds came from and how your business will operate.

Colombo & Hurd has experience representing Chilean investors in E-2 matters through the Santiago consulate, including cases involving Requests for Evidence (RFEs) and time-sensitive filings. This guide covers everything Chilean investors need to know about obtaining an E-2 visa.

What Is the E-2 Visa?

The E-2 visa allows eligible investors from treaty countries to establish, purchase, or operate businesses in the United States. The category is designed for entrepreneurs and business owners who plan to actively direct and manage a company tied to a substantial investment.

There is no fixed minimum investment amount for the E-2 visa. Instead, the investment is evaluated based on the type of business, the amount committed to the business, and the company’s ability to operate successfully. The business must also remain active and non-marginal under E-2 requirements.

For Chilean nationals, the E-2 visa is generally issued as a 5-year multiple-entry visa under the current reciprocity schedule. Although each admission to the United States is typically granted for up to two years, E-2 status may be renewed repeatedly as long as the business continues operating in compliance with treaty investor requirements.

Spouses and unmarried children under 21 may also qualify for dependent E-2 status. In many cases, spouses may be eligible for work authorization while living in the United States.

Investors seeking a more detailed explanation of eligibility rules, investment standards, and business requirements can review our guide on E-2 visas for treaty investors.

Treaty Basis for Chilean Applicants

Chile participates in the E-2 treaty investor program through the U.S.-Chile Free Trade Agreement, which was enacted in 2004. The agreement allows eligible Chilean nationals to seek E-2 classification to invest in and manage qualifying businesses in the United States.

To apply under the E-2 category, you must hold Chilean citizenship. Eligibility is based on nationality rather than country of residence or birth, which means naturalized Chilean citizens are treated the same as citizens born in Chile for E-2 purposes.

Chile continues to maintain active treaty investor eligibility with the United States, allowing Chilean investors to pursue E-2 classification under the current treaty framework.

E-2 Visa Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the E-2 visa as a Chilean investor, you must meet several requirements related to your nationality, investment, and role in the business you plan to operate in the United States.

Applicants must also invest in a company they will actively direct and develop. In most cases, this involves owning at least 50% of the enterprise or maintaining operational control through a managerial or executive role. Passive investments, such as simply buying stocks or holding property without managing a business, do not qualify.

The investment must be substantial in relation to the type of business being launched or purchased. Although there is no fixed minimum investment amount, the funds must support the successful operation of the company. In addition, the capital must be irrevocably committed and placed at risk, meaning the investment could be partially or fully lost if the business is unsuccessful. Applicants must document that the investment funds came from lawful sources.

The enterprise cannot be marginal. In general, the business should have the present or future capacity to generate income beyond supporting only the investor and their family. Many successful E-2 businesses also contribute to the U.S. economy through hiring, expansion, or ongoing commercial activity.

Many Chilean investors come from industries such as logistics, agriculture, retail, technology, and food exports. As a result, applicants often already have documented professional experience and organized financial records that can help support a strong E-2 application.

To better understand how E-2 investments are evaluated, read our guide: E-2 Visa Investment Requirements Explained: Eligibility, Amount, and Key Criteria.

Success Stories: Entrepreneurs Who Obtained E-2 Visas

E-2 cases can vary significantly depending on the investor’s background, the structure of the investment, and the type of filing involved. Some matters focus on launching new companies, while others involve renewals or extensions.

The following examples reflect different E-2 matters handled by Colombo & Hurd involving logistics, construction, and franchise operations in the United States.

Chilean Investor’s E-2 Approved for Refrigerated Freight Company

A Chilean entrepreneur with more than a decade of experience in maritime logistics pursued E-2 status to establish a refrigerated freight company in the United States. Before transitioning into the transportation industry, he worked as a ship captain managing freight operations and logistics teams across coastal routes.

The case involved significant time constraints and a complex Request for Evidence (RFE) tied to source of funds documentation. In response, Colombo & Hurd prepared additional evidence tracing the investment and supporting the structure of the business. The petition was ultimately approved in 3 months and 16 days through premium processing.

Investor Secures Status for Florida Auto Sales Business

An investor secured a five-year E-2 visa through the U.S. Consulate to operate an auto sales business in Florida, with approval obtained via consular processing by Colombo & Hurd. The applicant demonstrated that the investment is substantial, the funds are at risk in a real and operating enterprise, and that he will develop and direct the business. The visa is renewable indefinitely as long as the business remains operational and the investor continues to meet eligibility requirements.

E-2 Visa Secured for Food Truck Investor at U.S. Ski Resorts

An investor secured a five-year E-2 visa to manage and develop a food truck business in the United States, with approval obtained through the U.S. Embassy. The investor demonstrated a substantial investment by purchasing two food trucks located at two major ski centers in the U.S., selling artisan empanadas, churros, and hot chocolate during the winter season. The visa allowed him to live in the United States with his wife and child while managing his company as General Director.

E-2 Application Process from the U.S. Embassy in Santiago

If you are applying for the E-2 visa from outside the United States, your case will generally be processed through the U.S. Embassy in Santiago.The consular section handles E-2 treaty investor applications, and each case must be supported by detailed financial and operational records.

The process begins with case preparation, structuring the investment, and building the supporting file. Once the case strategy is in place, applicants complete the DS-160 nonimmigrant visa application and the DS-156E treaty investor form, alongside a complete supporting file documenting the investment, ownership structure, source of funds, business operations, and overall E-2 eligibility.

Once the materials are submitted according to the consulate’s procedures, the applicant is scheduled for an in-person interview. During the interview, the consular officer reviews the case and evaluates the investor’s role in directing and developing the business.

Preparation time can vary depending on the structure of the business and the availability of supporting evidence. In many situations, assembling the required records takes several weeks. Likewise, interview scheduling and visa processing times may vary depending on consular workload and appointment availability.

Investors who want a more detailed breakdown of timelines and processing expectations can review our guide on E-2 Visa Processing Time: How Long It Really Takes and Smart Ways to Speed It Up.

Chilean Investor Profile and Business Sectors

Chile maintains strong commercial ties with the United States across several industries, supported by decades of trade and investment activity between both countries. As a result, many Chilean entrepreneurs view the E-2 visa as a practical option for expanding operations into the U.S. market.

A good deal of investors pursuing E-2 classification comes from industries such as logistics, agriculture, mining services, technology, retail, and food exports. Some establish new companies in the United States, while others expand existing operations or invest in enterprises connected to their professional background.

Some applicants already have experience managing companies, organizing financial records, and establishing industry knowledge. These factors can help support the business plan, source of funds documentation, and overall structure of the E-2 case.

Industries tied to logistics, distribution, hospitality, and import-export operations continue to attract entrepreneurs seeking to establish a long-term presence in the United States.

E-2 Visa Duration and Renewal

Chilean nationals are generally eligible for a 5-year multiple-entry E-2 visa under the current reciprocity schedule between Chile and the United States. The visa allows eligible investors to enter (and re-enter) the country to direct and develop an approved enterprise.

It is important to understand that the visa expiration date and the authorized period of stay are not the same thing. Each time an investor enters the United States in E-2 status, admission is typically granted for up to two years. However, the authorized stay is determined by the I-94 arrival record, not by the expiration date printed on the visa stamp.

As long as the business continues operating in accordance with E-2 requirements, the visa may be renewed repeatedly. In practice, this means the company must remain active, non-marginal, and connected to the underlying E-2 investment.

Green Card Pathways

The E-2 visa is a nonimmigrant classification, which means it does not directly lead to permanent residence. However, many investors later explore long-term immigration strategies after establishing and operating a company in the United States.

One possible option is the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW). In some cases, entrepreneurs, founders, and business owners may be able to pursue this visa if they can show that their work has substantial merit and national importance and provides broader benefits beyond their individual company.

Another potential pathway is the EB-5 immigrant investor program, which is based on a qualifying investment tied to job creation. Unlike the E-2 category, the EB-5 program is an immigrant process that can lead to lawful permanent residence if all requirements are satisfied.

For many Chilean nationals, an important advantage of the EB-2 category is that Chile is not currently subject to the significant immigrant visa backlogs affecting some other countries. As a result, certain applicants may experience shorter processing timelines depending on their qualifications and overall immigration strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Chilean citizens apply for the E-2 visa?

Yes. Chilean citizens are eligible for the E-2 treaty investor visa through the U.S.-Chile Free Trade Agreement, which has been in effect since 2004. Eligibility is based on nationality rather than country of birth, so naturalized Chilean citizens may also apply.

Where do Chilean investors apply for the E-2 visa?

Applicants outside the United States generally apply through the U.S. Embassy in Santiago. The process includes the DS-160 application, the DS-156E treaty investor form, supporting financial and business records, and an in-person consular interview.

How much do I need to invest for an E-2 visa?

There is no fixed minimum investment amount for the E-2 category. However, the investment must be substantial in relation to the type of enterprise being purchased or operated, which usually begins at around $100,000. The funds must also be committed, at risk, and tied to a real operating business.

How long is the E-2 visa valid for Chilean nationals?

Chilean nationals are generally eligible for a 5-year multiple-entry E-2 visa under the current reciprocity schedule. Each admission to the United States in E-2 status is typically granted for up to two years, as reflected on the I-94 arrival record.

Can my spouse and children come with me on an E-2 visa?

Yes. Spouses and unmarried children under 21 may apply for dependent E-2 classification. E-2 spouses receive employment authorization incident to their status, meaning no separate employment authorization application is required. Children may attend school in the United States.

What happens if I receive a Request for Evidence on my E-2 case?

A Request for Evidence, commonly called an RFE, means the government is requesting additional information before making a decision on the case. RFEs apply to USCIS-filed E-2 petitions and often focus on documenting the source of funds, business operations, or investment tracing. A well-prepared response can help address those concerns and support continued review of the petition.

For consulate-based applications, which is the standard path for Chilean nationals applying from Chile, the process differs. Rather than a formal RFE, the consulate may place a case in administrative processing, a less defined review period that can extend timelines.